ST Chart Synchronization MT4

3.5

This utility ensures a real-time synchronization of multiple charts. Any event of a graphical object creation/modification/deletion, chart scrolling and zooming is copied from the current source chart to one or more receiving charts.

Note: demo-version of this product doesn't work in the backtester!

______________________________________________________________

Settings:

Synchronize with - select the receivers:

  • Same symbol - all charts with the same symbol;
  • Same symbol - all charts with the same period;
  • Both - all charts with the same symbol and period;
  • Next - next chart in the list;
  • Previous - previous chart in the list.

Make exact copy at start - makes full synchronization once at startup: removes all previously existing graphical objects on receivers, and then copies all graphical objects and visual settings of the source into receivers.

Ignore objects with prefix - the utility is able to skip objects with certain prefix in their name.

Synchronize objects - turns on/off synchronization of graphical objects.

Synchronize scrolling - turns on/off synchronization of scrolling of the chart.

Synchronize zooming - turns on/off synchronization of scaling of the chart.

Synchronize properties - turns on/off synchronization of auto-scroll mode, chart shift from the right side (top triangle), chart "center" position (bottom triangle).

Synchronize crosshair - allows to turn on/off crosshair tool by left click at the right-top corner of the chart on utility's name. This is not MT4 standard crosshair (ctrl+F), only a substitute.

______________________________________________________________

Note: Each chart has a small gray triangle along the bottom border, the so-called "center" of the chart. The utility performs scrolling the way that synchronized charts always have the same time in their "centers".

This product is for MT4, version for MT5 is here.

Reviews 4
XDiavel
121
XDiavel 2018.02.21 13:29 
 

After going through countless sync indicators and tools I was able to find the perfect one - ST Chart Synchronization MT4! Works like a clock, syncs all of the objects between charts and does it very fast with no lag whatsoever! Great tool, highly recommend to anyone who is working with multiple timeframes and wants to save a lot of time on chart analysis. Thank you Irek for your hard work and this wonderful tool!

More from author
ST Chart Synchronization MT5
Irek Gilmutdinov
Utilities
This utility ensures a real-time synchronization of multiple charts. Any event of a graphical object creation/modification/deletion, chart scrolling and zooming is copied from the current source chart to one or more receiving charts. Note: demo-version of this product doesn't work in the backtester! ______________________________________________________________ Settings: Synchronize with - select the receivers: Same symbol - all charts with the same symbol; Same symbol - all charts with the same
ST Binary Option Panel MT4
Irek Gilmutdinov
Utilities
This panel is designed for manual binary options trading. It is possible to set the position volume and the expiration time. Note: make sure your broker supports binary option trading via the MetaTrader 4! Settings Ask confirmation - ask for additional confirmation before opening; Magic number - unique identifier of opened positions.
FREE
ST Trades2Chart MT4
Irek Gilmutdinov
5 (1)
Utilities
The utility displays information about performed trades on the current chart. The account history as well as a separate file can be used as a data source. The file format is set manually or selected from available templates. Settings: Source - where to take data from, from_History - account history, from_File - csv file. File Name - file name. The file has to be located at ..\MQL4\Files\ directory of the terminal. File Format - select the file format from the list: MQ_Signals - file of trades f
FREE
ST Object by Symbol MT4
Irek Gilmutdinov
Utilities
This utility binds each created graphical object to the chart symbol. Binding is performed by adding a symbol prefix to a graphical object name. Later, after you change the symbol on the chart, it provides displaying only the objects binded to the current symbol and all other objects become hidden. Parameters Ignore objects with prefix - the indicator will skip graphical objects with the specified prefix in their names. Note: demo version from the market is limited to strategy tester and cannot
FREE
AnyChart MT4
Irek Gilmutdinov
Utilities
AnyChart is a multifunctional tool allowing you to work with non-standard charts in MetaTrader 4. It includes collector of ticks and generator of charts for trading (hst files) and testing (fxt files). Supported chart types are second, tick and renko ones. Settings Starting Date - start date for chart plotting. Ending Date - end date for chart plotting. Chart Type - chart type: Time - time chart, each bar contains a certain time interval; Tick - volume chart, each bar contains a certain number
