MA7 Flax MT4

Description of work

The MA7 Flax indicator is based on the standard Average True Range indicator and candle data. Shows candles that are larger in size relative to the ATR indicator value.

Detailed information about the MA7 Flax indicator.


Indicator settings

General settings:

Period;

Multiplier;

Remove subsequent arrows – removes subsequent arrows in one direction.


Message settings:

Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function;

Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to the mobile terminal using push notifications;

Send message to the email – permission to send messages by email;

Additional information.


Arrow display settings:

Arrow shift;

Arrow size;

Up arrow color;

Down arrow color;

Up arrow code;

Down arrow code.


MA7 Flax indicators:

MA7 Flax MT4;

MA7 Flax MT5.


Expert advisors based on the MA7 Flax indicator:

MA7 Flax C1 MT4;

MA7 Flax C1 MT5;

MA7 Flax C2 MT4;

MA7 Flax C2 MT5.


