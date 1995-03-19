MA7 Moss C2 MT4

Description of work

The MA7 Moss C2 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Moss indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume.

Detailed information about the MA7 Moss indicator.


Features of work

Designed to work on hedge accounts;

Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage;

Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes positions when these levels are reached.


Note: before running the expert advisor, the settings need to be optimized for a specific financial instrument and timeframe.

Detailed information about the expert advisor settings can be found in the article "Expert advisors of class C2".


Expert advisor settings

General settings:

Timeframe – timeframe from which signals come;

Magic – designed to identify your positions.


Money management settings:

Position volume – position volume, lots;

Multiplier after loss – position volume multiplier after a losing position;

Loss number before increasing volume – number of losses before the position volume increases;

Losses number to reset volume – number of losses to reset the position volume.


Position opening settings:

MA7 Moss settings – settings of the MA7 Moss indicator:

Upper level;

Lower level.


Position closing settings:

StopLoss – distance to loss limitation, points;

TakeProfit – distance to profit taking, points;


Display settings:

StopLoss color;

StopLoss line style;

StopLoss line width;

TakeProfit color;

TakeProfit line style;

TakeProfit line width.


MA7 Moss indicators:

MA7 Moss MT4;

MA7 Moss MT5.


Expert advisors based on the MA7 Moss indicator:

MA7 Moss C1 MT4;

MA7 Moss C1 MT5;

MA7 Moss C2 MT4;

MA7 Moss C2 MT5.


Subscribe to the MA7 Space channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information.

Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5.

