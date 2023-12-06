ICT Silver Bullet Expert Advisor

4.29
  • Experts
  • Andrii Hurin
    Andrii Hurin

    Andrii Hurin

    4.9 (398)
    Experienced trader and coder. Have been trading Smart Money, ICT, Price Action, Technical Analysis, Scalping and other concepts for a long time.
    Developed a plenty of Expert Advisors and Indicators for automated trading. Completed many projects for myself and customers.
    14 products 1 topic 2 comments
  • Version: 1.40
  • Updated: 8 June 2024
  • Activations: 5
A simple but very effective and highly customizable Expert Advisor based on "Silver Bullet" strategy, invented by the famous ICT trader.

The strategy is based on entering a trade on the first FVG (Fair Value Gap, or Imbalance), formed in a certain time period with increased volatility, also called a KillZone.

Due to high volatility during KillZone, this FVG has a high probability of working out, which allows you to make high-quality and profitable trades with a high Risk to Reward ratio.

MT4 version: CLICK

The bot includes many functions and settings of trading time and risk management. Here is a description of all the features:

  • Trade on any market and instrument or on several pairs at the same time, even at different time windows. You no longer need to sit in front of the monitor and place all orders manually.
  • Select any time frame for trading, select a KillZone (time window for entering a trade), if an order was placed during the kill zone but not triggered, it is canceled automatically.
  • Choose the color to highlight long and short FVGs
  • Full customization of risk calculation for entering a trade (percentage from account, fixed lot or risk in dollars).
  • Choose one trade per day or unlimited trades per day mode
  • Choose the Take-Profit by RR
  • Choose if you want to close position before a new day
  • Choose the level of partial Take-Profit and the % of position to be closed upon reaching
  • Set the transfer of the stop to breakeven after X RR
  • !NEW FEATURE: One directional trading (EA can take only short or only long trades)
  • !NEW FEATURE: Trailing Stop Loss (You can choose when trailing sl will be triggered and a gap size for it)
  • !NEW FEATURE: Now you can choose up to 3 KillZones to trade during the day and manage time and number of trades to enter in each Killzone
  • !NEW FEATURE: Ability to enter by market right after FVG appears instead of a pending order

On screenshots you can see EA’s backtest statistics on different markets, timeframes, KillZones and with different risk management settings. You can customize the bot to suit your trading style: more calm or aggressive.

Reviews 8
Tanya Silver
86
Tanya Silver 2024.05.25 16:50 
 

I purchased this one and another EA by the same author. Very impressed. 5 star

tabber
266
tabber 2024.01.18 18:53 
 

I purchased both the MT4 and MT5 version. The EA works great I have been backtesting all 3 SB sessions along with other times and higher time frame charts. The potential is endless will work on any pair or indice. Has also helped my manual trading using the visual backtester. Still using on Demo with IC Markets and FTMO Demo looking forward to going live here in the coming weeks. The creator listens to the customers and has added many updates already. Thank you for creating this EA.

fifou220787
24
fifou220787 2023.12.14 15:28 
 

Quick response from the creator happens sounds very promising 🔥👍

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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Time Range Sweep EA
Andrii Hurin
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Experts
The strategy is quite simple but extremely effective. For Smart Money and ICT traders it may also be known as "Asian Range Sweep", "London Session Sweep" or a "Liquidity Raid". First of all, the EA marks high and low of the chosen time range and then waits for the price to sweep high or low. Now when a liquidity of a high/low is taken, EA waits for the Market Structure Shift (MSS) and enters a trade on an imbalance (FVG) formed in the displacement. MT4 version: CLICK The bot includes many func
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Indicators
A simple indicator that automatically highlights all FVGs (Fair Value Gaps) formed on the chart, as well as FVGs on history. It is possible to select colors for FVGs of different directions (long or short), select the time interval, select the color of middle point and you can also choose whether to delete filled FVGs or leave them on the chart (the option is beneficial for backtesting). The indicator can be very useful for those, who trade according to the concept of smart money, ICT, or simply
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A simple indicator that automatically highlights all FVGs (Fair Value Gaps) formed on the chart, as well as FVGs on history. It is possible to select colors for FVGs of different directions (long or short), select the time interval, select the color of middle point and you can also choose whether to delete filled FVGs or leave them on the chart (the option is beneficial for backtesting). The indicator can be very useful for those, who trade according to the concept of smart money, ICT, or simply
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CPRs Central Pivot Range
Andrii Hurin
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The CPR (Central Pivot Range) Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels on your MetaTrader 5 charts. It calculates the Central Pivot (CP) as the average of the previous day's high, low, and close prices, providing a central reference point. Calculates and plots 11 pivot levels (CP, BC, TC, S1-S4, R1-R4) Adjustable lookback period (default: 5 days) Option to show or hide price labels with customizable size and offset Fully customizable
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ICT Silver Bullet Expert Advisor MT4
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4.2 (5)
Experts
A simple but very effective and highly customizable Expert Advisor based on "Silver Bullet" strategy, invented by the famous ICT trader. The strategy is based on entering a trade on the first FVG (Fair Value Gap, or Imbalance), formed in a certain time period with increased volatility, also called a KillZone. Due to high volatility during KillZone, this FVG has a high probability of working out, which allows you to make high-quality and profitable trades with a high Risk to Reward ratio. MT5 ver
Time Range Sweep EA MT4
Andrii Hurin
2 (1)
Experts
The strategy is quite simple but extremely effective. For Smart Money and ICT traders it may also be known as "Asian Range Sweep", "London Session Sweep" or a "Liquidity Raid". First of all, the EA marks high and low of the chosen time range and then waits for the price to sweep high or low. Now when a liquidity of a high/low is taken, EA waits for the Market Structure Shift (MSS) and enters a trade on an imbalance (FVG) formed in the displacement. MT5 version: CLICK The bot includes many func
Pin Bar EA MT5
Andrii Hurin
Experts
Almost every trader at the beginning of their career, in one way or another, tried to trade one of the most famous price action patterns - the Pin Bar. And after several unsuccessful attempts to create your own trading strategy based on this pattern, you probably gave up and decided that it doesn’t work. However, there is one thing that, if used correctly, can completely change the situation and turn this strategy into a very profitable one. The thing is - trading time. This effective EA was cre
Grid Master EA
Andrii Hurin
5 (2)
Experts
Grid Master is a highly customizable fully automated grid trading algorithm. It is designed to capture market volatility and convert it to profit. Wherever there is movement in the market, there is potentially money to be made Grid Master has a powerful trading potential and is easy to set up and use. It has a built-in information Trading Panel to show performance and statistics, News Filter and Trading Time Filter to protect your capital. How the advisor trades: First, you choose the direc
SMC Liquidity Hunter
Andrii Hurin
Experts
Trade Like the Banks: Institutional-Grade Liquidity Sweep + CHoCH Strategy Write me in personal messages to get .set files About This EA This fully automated Expert Advisor implements a proven institutional trading strategy—combining liquidity sweeps, CHoCH (Change of Character), and Fibonacci retracements to catch high-probability reversals during the London & New York sessions . It  waits for liquidity grabs before entering, ensuring trades align with real market structure shifts . Key Fe
GoldEdge
Andrii Hurin
Experts
GoldEdge – Turn Gold’s Volatility Into Your Edge GoldEdge is a professional, fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for trading XAU/USD (Gold) . It merges multi-timeframe market structure analysis , precise price action setups , and trend confirmation filters to deliver high-probability trades with built-in risk management . Whether you prefer aggressive scalping or conservative swing trading , GoldEdge adapts to your style while protecting your capital. Key Advantages Engineered
UltraScalper
Andrii Hurin
Experts
UltraScalper  – Precision Scalping, Maximum Control Unlock the power of fast, intelligent, and risk-managed trading with the Ultra Scalper  – a professional MT5 scalping Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and consistent opportunities in the market. Write me in personal messages to get .set files Key Features: Smart Entry Logic – Combines EMA crossover, RSI filtering, and fractals for accurate high-probability scalping signals. Dynamic Risk Management –
OBs BBs Ordersblocks Breakerblocks
Andrii Hurin
Indicators
OBs & BBs Indicator for MT5 – Smart Supply & Demand Mapping Turn raw price action into a clear trading map with the OBs & BBs indicator! This tool automatically detects and draws Order Blocks (OBs) and transforms them into Breaker Blocks (BBs) when invalidated — giving you a crystal-clear view of market structure and institutional footprints. Key Advantages Automatic OB & BB Detection No more manual drawing — the indicator marks valid bullish & bearish Order Blocks and updates them in re
Smart ATR Trader
Andrii Hurin
Experts
Smart ATR Trader EA – Adaptive Scalping & Risk Management Smart ATR Trader EA is a lightweight, fast, and fully automated trading system designed for scalping and intraday trading . It uses simple yet powerful logic: candle momentum entries with ATR-based exits and professional risk management controls . Write me in personal messages to get .set files Key Features Flexible Risk Control Trade with fixed lot size , money-based risk , or percent of balance . ATR-Based TP & SL Dynamic
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Tanya Silver
86
Tanya Silver 2024.05.25 16:50 
 

I purchased this one and another EA by the same author. Very impressed. 5 star

tabber
266
tabber 2024.01.18 18:53 
 

I purchased both the MT4 and MT5 version. The EA works great I have been backtesting all 3 SB sessions along with other times and higher time frame charts. The potential is endless will work on any pair or indice. Has also helped my manual trading using the visual backtester. Still using on Demo with IC Markets and FTMO Demo looking forward to going live here in the coming weeks. The creator listens to the customers and has added many updates already. Thank you for creating this EA.

Sam Bodden.Jr
59
Sam Bodden.Jr 2024.01.14 00:38 
 

Greetings Gent’s How can I set the silver bullet kill z according to FTMO server time

Andrii Hurin
41720
Reply from developer Andrii Hurin 2024.01.14 02:10
Hello. You need to check the FTMO time zone and convert your killzone timing according to it
anthony soder
23
anthony soder 2023.12.23 20:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

admilson borges
23
admilson borges 2023.12.19 05:18 
 

imprestavel, joguei fora 50us , nao configura como promete,

Andrii Hurin
41720
Reply from developer Andrii Hurin 2023.12.22 18:35
I wrote to you in private messages to help solve the issues you are having. But you didn't answer my messages. Please answer so I can help you
fifou220787
24
fifou220787 2023.12.14 15:28 
 

Quick response from the creator happens sounds very promising 🔥👍

Jean Campos De Souza
305
Jean Campos De Souza 2023.12.14 04:19 
 

fantastic

Adriane Wenceslao
28
Adriane Wenceslao 2023.12.07 20:29 
 

nice start to this product.. simple clean. prompt responses. currently giving this man his 5 stars

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