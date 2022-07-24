MTF TrendLine

Expert Advisor for manual construction of trend lines and their accompanying stop loss and take profit. After building, the EA remembers the levels, direction, and lot. When you touch the current price with the calculated price, an order with pre-selected parameters is opened. You can build and store up to 10 multidirectional levels from different timeframes. You can use it on any trading instrument. It works correctly with 4 and 5-digit prices. You can create trading strategies from several trading lines both for the breakdown of the trading channel and for the rebound from it. You can set a period after which all settings of the trading line are deleted if the market price has not touched it. For the convenience of calculating trend goals, there is a built-in Fibo ruler with setting levels, but due to the peculiarities of event processing, this function does not work during testing.
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Dmitrii Leshchev
Utilities
Советник для ручного построения трендовых линий и сопутствующих им стоплоссам и тейкпрофитам. После построения, советник запоминает уровни, направление и лот. При касании текущей цены с расчетной ценой, открывается ордер с заранее выбранными параметрами. Возможно построение и запоминание до 10 разнонаправленных уровней с разных таймфреймов. Можно использовать на любом торговом инструменте. Корректно работает с 4 и 5-значными ценами.
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Revers Uni
Dmitrii Leshchev
Indicators
Индикатор разворота цены основанный на анализе трех таймфреймов. Когда вы выбираете параметр PERIOD, индикатор проводит рассчет по выбранному периоду и на два периода выше. Период М30 в рассчетах никак не участвует и его выбирать не рекомендуется. Максимальный верхний период для правильного рассчета применяйте не выше D1, т.к. в него уже войдут периоды  W1 и MN. Период для установки индикатора выбирайте произвольно, а для более точного входа, я рекомендую М1,М5 и М15.
BBMA Telegram Informer
Dmitrii Leshchev
Utilities
Советник  представляет собой многофункциональную торговую систему BBMA Oma Ally с интеграцией Telegram для удаленного управления и получения уведомлений. Основная специализация - анализ паттернов ценового действия и автоматическое оповещение о торговых возможностях. Основные функции 1. Система оповещений через Telegram Управление командами: Отслеживание и выполнение команд из Telegram Уведомления: Мгновенные оповещения о торговых сигналах Удаленное управление: Возможность управления советнико
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