MA7 Ixora MT4

Description of work

The MA7 Ixora indicator is based on the standard Moving Average indicator. Shows the intersection of the fast and slow moving averages.

Detailed information about the MA7 Ixora indicator.


Indicator settings

General settings:

Consider the direction of the candle.


Fast moving average settings:

Period;

Method;

Apply to.


Slow moving average settings:

Period;

Method;

Apply to;

Add to FMA period – add to fast MA (0 – not used);

Multiply FMA period – multiply fast MA (0 – not used).


Message settings:

Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function;

Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to the mobile terminal using push notifications;

Send message to the email – permission to send messages by email;

Additional information.


Arrow display settings:

Arrow shift;

Arrow size;

Up arrow color;

Down arrow color;

Up arrow code;

Down arrow code.


MA7 Ixora indicators:

MA7 Ixora MT4;

MA7 Ixora MT5.


Expert advisors based on the 'MA7 Ixora' indicator:

MA7 Ixora C1 MT4;

MA7 Ixora C1 MT5;

MA7 Ixora C2 MT4;

MA7 Ixora C2 MT5.


