Ultimate Panel

5

"All in one on Ultimate Panel" Helping in opening and manage orders with "one click trading" system.

Note: Demo version for testing can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11563


Features


    1. Speed Trading / One Click Trading.

  • Just set Lot Size, Stop Loss,Take Profit level.
  • Then click the "BUY!" / "SELL!" button.
  • Order will open immediately.

    2. Drag line to place pending order.

  • Just click "BUY LINE" or "SELL LINE" button.
  • Then 3 horizontal lines will appear on the chart (Price,Stop Loss,Take Profit line)
  • Drag lines to define open price, stop loss, take profit values.
  • Then click the "PLACE ORDER" button.
  • The EA will open pending orders at that line automatically.
  • And EA will automatic detect types of pending order (Limit and Stop).

    3. Order Control , Risk Management.

  • All order will automatically closes when profit,loss is reached by amount of your money setting on chart

     Example:

    • If you setting "close if profit" = 100 on EURUSD chart : When all your opening order have reached profit => 100$ : All opening orders will close immediately.
    • If you setting "close if loss"    =  -50 on EURUSD chart : When all your opening order have reached loss =>     50$ : All opening orders will close immediately.

    4. Hidden Stop Loss and Take Profit line.

  • After order opened.  Just click the "ACTIVE!" button
  • Then 2 horizontal lines will appear on the chart (stop-loss and take profit line)
  • You can move lines with your mouse easily.
  • Can set distance low even 1 point.
  • Brokers will not see these lines and your trades will be automatic closed at these lines. 
  • This function can be use one order per chart/currency.


Input Parameters.

  • Default Lot Size : Setup default lot size of EA panel.
  • Default Take Profit : Setup default take profit level of EA panel.
  • Default Stop Loss : Setup default stop loss level of EA panel.
  • Order Control Active : On/Off Close If Profit and Close If Loss function.
  • Default Close If Profit : Order will automatically closes when profit reached by amount of your money setting.
  • Default Close If Loss : Order will automatically closes when loss reached by amount of your money setting.
  • Default Hidden TP : Setup default hidden take profit line level of EA panel.
  • Default Hidden SL : Setup default hidden stop loss line level of EA panel.
  • Line Width : Set default horizontal line width for pending order line dragging.
  • All Currency Mode If = "True"  Close if Profit / Close if Loss / Close All Button / Delete Pending Order Button / function will affect to every currency every order are opening , If ="False" function will affect only chart that ea running on.
  • Auto Chart Shift : Automatic shift chart and remove grid.
  • Background Color :  Set background color of EA panel.
  • Magic Start: Set magic number for all orders opened by the EA. You should set it with a unique number if you run another EA on your account at the same time.

Attention
  • Close if profit,loss function can't close to exactly target, it possible to have discrepancy, usually + - 5 pips.
  • This is due to market conditions like fluctuation of spread, slippage, latency (delay of server).



Reviews 1
SJ Live
46
SJ Live 2019.03.22 15:55 
 

Just what I was looking for.Thanks A++ suggestion:Would be even better if the pending orders and hidden TP SL lines also showed the profit money value and loss values as you dragged the lines up and down.Otherwise very good. Can't wait to buy the MT5 version as well.Thank you again.

Recommended products
News Scalping Executor Pro Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilities
News Scalping Executor Pro is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you sh
SL and TP Setter
Giacomo Barone
4 (1)
Utilities
You can manually open a trade (one click), and this EA will take care of setting the SL and TP. SL and TP are set based on the number of pips you specify in the input screen. You can also choose monetary SL and TP. SL and TP are determined based on the weighted average price (WAP), so if you open a new trade, SL and TP will be updated according to the new WAP. The WAP is not unique but differentiated between buy and sell trades (this is useful only if you open opposite trades on the same chart)
FREE
Lot Calculate
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
This simple but useful script calculates the lot in % of the deposit. It is indispensable for risk management. There is only one customizable parameter: MaxRisk - risk in % for lot calculation. The product works as a standard script. Launch it once on an appropriate chart and start trading using the calculated lot value. Genious is simplicity! Happy trading!
FREE
Position Control MT4
Adam Zolei
Utilities
The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
Symbol Order Manager EA
Rohin Stirling Dufty
Utilities
Symbol Order Close EA was developed to handle the closing and trailing of profit per symbol. The expert can also trail by dollars and the user can specify a particular magic number in case multiple experts are used on the same account. You can close by total profit on a symbol, start trailing, stop trailing and trailing step, all in a dollar value This EA is VERY handy if you are running an expert that trades multiple symbols and ends up with a floating profit. It can also be used to close man
Fast Trade Copier
Volodymyr Hrybachov
4.2 (5)
Utilities
The trade copier is designed for a fast and accurate copying of orders between the MetaTrader 4 terminals. The trade copier copies trades from the Master account to the Slave account by writing information to the total file, which is located in the common directory of the MetaTrader 4 terminals. This allows the trade copier to either customize various schemes for receiving and transmitting trade signals by changing the file name. Reading and writing the copier file is performed by timer. The tra
Basic Theme Builder
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (1)
Indicators
Basic Theme Builder: Simplify Your Chart Customization Transform your trading experience with the   Basic Theme Builder   indicator, a versatile tool designed to streamline the customization of your chart's appearance on MetaTrader 4. This intuitive indicator offers a user-friendly panel that enables you to effortlessly switch between various themes and color schemes, enhancing both the visual appeal and functionality of your trading environment.  Free MT5 version The   Basic Theme Builder   in
FREE
EA Close All Set TPSL All Panel MT4
Thannawut Khankhat
Utilities
EA Close All Set TPSL All  Panel MT4 EA Close All Set TPSL All MT4 is a professional utility tool for MetaTrader 4 that helps traders manage orders quickly and efficiently. With a clean on-chart control panel, you can close trades or set Take Profit / Stop Loss levels for all orders with just one click.       [MT5 Version --->  click . ] Key Features On-Chart Control Panel – Light gray background with simple and intuitive design. Close All Orders – Instantly close all active Buy, Sell, and Pe
FREE
Metatrader Uptime Monitoring
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Utilities
This utility keeps a watchful eye on your trading terminals and ensures that you are notified if any of them are disconnected. Simply attach the utility to a chart and connect to a monitoring service who can notify you. We use UptimeRobot for both VPS and terminal monitoring; however, any service supporting heartbeat monitoring can be employed. Many such services offer free plans and various notification methods, such as Cronitor.io
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Smart Key Trade Manager
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
Utilities
Most retail traders cannot manage risk and blow accounts by over risking or over trading. This tool fully automates drawdown and risk management, leaving a trader to only focus on their entries. It is the first and only trade manager that uses price action with its Aggressive Risk Control feature to automatically close partial positions when price goes against the trade. This ensures that losses are always kept smaller than wins. Can be used with any entry method and with any trading style; sc
PZ Trade Pad EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (30)
Utilities
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with drag and drop pr
FREE
MT4 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Utilities
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Profitstat free
Tonny Obare
4 (2)
Utilities
Profitstat is a free indicator that scans your history and displays it on the chart. The free version shows the number of trades and profit made on the current and previous day. The data is updated instantly as soon as a trade closes. Simply attach it to any chart and it gives the account data irrespective of the chart currency nor timeframe.
FREE
Assistant Trade Pending Order MT4
Rachmat Hidayat
Utilities
Trade Assistant is a trading panel designed for manual trading. The panel allows you to calculate risk, manage positions using Limit orders, And other useful features. Key features of the panel It works with any trading instruments - currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies. Set Stop Loss and Take Profit as the distance in points. Setting and displaying the potential loss to profit ratio. The panel supports pending orders. Display on the chart the calculated position vol
DualVWAP
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Dual Timeframe VWAP Indicator for MT4  Description Professional VWAP indicator that displays both **Daily** and **Weekly** VWAP simultaneously on your chart.   Features: - Dual VWAP Lines: Blue for Daily, Red for Weekly - Configurable Bands: Two deviation bands for each timeframe - Session Control: Customizable trading hours for Daily VWAP - Clean Visuals: Solid lines for main VWAP, dashed for bands - Optimizable: Parameters can be optimized using Genetic Algorithm Key Settings: - Enable/di
Multi Functional Order Closing Script4
Tian Yu Li
Utilities
this is a multi-functional orders all closing script MT4 version Feature: 1, it can close all orders of the chart symbol or all symbols. (select mode) 2, it can close all orders of buy,  sell or both type. 3, it can close all orders of profit, loss, or any. 4, you can specify magic number, order comment as filters for the order closing operation. 5, it can also do partial closing by percentage to all orders. it's strongly recommended to set a "hotkey" to this script when you use it. wish you
FREE
Symbol Cycler
Abraham Correa
Indicators
Symbol Cycler is a lightweight on-chart utility that lets you quickly switch between symbols in your Market Watch list using two simple arrow buttons (). With a single click, you can scroll forward or backward through your predefined symbols without leaving the chart. Key Features: One-click symbol switching from the chart Works with your Market Watch list order Buttons can be placed in any chart corner or even the center Timeframe remains locked while switching symbols Clean, responsive UI
FREE
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
IceFX TradeInfo
Norbert Mereg
4.77 (44)
Utilities
IceFX’s TradeInfo is an utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information (with integrated IceFX ProfitInfo indicator). Risk-based LOT
FREE
Night Scalper EA Lite
Robots4Forex Ltd
2.33 (3)
Experts
The Night Scalper EA Lite is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and has the option to use time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe, but will also work on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and likely many more. A VPS is advisable when trading this system and a low spread and commission based broker is best. Check the comments for back test results and optimiz
FREE
Austin Currency Strength
Augustine Kamatu
5 (1)
Indicators
Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   This indicator is the best so far at determining the currency strength of each pair. It provides stable values and is highly adaptive to market changes. It is a great tool to add to your arsenal to make sure you are on the right side of the trend at all times. No inputs required, it is simple plug and play. A Winning Trading Strategy This article describes the components and logic needed to develop a tra
FREE
Neonplox Trade Manager
Mr Roberto Carlos Ferreira Silva
Utilities
n3oNpLoX Trade Manager Market Order. Stop Order. Limit Order. To help you Place trades based on the amount of Money in Dollars you want to risk. As it will show in the screenshots you can calculate the right Lot size for the money you want to risk. Calculates Lot Size based on the distance between Stop Loss and Entry Point. 5 Options for TP - (1RR,2RR,3RR,4RR,5RR) It will help you manage your risk and Place trades with the correct Lot Size. So you will not over expose yourself and your money
FREE
Close All Selected Chart
Sakda Prempreenon
Utilities
Close All Selected Chart Overview: This is one of the smart choices to help you make your trading management a lot easier. Especially when you have to manage a large number of orders. This utility will work like a helping hand to close all the unrelated order windows in less than no time, plus without making any kind of unwanted effects. :: 3 simple steps to use :: 1. Select your chart window.  2. Click "Close All" 3. Click "OK" Note: For the better understanding on how this utility works, plea
ScalpingOne for MT4free
Xian Er Sha Ao
3 (1)
Utilities
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One MT4 free One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.  (The free version has only 3 positions) Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) The timeline drawing function can be linked with the clock disp
FREE
Sessions NY London Tokyo
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
The indicator shows the operating time of the world exchanges. Help you to see which markets are currently most active Check out my  #1 Pro  Utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Helps to select the most volatile instruments at the moment; Especially useful for an intraday traders; 1) When using on time frames 1H and below: the lines will correspond to the actual location of the bars on the chart, and when moving the chart, the lines of the tradi
Vanexio
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
VANEXIO USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 5 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 acco
FREE
Trade Panel And Strategy Tester
Giuseppe Genovese
Utilities
Market Order Management Utility and strategy Tester in one solution. The software is equipped with a simple and intuitive interface, with risk management in lots, but also in money or percentage. Management of the market position trough BE and split of the profit and monitoring of the profits in money and percentage. Also usable for MT4 BactTest system with 4 different speed.
FREE
Risk Commander
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Utilities
Product Name: Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem . It serves two powerful purposes: Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time markets. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) , allowing you to practice manual trading on historical data without risking a cent. NEW! Built-in Simulator Mode S
Buyers of this product also purchase
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (105)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (32)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Closing positions in MetaTrader 4 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function. You can enable the Virtual stops (Separate Order) , Calculating and closing for BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , Enable trailing for profit ( Trailing Profit) Close on total profit and loss in deposit currency, points, or % of the balance. The application is designed for use on any account t
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
LAUNCH OFFER 30% OFF! $49 instead of $69! The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilities
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilities
SAFETYLOCK is a powerful tool that enables traders to shield their positions from sudden market reversals by automatically placing an opposite order for any open trade. When a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) initiates a position, SAFETYLOCK immediately sets a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop). If the original position starts incurring losses, the pending order is triggered, creating a protective lock that helps mitigate risk. This Expert Advisor offers flexibility, allowing y
Trade Manager Assistant MT4
Ianina Nadirova
Utilities
Upgrade Your Manual Trading: Enhanced Precision and Control with Trade Manager Assistant Learn how to maximize the benefits of the trade panel by exploring comprehensive setup guides in our complimentary demo version. For further insights, visit this resource: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758625 . Manual trading demands careful analysis and quick decisions. However, challenges such as slow execution, poor risk management, and improper configurations often lead to reduced earnings and incre
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilities
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
Hedge Trade
Mothusi Malau
Utilities
️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
More from author
Close Trade At Time
Siwakon Poonsawat
1 (1)
Utilities
Easy & Customizable. Simple & Easy to close all trades and pending orders automatically at a specific time each day. Just drag this EA into any chart, any currency. It will be automatic close all opening positions and pending orders. Input Parameters     1. Close All Opened Positions If =  True  : EA will close opening orders at your time, days setting. If =  False : EA will not close opening orders.     2. Delete Pending Orders If =  True  : EA will delete pending orders at your time, days se
Close if Profit Loss Pro
Siwakon Poonsawat
5 (2)
Utilities
Free Demo Version for testing can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38041 Smart risk management tools. You can control profit , loss target easily and customizable. Custom profit , loss target by amount of money method. Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only. Can work on every trading account currency.   How to use? Just place this EA into any symbol,currencies that you want to take control. Then custom input parameters. Click "OK" button. Ready to
Close All Trade At Time
Siwakon Poonsawat
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy & Customizable. Simple & Easy to close all trades and pending orders automatically at specific time each day. Just drag this EA into any chart any currency. It will automatic close all opening positions and pending orders. Input Parameters     1. Close All Opened Positions If = " True" : EA will close opening orders at your time,days setting. If = "False" : EA will not close opening orders.     2. Delete Pending Orders If = " True" : EA will delete pending orders at your time,days setting
Panel Super Order Demo
Siwakon Poonsawat
3 (1)
Utilities
Speed Trading / One click trading / Faster trading. The EA is helping in opening order and allows you to manage orders more quickly with "One Click Trading" system. It can also work with pending orders. This EA can work on live and back-test (Strategy Tester). Note : This demo version is for testing on CADCHF pair only. The full version can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11203 Features    1. Speed Trading / One Click Trading Panel. Open orders with one click. Setting Lot
FREE
Hidden TP SL Line Demo
Siwakon Poonsawat
Utilities
This's free demo version for testing on CADCHF currency. Full version can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38022 Smart Tools for control stop-loss and take profit level. Drawing horizontal line to control stop-loss and take profit level. Can be setting stop-loss and take-profit level as low as possible! even 1 pip. Can be drag and drop lines on real-time. Useful for scalping trading method. How to use ? Just place this EA to any currency that you want to take control ord
FREE
Ultimate Panel Demo
Siwakon Poonsawat
Utilities
"All in one on Ultimate Panel" Helping in opening and manage orders with "one click trading" system. Note: This demo version is for testing on CADCHF pair only. The full version can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11558 Features     1. Speed Trading / One Click Trading. Just set Lot Size, Stop Loss,Take Profit level. Then click the "BUY!" / "SELL!" button. Order will open immediately.     2. Drag line to place pending order. Just click "BUY LINE" or "SELL LINE" button.
FREE
Ultimate Dashboard Demo
Siwakon Poonsawat
4 (2)
Utilities
Tools designed for multi-currency trading. You can customize which currency you want to trade, analyze up to 10 currencies by yourself. Note: This is demo version that you can test for free (Maximum Lot Size = 0.01) Full version can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/17793 Analysis method. (Refer to screenshot 1) Ultimate dashboard analyzes trend strength from six major time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 Show the result in graphic format. You can identify which currencies
FREE
Trend Line Super Order Demo
Siwakon Poonsawat
Utilities
Smart tool system for opening orders by Trend Line automatic. Just drag a Trend line to define your breakout point then click "Confirm Order" button. The EA will automatically opening order when price breakout Trend line that defined by you. Work on live and back test (Strategy Tester) Can modify trend line on real-time. Note : This demo version is for testing on CADCHF pair only. The full version can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11202 Features Drag trend line for open
FREE
Close if Profit Loss Demo
Siwakon Poonsawat
5 (1)
Utilities
This's Free Demo Version for testing , Maximum amount of money profit/loss can be setting = 10 Full version can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38036 Smart risk management tools. You can control profit , loss target easily and customizable. Custom profit , loss target by amount of money method. Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only. Can work on every trading account currency. How to use? Just place this EA into any symbol,currencies that you w
FREE
Pending Line Super Order Demo
Siwakon Poonsawat
Utilities
Easy way to place pending order ,  Just drag line, Set price Can work on live and back-test (Strategy Tester) Note:  This demo version is for testing on CADCHF pair only. The full version can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11174  Features    1.Easy Way f or Opening Pending Orders. You only need to drag line to define open price, stop loss, take profit values. Then click the "ORDER SEND" button. EA will open pending orders automatically. And also automatic detect types o
FREE
Pending Line Super Order
Siwakon Poonsawat
3 (2)
Utilities
Easy way to place pending order , "Just Drag & Drop" Work on live and back-test (Strategy Tester) Note: Demo version for testing can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11287 Features    1.Easy Way for Opening Pending Orders. You only need to drag line to define open price, stop loss, take profit values. Then click the "ORDER SEND" button. EA will open pending orders for you automatically. And also automatic detect types of pending order (Limit and Stop).    2. Can work on
Trend Line Super Order
Siwakon Poonsawat
3.2 (5)
Utilities
Smart tool system for opening orders by Trend Line automatic. Just drag a Trend line to define your breakout point then click "Confirm Order" button. The EA will automatically opening order when price breakout Trend line that defined by you. Work on live and back test (Strategy Tester) Can modify trend line on real-time. Note: Free Demo version for testing can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11289 Features Drag trend line for open trading by when price breakout that line.
Panel Super Order
Siwakon Poonsawat
Utilities
Speed Trading / One click trading / Faster trading. The EA is helping in opening order and allows you to manage orders more quickly with "One Click Trading" system. It can also work with pending orders. This EA can work on live and back-test (Strategy Tester). Note: Demo version for testing can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11290 Features    1. Speed Trading / One Click Trading Panel. Open orders with one click. Setting Lot Size ,Take Profit, Stop loss on the screen.  
Relativity System
Siwakon Poonsawat
Experts
Announce on 15 May 2018  We need to inform you that nowadays we've already stopped support and the EA isn't updated anymore. The causes came from a couple of reasons as you can see below; Changing in the Forex market conditions. Health problems of software developers.       Yours faithfully, What is Relativity System ? The Expert Advisor has been developed for more than five years according to the Trade for Living concept. Relativity System passed optimization more than 1,000 times to search fo
Ultimate Dashboard
Siwakon Poonsawat
4 (1)
Utilities
Tools designed for multi-currency trading. You can customize which currency you want to trade, analyze up to 10 currencies by yourself. Note: Demo version for testing can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/17796 Analysis method. (Refer to screenshot 1) Ultimate dashboard analyzes trend strength from six major time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 Show the result in graphic format. You can identify which currencies have the best strength, trend. One click trading panel. (Ref
Hidden TP SL Line Pro
Siwakon Poonsawat
5 (1)
Utilities
Free demo version for testing , C an be found here  :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38024/ Smart Tools for control stop-loss and take profit level. Drawing horizontal line to control stop-loss and take profit level. Can be setting stop-loss and take-profit level as low as possible! even 1 pip. Can be drag and drop lines on real-time. Useful for scalping trading method. How to use ? Just place this EA to any currency that you want to take control orders. After orders opened just click
Filter:
SJ Live
46
SJ Live 2019.03.22 15:55 
 

Just what I was looking for.Thanks A++ suggestion:Would be even better if the pending orders and hidden TP SL lines also showed the profit money value and loss values as you dragged the lines up and down.Otherwise very good. Can't wait to buy the MT5 version as well.Thank you again.

Reply to review