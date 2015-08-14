Trend Line Super Order

3.2

Smart tool system for opening orders by Trend Line automatic.

  • Just drag a Trend line to define your breakout point then click "Confirm Order" button.
  • The EA will automatically opening order when price breakout Trend line that defined by you.
  • Work on live and back test (Strategy Tester)
  • Can modify trend line on real-time.

Note: Free Demo version for testing can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11289

Features

  • Drag trend line for open trading by when price breakout that line.
  • Set stop-loss and take profit by using trend line.
  • Can use on live and back test (Strategy Tester).
  • Can modify trend line on real-time.
  • "Cancel/Reset" button for clear chart and close opening order.

Input Parameters


   1. Default Lot Size

  • Custom default lot size setting , can be change later on chart screen.

   2. Default Line Distance (pips)

  • Custom default distance between trend line , can be change later (real-time dragging on chart screen) 

   3. Add Custom SL TP

  • If = " True" : EA will add stop loss and take profit to order that's opening  ( Please note : If you turn on this function , You can still use trend line for close order too.)
     
  • if = "False" : EA will open order without stop Loss and take profit , All orders will only close by your trend line.

   4. Custom SL

  • Custom stop loss level (Refer parameter input 3)

   5. Custom TP

  • Custom take profit level (Refer parameter input 3)

   6. Line Width setting.

  • Custom width of trend line.

   7. Auto Chart Setup

  • Automatic chart shift and remove grid on screen.

   8. Magic Start

  • If you run another EA on your account at the same time.
  • Set magic number for all orders opened by the EA here , You should set it with a unique number.


Reviews 6
DTChrisLP
1134
DTChrisLP 2019.11.05 13:40 
 

Very helpful tool!

witman26
296
witman26 2018.11.07 18:29 
 

Good EA for low many! It works great.

Karl Ritsert
3165
Karl Ritsert 2016.03.20 11:55 
 

Hi Siwakon

I bought the EA for a couple of days and I used it my live account. And it is working fine!

Reply to review