Golden House Building
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Golden House Building Strategy Expert Advisor (EA)
Description:
Based on the concept of constructing and selling a house, the Golden House Building Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to empower your trading. The EA functions by placing sell orders at the peak (analogous to the roof of a house), and buy orders at the bottom (compared to the base of a house), effectively constructing a 'house'. The EA also utilizes mid-range trading to create steady cash flow. Once you are content with your 'house', the EA allows you to sell it all, ensuring a consistent profit while maintaining a positive portfolio state.
Minimum Initial Deposit:
For a Cent Account: $250 (equivalent to a balance of 25000)
For a Standard Account: $25000 (equivalent to a balance of 25000)
Supported Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) Any TimeFrame
Live Signal:
Key Parameters:
funding - Initial fund
lot - Starting lots for constructing the house (roof/base of a house)
steplot - Additional lots from the last lot for finding a new roof or base
l2rimtp - Sets take profit for clearing the order after having a new roof or base (USD format; for take profit of 100 USD, set 100). Recommended: 12.5 for a balance of 25000.
l2lot - Starting lots for creating cash flow
l2steplot - Additional lots from the last lot for creating cash flow
l2tp - Sets the main take profit for cash flow (USD format; for take profit of 100 USD, set 100). Recommended: 50 for a balance of 25000.
Embark on your trading journey with the Golden House Building Strategy EA and witness a revolutionary approach to your trading strategies. Build your 'house', create steady cash flow, and sell when you are ready, all while ensuring consistent profitability and a robust portfolio.