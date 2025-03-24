Quanterly
- Experts
- Samuel Mkandawire
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 28 March 2025
[Intentionally Retired/Expired. For DEMONSTRATIVE PURPOSES ONLY!!]
Quanterly EA—Precision Meets Automation
| Developed by Ravefxt | Contact: Ravefxt@gmail.com
- Customisable Sensitivity: Fine-tune the EA’s responsiveness to suit your trading style, from aggressive to conservative approaches.
- Dynamic Profit Protection: Built-in trailing stop functionality locks in gains as the market moves in your favor.
- Trade Timing Control: Adjustable frequency settings ensure optimal entry timing, minimizing overtrading.
- Spread Filter: Avoids unfavourable conditions with a configurable maximum spread limit.
- Risk Management: Cooldown mechanism prevents impulsive trades, promoting disciplined execution.
Quanterly EA is engineered for traders who value precision and speed. This EA does not use risky parameters, and it can be a slow but steady yielding tool for both beginners and seasoned professionals.
- Pair: US30 (scalable to other pairs)
- Timeframe: Any (The Settings will determine trade frequency and duration)
- Style: Scalping/Swing (The Settings will determine style)
- Minimum Balance: $100 (adjust lot size accordingly)
very good