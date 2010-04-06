Trendy Koala MT5

EA designed in MQL5 for AUSUSD H4, can be used also in H1 and Daily, but H4 is the best choice.

It uses "On Balance Volume" and "RSI" indicators for trading, only 1 trade opened at the same time. Works best on trending market.

- Averages 12% return per year with 0.01 lots

- Tested for more than 15 years

- Designed for long term gains

- Fixed lots

- Always trade with Stop loss and Take profit

- No Martingala

- No Hedging

- Customizable magic number


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4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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