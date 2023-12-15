ICT Silver Bullet Expert Advisor MT4

4.2
  • Experts
  • Andrii Hurin
    Andrii Hurin

    Andrii Hurin

    4.9 (398)
    Experienced trader and coder. Have been trading Smart Money, ICT, Price Action, Technical Analysis, Scalping and other concepts for a long time.
    Developed a plenty of Expert Advisors and Indicators for automated trading. Completed many projects for myself and customers.
    14 products 1 topic 2 comments
  • Version: 1.33
  • Updated: 5 April 2024
  • Activations: 5
A simple but very effective and highly customizable Expert Advisor based on "Silver Bullet" strategy, invented by the famous ICT trader.

The strategy is based on entering a trade on the first FVG (Fair Value Gap, or Imbalance), formed in a certain time period with increased volatility, also called a KillZone.

Due to high volatility during KillZone, this FVG has a high probability of working out, which allows you to make high-quality and profitable trades with a high Risk to Reward ratio.

MT5 version: CLICK

The bot includes many functions and settings of trading time and risk management. Here is a description of all the features:

  • Trade on any market and instrument or on several pairs at the same time, even at different time windows. You no longer need to sit in front of the monitor and place all orders manually.
  • Select any time frame for trading, select a KillZone (time window for entering a trade), if an order was placed during the kill zone but not triggered, it is canceled automatically.
  • Choose the color to highlight long and short FVGs
  • Full customization of risk calculation for entering a trade (percentage from account, fixed lot or risk in dollars).
  • Choose one trade per day or unlimited trades per day mode
  • Choose the Take-Profit by RR
  • Choose if you want to close position before a new day
  • Choose the level of partial Take-Profit and the % of position to be closed upon reaching
  • Set the transfer of the stop to breakeven after X RR
  • !NEW FEATURE: One directional trading (EA can take only short or only long trades)
  • !NEW FEATURE: Trailing Stop Loss (You can choose when trailing sl will be triggered and a gap size for it)
  • !NEW FEATURE: Now you can choose up to 3 KillZones to trade during the day and manage time and number of trades to enter in each Killzone
  • !NEW FEATURE: Ability to enter by market right after FVG appears instead of a pending order

On screenshots you can see EA’s backtest statistics on different markets, timeframes, KillZones and with different risk management settings. You can customize the bot to suit your trading style: more calm or aggressive.


Reviews 5
OlaTechie
320
OlaTechie 2024.01.23 15:35 
 

I recently had the opportunity to use the ICT Silver Bullet Expert Advisor MT4, and I must say, I'm thoroughly impressed. This expert advisor, crafted with precision by Andrii Hurin, showcases a remarkable blend of simplicity and effectiveness. It's built on the unique "Silver Bullet" strategy, a brainchild of the renowned ICT trader, and it truly lives up to its name.

What stands out the most is the strategy's focus on the Fair Value Gap (FVG) in KillZones - periods of heightened volatility. This approach capitalizes on high-probability scenarios, offering trades with excellent risk-reward ratios. It's not just about making trades; it's about making smart, profitable ones.

The level of customization is another aspect where the Silver Bullet shines. Whether it's choosing the market, instrument, time frame, or KillZone, the flexibility is unparalleled. The addition of features like color-coding for long and short FVGs, and comprehensive risk management options, adds layers of personalization that cater to all types of traders.

I'm particularly fond of the new features - the one-directional trading option, the trailing stop loss, and the ability to manage multiple KillZones. These not only enhance the trading experience but also increase the potential for profit.

In summary, the ICT Silver Bullet Expert Advisor MT4 is a top-tier tool for anyone serious about Forex trading. Its blend of strategy, customization, and new features makes it a standout product in the market. Highly recommended for both seasoned traders and those new to the game.

tabber
266
tabber 2024.01.18 18:54 
 

I purchased both the MT4 and MT5 version. The EA works great I have been backtesting all 3 SB sessions along with other times and higher time frame charts. The potential is endless will work on any pair or indice. Has also helped my manual trading using the visual backtester. Still using on Demo with IC Markets and FTMO Demo looking forward to going live here in the coming weeks. The creator listens to the customers and has added many updates already. Thank you for creating this EA.

ashley977
39
ashley977 2024.01.15 19:33 
 

Work amazing for now still testing it on Funded account

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Pascal Marcel Montag
273
Pascal Marcel Montag 2024.08.05 11:27 
 

Ich habe den ICT Silver Bullet Expert Advisor MT4 über einen Zeitraum von drei Wochen ausführlich getestet. Dabei habe ich die Einstellungen des Setfiles verwendet, das ich per Privatnachricht erhalten habe.

Die getesteten Währungspaare und deren Ergebnisse sind wie folgt:

GBPUSD 1H: 2 von 3 Trades wurden mit einem Stop-Loss (SL) geschlossen.

EURUSD 1H: 4 von 4 Trades wurden mit einem Stop-Loss (SL) geschlossen.

EURJPY 1H: 2 von 2 Trades wurden mit einem Stop-Loss (SL) geschlossen.

AUDCAD 1H: 1 von 2 Trades wurden mit einem Stop-Loss (SL) geschlossen.

NZDJPY 1H: Kein Trade wurde eröffnet.

Insgesamt wurden innerhalb der drei Wochen 11 Trades eröffnet, von denen 9 mit einem Stop-Loss endeten. Dies führte zu einem erheblichen Verlust.

Fazit:

Der ICT Silver Bullet Expert Advisor MT4 hat in meinem Testzeitraum enttäuschende Ergebnisse geliefert. Die Mehrheit der Trades endete im Verlust, was zu einem deutlichen Minus im Gesamtergebnis führte. Aufgrund dieser Erfahrungen kann ich den Einsatz dieses Expert Advisors in seiner aktuellen Form nicht empfehlen. Ein Video wird dazu folgen

OlaTechie
320
OlaTechie 2024.01.23 15:35 
 

I recently had the opportunity to use the ICT Silver Bullet Expert Advisor MT4, and I must say, I'm thoroughly impressed. This expert advisor, crafted with precision by Andrii Hurin, showcases a remarkable blend of simplicity and effectiveness. It's built on the unique "Silver Bullet" strategy, a brainchild of the renowned ICT trader, and it truly lives up to its name.

What stands out the most is the strategy's focus on the Fair Value Gap (FVG) in KillZones - periods of heightened volatility. This approach capitalizes on high-probability scenarios, offering trades with excellent risk-reward ratios. It's not just about making trades; it's about making smart, profitable ones.

The level of customization is another aspect where the Silver Bullet shines. Whether it's choosing the market, instrument, time frame, or KillZone, the flexibility is unparalleled. The addition of features like color-coding for long and short FVGs, and comprehensive risk management options, adds layers of personalization that cater to all types of traders.

I'm particularly fond of the new features - the one-directional trading option, the trailing stop loss, and the ability to manage multiple KillZones. These not only enhance the trading experience but also increase the potential for profit.

In summary, the ICT Silver Bullet Expert Advisor MT4 is a top-tier tool for anyone serious about Forex trading. Its blend of strategy, customization, and new features makes it a standout product in the market. Highly recommended for both seasoned traders and those new to the game.

tabber
266
tabber 2024.01.18 18:54 
 

I purchased both the MT4 and MT5 version. The EA works great I have been backtesting all 3 SB sessions along with other times and higher time frame charts. The potential is endless will work on any pair or indice. Has also helped my manual trading using the visual backtester. Still using on Demo with IC Markets and FTMO Demo looking forward to going live here in the coming weeks. The creator listens to the customers and has added many updates already. Thank you for creating this EA.

ashley977
39
ashley977 2024.01.15 19:33 
 

Work amazing for now still testing it on Funded account

Jean Campos De Souza
305
Jean Campos De Souza 2023.12.19 20:42 
 

This coder is talented, it's the second EA I've bought from him and he delivers what he promises. Works well.

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