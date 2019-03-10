Alligator Agressive 500
- Experts
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- Version: 2.15
- Updated: 21 March 2019
- Activations: 5
FOREX Alligator Robot
EA ALLIGATOR was developed to achieve specific and highly accurate goals, which is key to guaranteeing significant returns in the world Forex market, works only in the EURUSD currency pair, and only in the time frame 15m It runs in the year 2016 onwards only. Be a predator in the most hostile market in the world.
IMPORTANT - - Outside of this scenario it breaks your account.
The strategy is based on the indicators BOLLINGER BANDS and ALLIGATOR, opens 1 (one) operation at a time, works on standard accounts with leverage of 1:500 and time frame 15m.
IMPORTANT- Never operate the Alligator Robot outside the habitat in which it has been trained and tested.
- Only in the Brokerage ICMARKETS.
- Initial deposit as directed (Very important to respect the opening balance)
- MetaTrader5 account.
- Standard Type.
- Currency USD.
- Leverage 1: 500
- Time Frame 15m
- It runs in the year 2016 onwards only.
IMPORTANT - Never operate the Alligator Robot outside the habitat in which it has been trained and tested.
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