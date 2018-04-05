Golden House Building Strategy Expert Advisor (EA)

Description:





Based on the concept of constructing and selling a house, the Golden House Building Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to empower your trading. The EA functions by placing sell orders at the peak (analogous to the roof of a house), and buy orders at the bottom (compared to the base of a house), effectively constructing a 'house'. The EA also utilizes mid-range trading to create steady cash flow. Once you are content with your 'house', the EA allows you to sell it all, ensuring a consistent profit while maintaining a positive portfolio state.





Minimum Initial Deposit:



For a Cent Account: $250 (equivalent to a balance of 25000)

For a Standard Account: $25000 (equivalent to a balance of 25000)

Supported Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) Any TimeFrame









Key Parameters:

funding - Initial fund

lot - Starting lots for constructing the house (roof/base of a house)

steplot - Additional lots from the last lot for finding a new roof or base

l2rimtp - Sets take profit for clearing the order after having a new roof or base (USD format; for take profit of 100 USD, set 100). Recommended: 12.5 for a balance of 25000.

l2lot - Starting lots for creating cash flow

l2steplot - Additional lots from the last lot for creating cash flow

l2tp - Sets the main take profit for cash flow (USD format; for take profit of 100 USD, set 100). Recommended: 50 for a balance of 25000.