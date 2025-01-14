Golden Scorpion MT5
- Experts
- Rahman Pavaleh
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 21 July 2025
- Activations: 10
Golden Scorpion EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. EA finds sensitive price points based on Time and Price theory and executes trades based on that.
This system can work with three different strategies and each strategy with independent settings.
This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal.
MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129679
Benefits :
- Not a Grid or Martingale
- It supports SL and TP
- Risk management in two forms fixed volume or fixed risk
- Prop Firm Ready
- Timer for trailing stop (for prop firm)
Strategy :
- A_MODE >>> High Risk >> A_MODE + B_MODE + C_MODE
- B_MODE >>>>> Combine >>>>> Average Risk >> B_MODE + C_MODE
- C_MODE >>> Low Risk >> B_MODE | C_MODE
How To Back test :
- Run back test and enable XAUUSD or GOLD metal
- Set the Time frame to 1H
- Enable all three strategies : A_MODE – B_MODE – C_MODE
- Set your risk in two ways [ % ] (based on Balance) or [fix] (fixed Volume)
Brokers And Prop firms :
- IC Market - Cash Account (Broker)
- Robo Forex (Broker)
- Alpari - ECN Account (Broker)
- FXIFY (Prop firm)
- Trading funds (Prop firm)
You can use this EA to overcome the challenge : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633
Specifications :
|Pair
|XAUUSD, GOLD
|Timeframe
| Any
|Strategies
|A_MODE – B_MODE – C_MODE
|Deposit
|$ 500 (USD)
|Settings
|Default
|Digits
|2 - 3
|Leverage
|> 1:100
|Account Type
|Any - Hedging - Low Spread - ECN
|VPS
|24 / 7
Risk Disclosure - Disclaimer :
Like other EAs it will have losing trades - or periods of losses - if you cant tolerate them then this EA is not for you.
All risk minimization steps have been taken and no one can promise you a guaranteed profit.
Past performance dose not guarantee future results.
Warnings :
- The sale of this product is only in the MQL5 store and the official MQLEXP website, so beware of online fraudsters.
- By purchasing this product and reading its description, you accept the risk of financial markets.
