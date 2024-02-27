MA7 Viola MT4;

The MA7 Viola indicator is based on the standard Moving Average indicator. Shows a sharp increase or decrease in the moving average.

Detailed information about the MA7 Viola indicator.

General settings:

Remove subsequent arrows – removes subsequent arrows in one direction.

Difference – difference between the last two MA values;

Message settings:

Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function;

Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to the mobile terminal using push notifications;

Send message to the email – permission to send messages by email;

Additional information.