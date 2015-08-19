Panel Super Order Demo

Speed Trading / One click trading / Faster trading.

The EA is helping in opening order and allows you to manage orders more quickly with "One Click Trading" system. It can also work with pending orders.

This EA can work on live and back-test (Strategy Tester).

Note: This demo version is for testing on CADCHF pair only. The full version can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11203



