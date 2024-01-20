Time Range Sweep EA MT4

2
  • Experts
  • Andrii Hurin
    Andrii Hurin

    Andrii Hurin

    4.9 (398)
    Experienced trader and coder. Have been trading Smart Money, ICT, Price Action, Technical Analysis, Scalping and other concepts for a long time.
    Developed a plenty of Expert Advisors and Indicators for automated trading. Completed many projects for myself and customers.
    14 products 1 topic 2 comments
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 28 February 2024
  • Activations: 5
The strategy is quite simple but extremely effective. For Smart Money and ICT traders it may also be known as "Asian Range Sweep", "London Session Sweep" or a "Liquidity Raid".


First of all, the EA marks high and low of the chosen time range and then waits for the price to sweep high or low. Now when a liquidity of a high/low is taken, EA waits for the Market Structure Shift (MSS) and enters a trade on an imbalance (FVG) formed in the displacement.

MT5 version: CLICK

The bot includes many functions and settings of trading time and risk management. Here is a description of all the features:

  • Trade on any market and instrument or on several pairs at the same time, even with different time settings.
  • Select any time frame for trading, select a Time Range and a Trading Time, if an order was placed during the selected trading time but not triggered, it is canceled automatically.
  • Choose the color to highlight long and short FVGs and lines.
  • Choose the color to highlight trading time window.
  • Full customization of risk calculation for entering a trade (percentage from account, fixed lot or risk in dollars).
  • Choose a spread in ticks to be added to Entry price and Stop Loss price.
  • Choose a minimal and maximal Stop Loss in ticks and minimal ticks for FVG to be valid.
  • Choose a size of FVG in ticks when EA will use the middle of this FVG for entry.
  • Choose the Take-Profit by RR.
  • Set the transfer of the stop to breakeven after X RR.
  • Choose whether to enter at the middle of the second FVG if there are 3 FVGs in a row.
  • Choose whether to ignore a trade if there are more than 3 FVGs in a row.


On screenshots you can see EA’s backtest statistics on different markets, timeframes, time inputs and with different risk management settings. You can customize the bot to suit your trading style: more calm or aggressive.


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Yong Ze Lin
472
Yong Ze Lin 2024.05.27 13:04 
 

No any trades for one month even using Author's set

Andrii Hurin
41720
Reply from developer Andrii Hurin 2024.05.27 13:23
I responded you in person messages to help solve the problem
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