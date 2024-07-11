MA7 Flax C2 MT5
- Experts
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Andrey MinaevHello.
My name is Andrey, I am a program developer in MQL4/5 languages.
Development experience for more than 10 years, I have been writing custom programs on the MQL5 website for more than 6 years, and have completed more than 500 works.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 11 July 2024
- Activations: 5
Description of work
The 'MA7 Flax C2' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Flax' indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume.
Detailed information about the 'MA7 Flax' indicator.
Features of work
Designed to work on hedge accounts;
Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage;
Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes positions when these levels are reached.
Note: before running the advisor, the settings need to be optimized for a specific instrument and timeframe.
Detailed information about the expert advisor settings can be found in the article 'Class C2 expert advisors'.
Expert advisor settings
General settings:
Timeframe – timeframe from which signals come;
Magic – designed to identify your positions.
Money management settings:
Position volume – position volume, lots;
Multiplier after loss – position volume multiplier after a losing position;
Loss number before increasing volume – number of losses before the position volume increases;
Losses number to reset volume – number of losses to reset the position volume.
Position opening settings:
'MA7 Flax' settings – settings of the 'MA7 Flax' indicator:
ATR period – ATR period;
ATR multiplier – ATR value multiplier;
Remove subsequent arrows – removes subsequent arrows in one direction.
Position closing settings:
StopLoss – distance to loss limitation, points;
TakeProfit – distance to profit taking, points.
Display settings:
StopLoss color;
StopLoss line style;
StopLoss line width;
TakeProfit color;
TakeProfit line style;
TakeProfit line width.
'MA7 Flax' indicators:
Expert advisors based on the 'MA7 Flax' indicator: