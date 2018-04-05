Pin Bar EA MT5

  • Experts
  • Andrii Hurin
    Andrii Hurin

    Andrii Hurin

    4.9 (398)
    Experienced trader and coder. Have been trading Smart Money, ICT, Price Action, Technical Analysis, Scalping and other concepts for a long time.
    Developed a plenty of Expert Advisors and Indicators for automated trading. Completed many projects for myself and customers.
    14 products 1 topic 2 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Almost every trader at the beginning of their career, in one way or another, tried to trade one of the most famous price action patterns - the Pin Bar. And after several unsuccessful attempts to create your own trading strategy based on this pattern, you probably gave up and decided that it doesn’t work. However, there is one thing that, if used correctly, can completely change the situation and turn this strategy into a very profitable one. The thing is - trading time.

This effective EA was created specifically to facilitate the process of trading the Pin Bar pattern at a certain time with an increased probability of working out. Works on any timeframe and instrument.

The bot includes many functions and settings of Pin Bar pattern, trading time and risk management. Here is a description of all the features:

  • Choose the size and direction of central bar of the pattern and choose body/candle length ratio and body position in this bar
  • The same settings are available for left bar and also you can choose relative size of the central bar length to left bar length
  • Trade on any market and instrument or on several pairs at the same time, even at different time windows. You no longer need to sit in front of the monitor and place all orders manually.
  • Select any time frame for trading, select a time window for trading, if an order was placed during this time but not triggered, it is canceled automatically.
  • Full customization of risk calculation for entering a trade (percentage from account, fixed lot or risk in dollars).
  • Choose the Take-Profit by RR
  • Choose the level of partial Take-Profit and the % of position to be closed upon reaching
  • Set the transfer of the stop to breakeven after X RR
  • Trailing Stop Loss (You can choose when trailing sl will be triggered and a gap size for it)
  • You can choose up to 3 time windows to trade during the day

On screenshots you can see EA’s backtest statistics on different markets, timeframes, and with different risk management settings. You can customize the bot to suit your trading style: more calm or aggressive.


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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