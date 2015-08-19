Panel Super Order Demo

3

Speed Trading / One click trading / Faster trading.

The EA is helping in opening order and allows you to manage orders more quickly with "One Click Trading" system. It can also work with pending orders.

This EA can work on live and back-test (Strategy Tester).

Note: This demo version is for testing on CADCHF pair only.

The full version can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11203


Features


   1. Speed Trading / One Click Trading Panel.

  • Open orders with one click.
  • Setting Lot Size ,Take Profit, Stop loss on the screen.

   2. Pending Order Panel.

  • Open pending orders with one click.
  • Setting Lot Size , Price , Take Profit, Stop loss on the screen.
  • Automatic check types of pending orders (Limit,Stop)

   3. Can work on Live and Back-Test (Strategy Tester).

  • You can use this EA for practice your trading strategies from history chart (Back-Test,Strategy Tester)

   4. "Close All!" Button.

  • Close all opening orders with one click immediately.

   5. "Del Pending!" Button.

  • Delete all opening pending orders with one click immediately.


Input Parameters

  • Default Lot Size : Setup default lot size of EA panel.
  • Default Take Profit : Setup default take profit level of EA panel.
  • Default Stop Loss : Setup default stop loss level of EA panel.
  • All Currency Mode :  If = "True"  : Close All Order Button /  Delete All Pending Order Button  will affect only chart that ea running.  If ="False" : buttons will affect only chart that ea running on.
  • Auto Chart Shift : Automatic shift chart and remove grid.
  • Magic Start: Set magic number for all the orders opened by the EA. You should set it with a unique number if you run another EA on your account at the same time.
Filter:
xvitoldas
65
xvitoldas 2023.09.14 08:17 
 

0

Clifford M. Beers
89
Clifford M. Beers 2019.04.17 13:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Matthew Todorovski
13132
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.16 11:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review