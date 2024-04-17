MA7 Flax MT5

Description of work

The MA7 Flax indicator is based on the standard Average True Range indicator and candle data. Shows candles that are larger in size relative to the ATR indicator value.

Detailed information about the MA7 Flax indicator.


Indicator settings

General settings:

Period;

Multiplier;

Remove subsequent arrows – removes subsequent arrows in one direction.


Message settings:

Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function;

Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to the mobile terminal using push notifications;

Send message to the email – permission to send messages by email;

Additional information.


Arrow display settings:

Arrow shift;

Arrow size;

Up arrow color;

Down arrow color;

Up arrow code;

Down arrow code.


MA7 Flax indicators:

MA7 Flax MT4;

MA7 Flax MT5.


Expert advisors based on the MA7 Flax indicator:

MA7 Flax C1 MT4;

MA7 Flax C1 MT5;

MA7 Flax C2 MT4;

MA7 Flax C2 MT5.


Subscribe to the MA7 Space channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information.

Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5.

Recommended products
MP Heatmap for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
5 (2)
Indicators
A heatmap is a graphical representation of data in two dimensions, using colors to display different factors. Heatmaps are a helpful visual aid for viewers, enabling the quick dissemination of statistical or data-driven information. The MP Heatmap indicator provides a graphical representation of the relative strengths of major currencies compared to others, organizing data from pairs into color-coded results and producing a clear overview of the entire Forex market. The MP Heatmap indicator dis
FREE
Graphic Alignment Context
Ricardo Alexandre Laurentino
Indicators
The Graphic Alignment Context (GAC) Technical Indicator measures the vertical difference of the simple average price of a financial instrument in the context of three different timeframes determined by a defined number of bars or candles (periods) to determine the strength of the buy or sell trend. sale. Ascending average prices indicate Buying strength (1), Descending average prices indicate Selling strength (-1) and any scenario different from the previous two conditions indicates Neutrality
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Painel de Topos e Fundos Historicos
Valter Cezar Costa
Utilities
PANEL OF TOPOS AND HISTORICAL BACKGROUNDS   This is a panel that does not open orders only manages all Symbols and calculates the tops and bottoms and presents the calculation in relation to the top and bottom in 5 Years, 2 Months and 1 Week. It is ideal for filtering the pairs that are in the good regions to operate. You can filter the range and choose whether to consider the body or shadow of the candle in the monthly. Good luck...
FREE
Daily Volatility Tracker MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Indicators
Daily Volatility Tracker   is a practical and lightweight indicator designed to help traders monitor and analyze market volatility based on historical daily price movements. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or scalper, understanding how much a market moves per day is critical for: Choosing the right pairs to trade Setting accurate stop-loss and take-profit levels Adapting to changing market conditions MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134958/ Join To Learn Market De
FREE
Wallstreet Pro EA
Leonit Ajvazi
3 (2)
Experts
Symbol                                       XAUUSD, AUDUSD Period                                        H1 timeframe Retail support                            YES Minimum deposit                       1000 USD (or the equivalent amount in another currency) Compatible with all brokers      YES (supports any account currency) Works without preset                YES Symbol XAUUSD, AUDUSD Period (Timeframe) H1 timeframe Retail support YES Minimum deposit 1000 USD (or the equivalent amount in ano
FREE
All Currency Strength Live
Md Sakhawat Hossain
Indicators
Tired of information overload when analyzing forex currency strength? Introducing "All Currency Strength Live", the ultimate dashboard indicator for MetaTrader 5 that simplifies your trading life. This innovative tool provides a clear, concise overview of the strength of all major currencies, empowering you to make informed trading decisions with ease. With "All Currency Strength Live,"  you gain access to real-time insights into both price and volume strength across all major currencies. No mor
Standard PVSR
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
Standard PVSR is based on Pivot Points. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set all the Lines Color, Width and Styles; Set visualization to All Timeframe; and DONE It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc. All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc. Multiple Chart -->> For any Type of Support, Guidance, Setup Issue, EA Optimization, Input Setup etc. etc
FREE
BirdsEyeView SingleTF
Hadi Pourkerman
Indicators
BirdsEyeView Lite FREE — Higher Timeframe Indicator for MT5 (Gold XAUUSD, NASDAQ, Crypto) See the market from above — without switching charts. Check the Pro Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166550 BirdsEyeView Lite is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator that overlays higher timeframe candles directly on your current chart, allowing you to instantly see market direction, structure, and context. Designed especially for Gold (XAUUSD), NASDAQ (US100), Forex, Crypto, and index traders. Lig
FREE
Echelon EA
Daniel Suk
5 (1)
Experts
Echelon EA – Chart Your Unique Trading Constellation Like the celestial guides that lead explorers through the vast universe, Echelon EA empowers you to create and optimize your very own trading strategies. This versatile system combines advanced grid and martingale techniques with cutting‐edge indicators, offering you an endless palette for designing a strategy that is truly your own. Craft Your Personal Strategy: Infinite Possibilities – Customize every parameter to build a trading system t
FREE
TrendLine Pending Order Tool
Marcelo Guimaraes de Lima
Utilities
This utility opens orders when the candle touches the manually placed trend line, as if it were a more articulated pending order.  It can be used on any asset, when it opens the order it eliminates the line it touched and create Arrow. In this case, it is used for price reversal operations, it opens a sell order when the bullish candle touches the bottom-up line and opens a buy order when the bearish candle touches the top-down line.  You can adjust the stop loss and takeprofit, this utility is
FREE
Vertical Volume
Kim Yonghwa
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Features Indicator for check volume for price. Mainly works for EURUSD, other currency fair can be no work or calculation takes long time. For smooth use, Turn on "Shift end of the chart border from right border" as shown in the screenshot When apear new bar Data reset Variables COlOR : Setting of indicator color WIDTH :  Setting of indicator width PERIOD :  Determine the time of period for calculating data
FREE
Nexoria
Daniel Suk
4 (3)
Experts
In every market kingdom there are countless noisy peasants of indicators, but only a few queens that quietly rule the order flow – Nexoria is built to be one of them. ​ This fully automated trading system doesn’t beg the market for scraps; it demands structure, reading raw price action and volatility to decide when to strike and when to stand aside. ​ Nexoria watches closed candles like a cold‑eyed monarch, hunting for real impulses, breakouts and clean pullbacks instead of random flickers. ​ A
FREE
Magic SMMA MT5
Imre Heli
5 (1)
Indicators
The Magic SMMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or the basis of a new one. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show a different color for rising and falling trends. Everyone can customize this in the way that suits them best. By setting the Trend Period, we can optimize it for longer or shorter trends for our strategy. It is great for all time frames. IF YOU NEE
FREE
Pump Liquidity Refueling
Konstantin Meshcheriakov
Experts
PUMP V3_0 Liquidity Refueling — Refueling Your BalanceWhat is "Liquidity Refueling"? Think of the Forex market as a highway and liquidity as the fuel.  When institutional players "pour" massive volume into the market, the price makes a sharp surge — an impulse or a "pump."  The PUMP V3_0 EA acts as a smart fueling station: it identifies moments of maximum market energy and "pumps" that momentum directly into your trading account.   Performance Metrics (Strategy Tester Data):Net Profit "Pumped"
FREE
MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi EA
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX Plug And Play Scalper EA Overview MSX Plug And Play Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on a Triple EMA alignment methodology. The Expert Advisor evaluates trend direction using three Exponential Moving Averages and can optionally apply a higher-timeframe trend filter before opening positions. The EA is intended for users who wish to study and evaluate an EMA-based trend-following approach under live or demo market conditions. Trading Logic The trading engine monitors three Ex
FREE
Fair Value Channel Consolidation Breakout
Gabriel Leite Nunes
Experts
Product Name: Fair Value Channel Consolidation Breakout THE MACHINE LEARNING HAVE BEEN DESACTIVATED FOR A EASY TEST!!( OBS: IF THE CLIENT WANT IT WE CAN INTEGRATE IT EASILY) ATTENTION !!!! THE RIGHT INPUTS TO USE IN XAU/USD  CAN BE VIZUALIZED IN THE SCREENSHOTS, IF THE INPUTS ARE NOT USED THE RESULT CAN DIFFERS! TAKE PROFIT , SELL LOSS AND TRAILLING STOP CAN BE CHANGED IF YOU DESIRE Stop trading the past. Start trading the true Fair Value. Fair Value Channel Consolidation Breakout  is not just
Tulips MT5
Kun Jiao
4.86 (7)
Experts
Tulip EA Strategy Description Core Strategy Trend Following : Includes stop-loss protection; does not use high-risk strategies like Martingale or grid trading. Independent Long/Short : Long and short directions are controlled separately. Analyzes price action through candlestick patterns to identify entry points at the start of trends. Parameter Settings Parameter Default Value / Description Stability Parameter 5 (default) Trading Instrument Gold (XAUUSD) Stop Loss/Take Profit Volatility Percen
FREE
Kiwi Multi Pairs Indicator MT5
- Nguyen Ngoc Diep
Indicators
Kiwi Multi Pairs Indicator MT5 v1.01 Kiwi Multi Pairs Indicator MT5 is a multi-market and multi-timeframe confirmation dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Instead of opening many charts and checking indicators individually, Kiwi Multi Pairs Indicator brings 9 markets, 5 technical indicators and 7 timeframes together in one easy-to-read dashboard. The indicator is designed to help traders quickly identify bullish, bearish and mixed market conditions and compare confirmation across different symbols and t
FREE
Color Trend
Bruno Goncalves Mascarenhas
Indicators
Combining the best of Price Action , Directional Movement , and Divergence / Convergence analysis, the Candle Color Trend is the easy and reliable way to identify the direction of the trend. The indicator automatically paints the candles according to the premise that the upward trend is defined by prices that form a series of ascending tops and bottoms. On the other hand, the downward trend is defined by prices that form a series of descending tops and bottoms. Color Trend is certainly one of
FREE
EMA Cross Master Pro Arrows Phone Alerts 9x20 MT5
Mohd Sazman Sany Bin Nor Rasit
Indicators
EMA Cross Master Pro: Arrows & Phone Alerts 9/20   is a powerful and user-friendly trend-following indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. It specializes in detecting the high-probability "Golden Cross" and "Death Cross" setups using the   Exponential Moving Average (EMA) 9 and 20 periods. This tool is perfect for traders who want to capture early trend reversals without staring at the screen 24/7. Key Features: Precision Entry Arrows:   Clear Buy/Sell arrows appear instantly on your chart when th
Chronovex Galacticus Gold M05
Jean Carlos Alves Soares
5 (1)
Indicators
Chronovex Galacticus Gold M05 Chronovex Galacticus Gold M05 is a technical analysis indicator developed specifically to assist traders in analyzing XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5, with a primary focus on the 5-minute (M5) timeframe . The system is designed to make market reading clearer and more objective by combining trend analysis, momentum strength, potential reversals, volatility, and relevant price levels. Main Features BUY signals after the strategy conditions are confirmed. SELL sign
FREE
Smart FVG Stats
- Md Rashidul Hasan
5 (1)
Indicators
The  Smart FVG Statistics Indicator  is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Key Features Advanced  Fair Value Gap  Detection Automatic Identification : Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified histo
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Rent Bm15
Grigorii Isaakian
5 (2)
Experts
Советник для скальпирования фьючерса BR на ММВБ. Внутридневный, в 23=45 закроет позицию. Работает на 15-ти минутках.  По появлению отфильтрованного индикаторами  сигнала  на покупку/продажу выставляет отложенный ордер. Более короткий вариант таймфрейма выбирать не рекомендую из-за введенных ограничений для переменных в примененных индикаторов. Мартингейл не применён, EA тестирован на ММВБ на  срочном рынке и только на фьючерсах BR.  Для демонстрации результатов на склейке, параметры дооптимизир
FREE
Institutional SMC Robot
Dragoljub Vujcic
5 (3)
Experts
INSTITUTIONAL SMC ROBOT  Advanced Smart Money Concepts Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Executive Overview Institutional SMC Robot  is an automated trading solution engineered for modern financial markets. Built around elite Smart Money Concepts (SMC) architecture, the algorithm identifies and executes high-probability trades based on institutional order flow, market structure shifts, and liquidity dynamics. Unlike traditional retail indicators, Institutional SMC Robot  tracks real institutional
Umagads Candle Timer MT5
Rahman Supriyatman
Indicators
Umagads Candle Timer MT5 Precision Timing for Disciplined Traders Umagads Candle Timer is a high-performance utility designed for MetaTrader 5 traders who demand absolute precision. In fast-moving markets, knowing exactly when a candle will close is the difference between a perfect entry and a missed opportunity. Whether you are scalping the M1 timeframe or swing trading on Daily charts, this tool puts the countdown exactly where you need it, ensuring you are always one step ahead of the next ma
FREE
Time Levels for MT5
Yurij Izyumov
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator is designed for displaying the following price levels on the chart: Previous day's high and low. Previous week's high and low. Previous month's high and low. Each of the level types is customizable. In the indicator settings, you set line style, line color, enable or disable separate levels. Configurations ----Day------------------------------------------------- DayLevels   - enable/disable previous day's levels. WidthDayLines   - line width of daily levels. ColorDayLines   - line
FREE
Utilities
Douglas Lucio De Araujo
Indicators
Indicator with 3 features - Clock : Clock independent of the chart, counting continues even when the market is closed. - Template : After setting up a configuration in any graphic, be it color patterns, indicators, zoom ... The configuration will be copied to all active graphics. - TimeFrame : Set the TimeFrame on a chart, and with just one click all the active charts will be changed to the same TimeFrame.
Calendar Dashboard
Chahine Mamodaly
Indicators
Calendar Dashboard – a compact, real‑time economic calendar that sits directly on your MT5 charts and never gets in the way . Why traders love Calendar Dashboard See upcoming and past news at a glance, with clear time, currency, and impact so you know exactly when markets may move . Instantly spot high‑impact events thanks to color‑coding and a simple legend; past events are marked with a small asterisk for quick reference . Stay aligned across brokers with Broker Time and GMT Time displayed si
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.79 (149)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (9)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
More from author
MA7 Agave MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Description of work The MA7 Agave indicator is based on the standard Average Directional Movement Index indicator. Shows the intersection of the +DI and -DI lines. Detailed information about the MA7 Agave indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period . MA7 Flax settings: Period ; Multiplier ; Remove subsequent arrows – removes subsequent arrows in one direction. Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert functi
MA7 Flax MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Description of work The MA7 Flax indicator is based on the standard Average True Range indicator and candle data. Shows candles that are larger in size relative to the ATR indicator value. Detailed information about the MA7 Flax indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period ; Multiplier ; Remove subsequent arrows – removes subsequent arrows in one direction. Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function; S
MA7 Viola MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Description of work The MA7 Viola indicator is based on the standard Moving Average indicator. Shows a sharp increase or decrease in the moving average. Detailed information about the MA7 Viola indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period ; Method ; Apply to ; Difference – difference between the last two MA values; Remove subsequent arrows – removes subsequent arrows in one direction. Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal
MA7 Galega MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Description of work The MA7 Galega indicator is based on the standard Moving Average indicator. Shows a puncture of the moving average. Detailed information about the MA7 Galega indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period ; Method ; Apply to ; Consider the direction of the candle . Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function; Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to t
MA7 Ixora MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Description of work The MA7 Ixora indicator is based on the standard Moving Average indicator. Shows the intersection of the fast and slow moving averages. Detailed information about the MA7 Ixora indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Consider the direction of the candle . Fast moving average settings: Period ; Method ; Apply to . Slow moving average settings: Period ; Method ; Apply to ; Add to FMA period – add to fast MA (0 – not used); Multiply FMA period – multiply fast MA (0 –
MA7 Flax C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Flax C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Flax indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Flax indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes positi
MA7 Hypnum MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Description of work The MA7 Hypnum indicator is based on the standard Commodity Channel Index indicator. Shows overbought and oversold zones. Detailed information about the MA7 Hypnum indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period ; Apply to ; Upper level ; Lower level . Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function; Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to the mobile term
MA7 Hypnum C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Hypnum C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Hypnum indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Hypnum indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes
MA7 Ixora C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The 'MA7 Ixora C1' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Ixora indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Ixora' indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself close
MA7 Aster MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Description of work The MA7 Aster indicator is based on the standard Moving Average indicator. Shows the price deviation from the moving average. Detailed information about the MA7 Aster indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period ; Method ; Apply to ; Minimum distance – minimum distance from the moving average to the closing price of the candle. Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function; Send messag
MA7 Viola C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The 'MA7 Viola C1' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Viola indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Viola' indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself close
MA7 Flax C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The 'MA7 Flax C2' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Flax' indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Flax' indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit
MA7 Galega C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The 'MA7 Galega C1' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Galega indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Galega' indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself cl
MA7 Hypnum C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The 'MA7 Hypnum C2' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Hypnum' indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Hypnum' indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takep
MA7 Clover MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Description of work The MA7 Clover indicator is based on candle shapes. Shows the Pin Bar candle pattern. Detailed information about the MA7 Clover indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Min body size ; Max body size ; Min nose size ; Max nose size ; Minimum pattern size ; Maximum pattern size ; Analysis of the candle direction ; Analysis of the position relative to the MA ; Position relative to the MA ; Period . Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to s
MA7 Galega C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The 'MA7 Galega C2' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Galega' indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Galega' indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takepr
MA7 Clover C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Clover C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Clover indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Clover indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes
MA7 Aster C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Aster C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Aster indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Aster indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes pos
MA7 Moss MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Description of work The MA7 Moss indicator is based on the standard Accelerator Oscillator indicator. Shows overbought and oversold zones. Detailed information about the MA7 Moss indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Upper level ; Lower level . Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function; Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to the mobile terminal using push notificat
MA7 Ixora C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The 'MA7 Ixora C2' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Ixora' indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the   'MA7 Ixora'   indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takep
MA7 Moss C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Moss C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Moss indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Moss indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes positi
MA7 Aster C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Aster C2 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Aster indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the MA7 Aster indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are
MA7 Clover C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Clover C2 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Clover indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the MA7 Clover indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit a
MA7 Moss C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Moss C2 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Moss indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the MA7 Moss indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not
MA7 Viola C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Viola C2 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Viola indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the MA7 Viola indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are
MA7 Agave C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Agave C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Agave indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Agave indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes pos
MA7 Agave C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Agave C2 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Agave indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the MA7 Agave indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Stoploss and takeprofit are
MA7 Agave C3 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Agave C3 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Agave indicator. When a signal from the built-in indicator appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets the takeprofit and the level for opening an averaging position. When the grid is fully opened, the expert advisor sets a stoploss. Detailed information about the MA7 Agave indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Only one grid can be opened
MA7 Aster C3 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Description of work The MA7 Aster C3 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Aster indicator. When a signal from the built-in indicator appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets the takeprofit and the level for opening an averaging position. When the grid is fully opened, the expert advisor sets a stoploss. Detailed information about the MA7 Aster indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge accounts; Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage; Only one grid can be opened
MA7 Lavender MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Work description The MA7 Lavender indicator is based on the standard Stochastic Oscillator indicator. It shows the intersection of the main and signal lines in overbought and oversold zones. Detailed information about the MA7 Lavender indicator. Indicator settings General settings This group contains settings for the Stochastic Oscillator indicator. Message settings This group contains the notification settings when the arrows appear. Arrow display settings This group contains the arrow displ
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review