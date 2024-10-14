MA7 Clover C1 MT4

Description of work

The MA7 Clover C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Clover indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed.

Detailed information about the MA7 Clover indicator.


Features of work

Designed to work on hedge accounts;

Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage;

Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes positions when these levels are reached.


Note: before running the advisor, the settings need to be optimized for a specific instrument and timeframe.

Detailed information about the expert advisor settings can be found in the article "Expert advisors of class C1".


Expert advisor settings

General settings:

Timeframe – timeframe from which signals come;

Magic – designed to identify your positions.


Money management settings:

Position volume – position volume, lots;

Funds for volume – funds for position volume, deposit currency (0 – not used);

Risk per trade – risk per trade, a percentage of the deposit balance (0 – not used).


Position opening settings:

Maximum spread – maximum spread, points (0 – not used);

Minimum margin level – minimum margin level, perc (0 - not used).


MA7 Clover settings – settings of the MA7 Clover indicator:

Min body size;

Max body size;

Min nose size;

Max nose size;

Minimum pattern size;

Maximum pattern size;

Analysis of the candle direction;

Analysis of the position relative to the MA;

Position relative to the MA;

MA period.


Position closing settings:

StopLoss – distance to loss limitation, points;

TakeProfit – distance to profit taking, points;

StopLoss – distance to loss limitation based on the ATR indicator, coeff (0 – not used);

TakeProfit – distance to profit taking based on the ATR indicator, coeff (0 – not used);

TakeProfit – distance to profit taking based on the distance to stop loss, coeff (0 – not used);

StopLoss – distance to loss limitation to High/Low for N candles +/- StopLoss in points, candles (0 – not used);

Number of candles – number of candles until the position is closed, pcs (0 is not used).


Breakeven settings:

Activation – distance to breakeven activation, points (0 – not used);

Activation – distance to breakeven activation based on the ATR indicator, coeff (0 – not used);

Activation – distance to breakeven activation based on the distance to take profit, perc (0 – not used);

Distance to placing – distance to placing the stop loss level from the opening price, points (0 – not used).


ATR settings:

Period – ATR period;

Timeframe – timeframe.


Trading time settings:

Start time – start time of the work, hours;

End time – end time of the work, hours (0 – not used).


Trading stop settings:

Profit – total profit, deposit currency (0 - not used);

Loss – total loss, deposit currency (0 - not used).


Display settings:

StopLoss color;

StopLoss line style;

StopLoss line width;

TakeProfit color;

TakeProfit line style;

TakeProfit line width.


MA7 Clover indicators:

MA7 Clover MT4;

MA7 Clover MT5.


Expert advisors based on the MA7 Clover indicator:

MA7 Clover C1 MT4;

MA7 Clover C1 MT5;

MA7 Clover C2 MT4;

MA7 Clover C2 MT5.


