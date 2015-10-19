Relativity System
- Experts
- Siwakon Poonsawat
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 26 January 2018
Announce on 15 May 2018
We need to inform you that nowadays we've already stopped support and the EA isn't updated anymore. The causes came from a couple of reasons as you can see below;
- Changing in the Forex market conditions.
- Health problems of software developers.
Yours faithfully,
What is Relativity System ?
The Expert Advisor has been developed for more than five years according to the Trade for Living concept.
Relativity System passed optimization more than 1,000 times to search for,
- Good breakout strategy.
- The most suitable time for trading.
- The most suitable currency.
Objectives
- The EA should have long-term stable profitability.
- The EA should survive at least 3 years in retrospective testing.
Advantages
- Pending order breakout trading method.
- Smart money management : Calculated lot size by % of the account balance.
How to use ?
- Most efficient on USDJPY currency.
- Time frame : H1
Parameters
First section : Main Parameters
- Management_Percent - Risk percentage setting for each trade. Example: setting = 2.3 > the EA will trade by lot size = 2.3% of account balance.
- Equity_Mode - If setting = true > the EA will calculate lot size from % of account equity. If setting = false > the EA will calculate lot size from % of account balance.
- Custom_Time_Trade - Time setting to open trade, pending order (broker time).
Second section : Update Optimization
All these parameters made for future optimization update for adaptation according behavioral of Forex market.
- ATR_Range - Setting ATR indicator level (maximum average daily price movement).
- Profit_Protect_Mode - If setting = true > the EA will open order by separate 2 take profit level. If setting = false > the EA will open order by 1 take profit level.
- TPX_Level_1 - First take profit level setting (Calculate from stop loss level). Example: TPX_Level_1 setting = 1 > take profit will = 1x of stop loss level.
- TPX_Level_2 - Second take profit level setting (Calculate from stop loss level). Example: TPX_Level_2 setting = 2 > take profit will = 2x of stop loss level.
- Partially_Close_TP1 - If setting = true > Use partially close on TP level 1. If setting = false > Not use partially close on TP level 1.
- Close_Range_TP1 - Setting percent of TP1 length to partially close.
- Close_Percent_TP1 - Setting percent of TP1 lot size to partially close.
- Partially_Close_TP2 - If setting = true > Use partially close on TP level 2. If setting = false > Not use partially close on TP level 2.
- Close_Range_TP2 - Setting percent of TP2 length to partially close.
- Close_Percent_TP2 - Setting percent of TP2 lot size to partially close.
- Indicator_1_Value – 12 Value - Indicator value setting for trend analysis. These value are best setting from optimization based on 3 years statistic available.
- Processing_Time - Time end for open pending order setting (minute). Example: Custom_Time_Trade setting = 8 and Processing_Time = 5 > the EA will open pending order at time 08:00 - 08:05 only (broker time).
- Magic_Start - Magic number setting for all orders opened by the EA. You should set it with a unique number if you run another EA on your account at the same time.
Requirements
- ECN, STP broker with a spread not exceeding 20 points on USDJPY
- Minimum deposit = 500$
- Minimum leverage = 1:100
- You should have trading experience on Forex market more than 1 year.
Please try free demo testing on Metatrader strategy tester , make sure you really understand how EA work before you buy.
- We regret to inform you that performance in the past can't guarantee to the future.
- We can't guarantee profits, losses in the future and no refund policies.
- Trading Forex on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors.
