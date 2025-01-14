Golden Scorpion MT5

4.6

Golden Scorpion EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. EA finds sensitive price points based on Time and Price theory and executes trades based on that.

This system can work with three different strategies and each strategy with independent settings.

This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal.

MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129679


Benefits :

  • Not a Grid or Martingale
  • It supports SL and TP
  • Risk management in two forms fixed volume or fixed risk
  • Prop Firm Ready
  • Timer for trailing stop (for prop firm)


    Strategy : 

    • A_MODE >>>                                   High Risk      >> A_MODE + B_MODE + C_MODE
    • B_MODE >>>>> Combine >>>>> Average Risk       >> B_MODE + C_MODE
    • C_MODE >>>                                  Low Risk       >> B_MODE | C_MODE


    How To Back test : 

    • Run back test and enable XAUUSD or GOLD metal
    • Set the Time frame to 1H
    • Enable all three strategies : A_MODE – B_MODE – C_MODE 
    • Set your risk in two ways [ % ] (based on Balance) or [fix] (fixed Volume)

    Brokers And Prop firms :

    • IC Market - Cash Account (Broker)
    • Robo Forex (Broker)
    • Alpari - ECN Account (Broker)
    • FXIFY (Prop firm)
    • Trading funds (Prop firm)

    You can use this EA to overcome the challenge : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633


    Specifications :

     Pair   XAUUSD, GOLD
     Timeframe  Any    
     Strategies  A_MODE – B_MODE – C_MODE
     Deposit  $ 500 (USD)
     Settings  Default
     Digits  2 - 3
     Leverage  > 1:100
     Account Type  Any - Hedging - Low Spread - ECN
     VPS  24 / 7


    Risk Disclosure - Disclaimer :

    Like other EAs it will have losing trades - or periods of losses - if you cant tolerate them then this EA is not for you.

    All risk minimization steps have been taken and no one can promise you a guaranteed profit.

    Past performance dose not guarantee future results.


    Warnings : 

    • The sale of this product is only in the MQL5 store and the official MQLEXP website, so beware of online fraudsters.
    • By purchasing this product and reading its description, you accept the risk of financial markets.





    Reviews 7
    Filter:
    Marcus Vinicius
    94
    Marcus Vinicius 2025.07.18 20:42 
     

    HFT e GOLDEN SCORPION sem comentarios TOP

    Rahman Pavaleh
    1534
    Reply from developer Rahman Pavaleh 2025.07.19 05:07
    Thank you, my friend.
    Stay tuned for a great update from Golden Scorpion this week.
    jrjr111
    81
    jrjr111 2025.06.29 01:55 
     

    good

    Rahman Pavaleh
    1534
    Reply from developer Rahman Pavaleh 2025.06.29 08:54
    Thank you for posting your honest feedback.
    ยศพงศ์ ยินดีธนกิจ
    34
    ยศพงศ์ ยินดีธนกิจ 2025.06.11 07:38 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Rahman Pavaleh
    1534
    Reply from developer Rahman Pavaleh 2025.06.29 09:02
    Hello dear friend - Thank you for your purchase This problem is not related to us - Please contact website support as there is nothing we can do - If you have purchased the product now, please turn your MetaTrader off and on once If your problem is not solved, I will follow up, please be sure to contact me.
    kiu yong
    41
    kiu yong 2025.05.19 09:30 
     

    I was afraid of losing money, so I backtested using a large amount of data and time periods. The backtest didn't match the future performance, indicating the EA wasn't very stable. I'll review it again in a month. Rahman responded quickly and addressed all my questions and concerns.

    A+B+C mode

    May 25, 2025 - August 13, 2025: Profit 4%

    Rahman Pavaleh
    1534
    Reply from developer Rahman Pavaleh 2025.05.19 09:40
    Thank you for your honest feedback. We always try to give honest answers to our customers.
    We are waiting for your results report after 1 month.
    Strike1983
    526
    Strike1983 2025.05.18 19:09 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Rahman Pavaleh
    1534
    Reply from developer Rahman Pavaleh 2025.05.19 06:03
    Hello
    Thank you for posting your honest feedback.
    Ionut Constantinescu
    37
    Ionut Constantinescu 2025.04.03 12:14 
     

    I am extremely satisfied with this MT5 trading robot. It has performed exceptionally well, executing trades with precision and efficiency. The strategy is well-optimized, and the results have been consistently profitable. I have nothing to criticize—everything works flawlessly. Stability, speed, and accuracy are top-notch. Overall, this is a highly reliable and effective tool for trading. I highly recommend it!

    Rahman Pavaleh
    1534
    Reply from developer Rahman Pavaleh 2025.04.03 13:17
    Thanks
    tyler76
    140
    tyler76 2025.03.20 04:10 
     

    The most underrated EA on web. The EA has clear entry point that everyone can understandable, not like the order EAs ambiguous entry and exit. I have been using this EA around 1month on my funded prop firm, profitable 7~8% per month within 2~3% max DD. I really admire the authors attitude like he said " EAs it will have losing trades - or periods of losses - if you cant tolerate them then this EA is not for you" Yes exactly If you want steady income without stress, this EA just right for you.

    Rahman Pavaleh
    1534
    Reply from developer Rahman Pavaleh 2025.03.20 08:23
    Thanks
    Reply to review