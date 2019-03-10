Alligator Agressive 500

EA ALLIGATOR was developed to achieve specific and highly accurate goals, which is key to guaranteeing significant returns in the world Forex market, works only in the EURUSD currency pair, and only in the time frame 15m It runs in the year 2016 onwards only. Be a predator in the most hostile market in the world.

IMPORTANT - - Outside of this scenario it breaks your account.



HOW IT WORKS

Our team has taken care to optimize your Forex market experience to the maximum, creating a pattern of income according to your profile and initial investment value, you choose how much you want to invest and we deliver a perfect Alligator Robot for you. We separate the Robot Alligator into 3 types of Investor Profiles: CONSERVATIVE, MODERATE and AGGRESSIVE Each profile will reach an average monthly income accompanied by a Draw Down corresponding to the risk, the profit goes hand in hand with the risk, remember that.





STRATEGY OF INDICATORS

The strategy is based on the indicators BOLLINGER BANDS and ALLIGATOR, opens 1 (one) operation at a time, works on standard accounts with leverage of 1:500 and time frame 15m.



IMPORTANT- Never operate the Alligator Robot outside the habitat in which it has been trained and tested.

PARAMETERS

Rôbo Alligator releases only the lots to be changed.









REQUIREMENTS

Only in the Brokerage ICMARKETS.

Initial deposit as directed (Very important to respect the opening balance)

MetaTrader5 account.

Standard Type.

Currency USD.

Leverage 1: 500

Time Frame 15m

It runs in the year 2016 onwards only.





MQL5

All our Robots have links in mql5 with history, follow below link:







