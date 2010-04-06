Trendy Koala MT5

EA designed in MQL5 for AUSUSD H4, can be used also in H1 and Daily, but H4 is the best choice.

It uses "On Balance Volume" and "RSI" indicators for trading, only 1 trade opened at the same time. Works best on trending market.

- Averages 12% return per year with 0.01 lots

- Tested for more than 15 years

- Designed for long term gains

- Fixed lots

- Always trade with Stop loss and Take profit

- No Martingala

- No Hedging

- Customizable magic number



