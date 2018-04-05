Pin Bar EA MT5

Almost every trader at the beginning of their career, in one way or another, tried to trade one of the most famous price action patterns - the Pin Bar. And after several unsuccessful attempts to create your own trading strategy based on this pattern, you probably gave up and decided that it doesn’t work. However, there is one thing that, if used correctly, can completely change the situation and turn this strategy into a very profitable one. The thing is - trading time.

This effective EA was created specifically to facilitate the process of trading the Pin Bar pattern at a certain time with an increased probability of working out. Works on any timeframe and instrument.

The bot includes many functions and settings of Pin Bar pattern, trading time and risk management. Here is a description of all the features:

Choose the size and direction of central bar of the pattern and choose body/candle length ratio and body position in this bar

The same settings are available for left bar and also you can choose relative size of the central bar length to left bar length

Trade on any market and instrument or on several pairs at the same time, even at different time windows. You no longer need to sit in front of the monitor and place all orders manually.

Select any time frame for trading, select a time window for trading, if an order was placed during this time but not triggered, it is canceled automatically.

Full customization of risk calculation for entering a trade (percentage from account, fixed lot or risk in dollars).

Choose the Take-Profit by RR

Choose the level of partial Take-Profit and the % of position to be closed upon reaching

Set the transfer of the stop to breakeven after X RR

Trailing Stop Loss (You can choose when trailing sl will be triggered and a gap size for it)



You can choose up to 3 time windows to trade during the day



On screenshots you can see EA’s backtest statistics on different markets, timeframes, and with different risk management settings. You can customize the bot to suit your trading style: more calm or aggressive.



