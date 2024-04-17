MA7 Flax MT5
- Indicators
-
Andrey MinaevHello.
My name is Andrey, I am a program developer in MQL4/5 languages.
Development experience for more than 10 years, I have been writing custom programs on the MQL5 website for more than 6 years, and have completed more than 500 works.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 17 April 2024
- Activations: 5
Description of work
The MA7 Flax indicator is based on the standard Average True Range indicator and candle data. Shows candles that are larger in size relative to the ATR indicator value.
Detailed information about the MA7 Flax indicator.
Indicator settings
General settings:
Period;
Multiplier;
Remove subsequent arrows – removes subsequent arrows in one direction.
Message settings:
Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function;
Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to the mobile terminal using push notifications;
Send message to the email – permission to send messages by email;
Additional information.
Arrow display settings:
Arrow shift;
Arrow size;
Up arrow color;
Down arrow color;
Up arrow code;
Down arrow code.
MA7 Flax indicators:
Expert advisors based on the MA7 Flax indicator: