Description of work



The 'MA7 Flax' indicator is based on the standard Average True Range (ATR) indicator. Shows large candles over a certain period of time.







Features of work



The indicator works on the instrument and timeframe on which it is installed. The data is analyzed on closed candles, so the arrows are not redrawn.



Additional functions



Removing subsequent arrows in one direction.

Notifications when an arrow appears.



Indicator settings



General settings

ATR period

The parameter configures the period of the ATR indicator.

Measured in candles (bars).

The parameter value must be greater than 0.

ATR multiplier

The parameter multiplies the ATR value and is needed to search for large candles.

The parameter value must be greater than 1.

Remove subsequent arrows

This option removes subsequent arrows in the same direction. When this option is enabled, arrows will appear on the chart one by one. For example, an up arrow appears, all subsequent up arrows will be ignored and not displayed on the chart until the down arrow appears.

Message settings

Send message to the terminal (Alert)

The parameter sets permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function.

Send message to the mobile terminal (Push)

The parameter sets permission to send messages to the mobile terminal using push notifications. Permission to send messages must be enabled in the terminal settings; read the instructions.

Send message to the email

The parameter sets permission to send messages by email. Permission to send messages must be enabled in the terminal settings; read the instructions.

Additional information

The parameter sets additional information about the indicator so that the user can distinguish which program sent the message. The information is displayed in the message header. For example, you installed two indicators on the same instrument and on the same timeframe with different parameters, one indicator has a period of 10, the other has a period of 30. To understand which indicator sent the message, you need the Additional information parameter, you can indicate additional information, for example, the period that the indicator uses, then in the message you will see which indicator sent the message.

Arrow display settings

Arrow shift

The parameter sets the vertical offset of the arrow on the chart.

Arrow size

The parameter sets the size of the arrow.

Up arrow color

The parameter sets the color of the up arrow.

Down arrow color

The parameter sets the color of the down arrow.

Up arrow code

The parameter sets the up arrow code.

Down arrow code

The parameter sets the down arrow code.

Examples of arrow codes.



Calculation formula



SizeHL > ATR × ATR multiplier, where

SizeHL – candle size from High to Low,

ATR – ATR indicator value with candle index 1 (last closed candle),

ATR multiplier – ATR value multiplier.



Condition for displaying an up arrow



The size of the candle from High to Low is greater than the ATR value multiplied by the coefficient.

Bullish candle.

Remove subsequent arrows = YES The last arrow on the chart should be down.







Condition for displaying a down arrow



The size of the candle from High to Low is greater than the ATR value multiplied by the coefficient.

Bearish candle.

Remove subsequent arrows = YES The last arrow on the chart should be upward.





Example

A new candle has appeared, the indicator measures the last closed candle, gets the ATR value to multiply it and compare it with the size of the measured candle. For example, a bullish candle appeared, the size of the candle from High to Low is 100 points, the ATR value is 40 points, ATR multiplier = 2.0. We substitute the values into the calculation formula 100 > 40 × 2.0 (SizeHL > ATR × ATR multiplier), the candle size is greater than the ATR value multiplied by the coefficient and the candle is directed upward, so the indicator displays an upward arrow.

'MA7 Flax' indicators:

MA7 Flax MT4;

MA7 Flax MT5.

Expert advisors based on the 'MA7 Flax' indicator:

MA7 Flax C1 MT4;

MA7 Flax C1 MT5;

MA7 Flax C2 MT4;

MA7 Flax C2 MT5.





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