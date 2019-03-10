Alligator Agressive 500

FOREX Alligator Robot

EA ALLIGATOR was developed to achieve specific and highly accurate goals, which is key to guaranteeing significant returns in the world Forex market, works only in the EURUSD currency pair, and only in the time frame 15m It runs in the year 2016 onwards only. Be a predator in the most hostile market in the world.

IMPORTANT -  - Outside of this scenario it breaks your account.


HOW IT WORKS
Our team has taken care to optimize your Forex market experience to the maximum, creating a pattern of income according to your profile and initial investment value, you choose how much you want to invest and we deliver a perfect Alligator Robot for you. We separate the Robot Alligator into 3 types of Investor Profiles: CONSERVATIVE, MODERATE and AGGRESSIVE Each profile will reach an average monthly income accompanied by a Draw Down corresponding to the risk, the profit goes hand in hand with the risk, remember that.

STRATEGY OF INDICATORS

The strategy is based on the indicators BOLLINGER BANDS and ALLIGATOR, opens 1 (one) operation at a time, works on standard accounts with leverage of 1:500 and time frame 15m.


IMPORTANT- Never operate the Alligator Robot outside the habitat in which it has been trained and tested.

PARAMETERS
Rôbo Alligator releases only the lots to be changed.


REQUIREMENTS
  • Only in the Brokerage ICMARKETS.
  • Initial deposit as directed (Very important to respect the opening balance)
  • MetaTrader5 account.
  • Standard Type.
  • Currency USD.
  • Leverage 1: 500
  • Time Frame 15m
  • It runs in the year 2016 onwards only.

MQL5
All our Robots have links in mql5 with history, follow below link:


IMPORTANT - Never operate the Alligator Robot outside the habitat in which it has been trained and tested.








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TICK STACK LTD
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Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.04 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Atherion Zenith AI EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
Experts
AETHERION ZENITH AI EA The Evolution of Precision Gold Automation Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Zenith AI EA at the earliest stage and follow the evolution of the system through public live monitoring from the beginn
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PedroDonnadio
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PedroDonnadio 2019.03.22 19:07 
 

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