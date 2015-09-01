Ultimate Panel
- Utilities
- Siwakon Poonsawat
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 17 April 2019
- Activations: 5
"All in one on Ultimate Panel" Helping in opening and manage orders with "one click trading" system.
Note: Demo version for testing can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11563
Features
1. Speed Trading / One Click Trading.
- Just set Lot Size, Stop Loss,Take Profit level.
- Then click the "BUY!" / "SELL!" button.
- Order will open immediately.
2. Drag line to place pending order.
- Just click "BUY LINE" or "SELL LINE" button.
- Then 3 horizontal lines will appear on the chart (Price,Stop Loss,Take Profit line)
- Drag lines to define open price, stop loss, take profit values.
- Then click the "PLACE ORDER" button.
- The EA will open pending orders at that line automatically.
- And EA will automatic detect types of pending order (Limit and Stop).
3. Order Control , Risk Management.
- All order will automatically closes when profit,loss is reached by amount of your money setting on chart
Example:
- If you setting "close if profit" = 100 on EURUSD chart : When all your opening order have reached profit => 100$ : All opening orders will close immediately.
- If you setting "close if loss" = -50 on EURUSD chart : When all your opening order have reached loss => 50$ : All opening orders will close immediately.
4. Hidden Stop Loss and Take Profit line.
- After order opened. Just click the "ACTIVE!" button
- Then 2 horizontal lines will appear on the chart (stop-loss and take profit line)
- You can move lines with your mouse easily.
- Can set distance low even 1 point.
- Brokers will not see these lines and your trades will be automatic closed at these lines.
- This function can be use one order per chart/currency.
Input Parameters.
- Default Lot Size : Setup default lot size of EA panel.
- Default Take Profit : Setup default take profit level of EA panel.
- Default Stop Loss : Setup default stop loss level of EA panel.
- Order Control Active : On/Off Close If Profit and Close If Loss function.
- Default Close If Profit : Order will automatically closes when profit reached by amount of your money setting.
- Default Close If Loss : Order will automatically closes when loss reached by amount of your money setting.
- Default Hidden TP : Setup default hidden take profit line level of EA panel.
- Default Hidden SL : Setup default hidden stop loss line level of EA panel.
- Line Width : Set default horizontal line width for pending order line dragging.
- All Currency Mode : If = "True" Close if Profit / Close if Loss / Close All Button / Delete Pending Order Button / function will affect to every currency every order are opening , If ="False" function will affect only chart that ea running on.
- Auto Chart Shift : Automatic shift chart and remove grid.
- Background Color : Set background color of EA panel.
- Magic Start: Set magic number for all orders opened by the EA. You should set it with a unique number if you run another EA on your account at the same time.
- Close if profit,loss function can't close to exactly target, it possible to have discrepancy, usually + - 5 pips.
- This is due to market conditions like fluctuation of spread, slippage, latency (delay of server).
Just what I was looking for.Thanks A++ suggestion:Would be even better if the pending orders and hidden TP SL lines also showed the profit money value and loss values as you dragged the lines up and down.Otherwise very good. Can't wait to buy the MT5 version as well.Thank you again.