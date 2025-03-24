[Intentionally Retired/Expired. For DEMONSTRATIVE PURPOSES ONLY!!] Quanterly EA—Precision Meets Automation

| Developed by Ravefxt | Contact: Ravefxt@gmail.com

Unlock consistent trading potential with Quanterly EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking reliable automation in dynamic markets. This EA combines adaptive sensitivity with robust risk management to capitalise on price movements, offering a seamless blend of performance and control.

Key Features:

Customisable Sensitivity: Fine-tune the EA’s responsiveness to suit your trading style, from aggressive to conservative approaches.

Dynamic Profit Protection: Built-in trailing stop functionality locks in gains as the market moves in your favor.

Trade Timing Control: Adjustable frequency settings ensure optimal entry timing, minimizing overtrading.

Spread Filter: Avoids unfavourable conditions with a configurable maximum spread limit.

Risk Management: Cooldown mechanism prevents impulsive trades, promoting disciplined execution.

Why Choose Quanterly EA?

Quanterly EA is engineered for traders who value precision and speed. This EA does not use risky parameters, and it can be a slow but steady yielding tool for both beginners and seasoned professionals.

Recommended Settings:

Pair: US30 (scalable to other pairs)

Timeframe: Any (The Settings will determine trade frequency and duration)

Style: Scalping/Swing (The Settings will determine style)

Minimum Balance: $100 (adjust lot size accordingly)

Alway test before adding Quanterly EA to a live account !



























