Golden House Building

Golden House Building Strategy Expert Advisor (EA)

Description:

Based on the concept of constructing and selling a house, the Golden House Building Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to empower your trading. The EA functions by placing sell orders at the peak (analogous to the roof of a house), and buy orders at the bottom (compared to the base of a house), effectively constructing a 'house'. The EA also utilizes mid-range trading to create steady cash flow. Once you are content with your 'house', the EA allows you to sell it all, ensuring a consistent profit while maintaining a positive portfolio state.

Minimum Initial Deposit:


For a Cent Account: $250 (equivalent to a balance of 25000)
For a Standard Account: $25000 (equivalent to a balance of 25000)
Supported Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) Any TimeFrame


Key Parameters:
funding - Initial fund
lot - Starting lots for constructing the house (roof/base of a house)
steplot - Additional lots from the last lot for finding a new roof or base
l2rimtp - Sets take profit for clearing the order after having a new roof or base (USD format; for take profit of 100 USD, set 100). Recommended: 12.5 for a balance of 25000.
l2lot - Starting lots for creating cash flow
l2steplot - Additional lots from the last lot for creating cash flow
l2tp - Sets the main take profit for cash flow (USD format; for take profit of 100 USD, set 100). Recommended: 50 for a balance of 25000.


Embark on your trading journey with the Golden House Building Strategy EA and witness a revolutionary approach to your trading strategies. Build your 'house', create steady cash flow, and sell when you are ready, all while ensuring consistent profitability and a robust portfolio.

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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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