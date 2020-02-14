Multitool trade manager

You can try this EA in the strategy tester,
or you can try this demo version: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46367

Trade Manager

This assistant automates various aspects of order handling in MT4. The assistant allows you to plan a trading strategy defining Entry Levels, Stop Loss, Take Profit, execution of orders on one level, partial closes, Break Even, etc.

Basic characteristics

Trades calculation

3 basic lines are drawn that define the entry level, SL and TP. You can move this lines or modify the values directly in the wizard panel, either by placing the desired level or placing the distance in pips to the entry level. To deactivate the TP, you can put a value of zero (0).

The assistant calculates the amount of risk according to the configuration, and determines the volume (lots) required, taking into account the commission of the broker.

The type of order (Sell / Buy, Limit / Stop) is determined automatically according to the position of the lines.

You can indicate that the order will be At Market by activating the “Market” option.

Pressing the execute button introduces the order.

Configuration “Manager”

In the configuration, in the "Manager" section you can specify:

  • Risk %: Indicates the percentage of the balance to risk.
  • Manual risk amount: Here you can place a fixed amount to risk, to be used instead of Risk %.
  • Manual Lot: If you do not want the wizard to calculate the volume, it can be indicated directly in this parameter. When calculating a new order the assistant will show the amount that would be risking according to the distance of the SL.
  • Commission per lot.: Here you can specify the commission charged by the broker for each lot.

Partial Closes

The wizard includes a section to perform partial closes of active orders.

The assistant performs partial closes when an order exceeds each cycle, and can even move the SL to BE.

For example, if size of the cycles are 10 pips, the first partial closure would be taken upon reaching the first 10 pips of gain, then upon reaching 20 pips the next partial closure would be made.

In the "Partial close" section of the configuration you can specify the size and quantity of the cycles, and the level at which the SL would move to BE.

If you want to disabled this option, just put a zero (0) in the parameter “Partial

Another configurations “Preferences”

  • Id for preferences: If you want to use the wizard in two graphics of the same pair or symbol, you must place a different preference ID in each one to differentiate them and avoid the wizard having conflicts.
  • Mode: The assistant includes an advanced mode with additional functions, they will be explained below.

Advanced Mode

In advanced mode we have additional options in the assistant panel, like:

  • Execute limit/stop orders at price
  • Cancel execution of limit/stop order

Trade modification (Trade Mdf)

In this tab you can modify an open orders.

Close at line

This option places one line on the graph that can be moved, and when reached executes a partial or total close of the order.


* Don't forget to enable the option "Allow automated trading" in Options of MT4 before adding the assistant.

Recommended products
HungrySpiderMulti
Aleksandr Hudilainen
Utilities
HungrySpiderMulti - is an easy-to-use multi-currency trading panel allowing you to trade 28 trading pairs in one window . The panel also allows you to use grid, and trailing stop. Using this panel trader will receive a push-notification about new events. Opening an order: Opening an order occurs in one click. Near the required currency pair, in the Open section, click on the Sell or Buy button. Grid: Near required pair, there is a Grid button. The button has two states, green - on, orange - off
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4 10
Hong Zhen Zou
Utilities
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4   This version only supports orders with a single order transaction count of<10. If the single order transaction count is>10, please subscribe to a higher version This EA is not actively profitable, but only uses trading time to increase trading frequency and achieve the goal of saving swap fees.   Working principle: This EA will generate MQL4 Experts Orderhis before the trading deadline of the day_ The today.csv file is used to record the information that has been opened
Trade Manager 4 Lite
MPP Labs
5 (3)
Utilities
Trade Manager 4 Lite is trading panel developed with a goal to make manual trading in some (routine) task easier. Trade Manager 4 Lite also works in Strategy Tester. Version for Meta Trader 5 is here: Trade Manager 5 Lite Main features of Trade Manager 4 Lite Trading for Forex and CFDs Support for 4 and 5 digit brokers 65 combinations to set order Set Take Profit, Stop Loss and entry level for Pending Order with lines positioned on the chart Break Even Trailing Stop Loss Multiple Orders at one
RR Partial Close
Richard Reyes
5 (1)
Utilities
This EA can not be used with the strategy tester. To test it you can try this demo version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41143 This EA does partial close to your positions every certain pips, and can move your Stop Loss to Break Even (Open Proce + 1 pip) when one of the partial close is made. The EA handles all trades of the chart symbol. It can be used with any pair or instrument on MT4. This EA will remember the state of the trades if MT4 is closed. Inputs Step pips  :  Indicates
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilities
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Smart Limit Order
Rio Purwanggono
Utilities
Better Risk Management. Smart Limit Order will replace your limit order with the correct lot size. Input Variables : Risk  — The risk calculation function calculates the volume for the limit order based on entry price & stop loss price. T he percentage amount that will be. lost if hit by a stop loss Reward1  — Risk Reward Ratio 1; Reward2   — Risk Reward Ratio 2, set value to 0 if not used; Reward3   —  Risk Reward Ratio 3, set value to 0 if not used; Reward4 — Risk Reward Ratio 4, set value to
Managed Trades
Navdeep Singh
Utilities
This utility is specifically designed for No Nonsense Forex traders. What it does:- Let traders add or remove symbols to trade Editable boxes in panel for updating inputs Automatically applies money management to the trades Places all orders with a single click  How it calculates:- Two trades are opened per symbol By default max risk per trade is 1% By default total risk is 6% which can changed in inputs tab(recommended to keep it 6 or below)  On addition of symbols the total risk will be divide
Alert Stochastic
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicators
Modification of the Stochastic indicator with several types of alerts added to aid in your search for better opportunities in the market. Product Features Email Alert Sound alert Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone) Signs on chart Alert box Indicator Parameters Push Notification - This option enables your MetaTrader 4 to send alerts to your smartphone (IOS or Android). Email Alert - Configure your alerts to receive in your e-mail adress. SignOnChart - Enable drawing aler
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify TP
Smart Trade Panel MT4
Filip Valkovic
Utilities
RISK CALCULATOR - TRADING PANEL - CHART OVERLAY with:   PARTIAL TAKE PROFIT  ("virtual TP")   % RISK LOT SIZE  TRAILING STOP LOSS  Fast and simple control of your trades Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool!   Works like any EA, add it to selected chart and trade ! Features: start trade with   calculated lot   based on   % of account balance * that you want to risk/ or based on   how much money you want to risk  *r
Forex account manager mt4
Matong Maphango
Utilities
The "Lot Size" button toggles between fixed and auto lot size modes. Fixed mode uses a predetermined lot size, while auto mode calculates lot size based on a customizable percentage of the account balance, displayed at the bottom. The "Trailing Stop" button enables the activation or deactivation of the trailing stop feature. Initially set to "No Trailing," clicking the button changes it to "Trailing ON" when the trailing stop is active, and "Trailing OFF" when it is inactive. Below the button,
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Indicators
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
Fibo Levels Multicurrency
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
Description  Fibo Levels is a color multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator that automatically plots  Fibonacci levels on a candlestick chart in a separate window below the chart of the main financial instrument. It can be used with any broker, regardless of the name of a financial instrument used because the symbol name must be entered manually as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or invalid name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message saying that the specified f
SMC Trade Manager
Gustavo Jose Gonzalez Rubi
5 (2)
Utilities
Designed to work perfectly with Bulltrading Easy IPDA Scalps Trading System Introducing Smart Money Concepts Trade Manager - the ultimate tool designed for traders seeking a professional edge in the markets. Whether you're an ICT/Smart Money Concepts/manual trader, our software is specifically built to easily automate your trades and manage your risk in real-time. With Smart Money Concepts Trade Manager, you can easily execute smart money concepts or institutional trading setups with confidenc
FREE
FIBO Price Calculator
Rui Zhao
Utilities
FIBO Price Calculator  Brief Description 1. Automated Fibonacci Retracement Drawing This indicator automatically draws Fibonacci Retracement lines on the MT4 chart, assisting traders in quickly identifying potential support and resistance levels. 2. Customizable Fibonacci Sequence Users can customize the Fibonacci sequence values, and the indicator automatically converts them into corresponding price levels based on the current market price. 3. Adjustable Indicator Window Position The indicator
Trader Assistant Mini MT4
Faran Ataeiraveshti
Utilities
Hello guys "Trader Assistant Mini" is a handy tool to calculate risk per trade with a fluent R:R panel. Risk to Reward Ratio plus Trade Panel: It is handy for every trader to calculate the size of loss concerning the size of profit and also manage the risk per trader so that he can judge whether it's a good trade or not. Also, it shows the loss and Profit in pips and percentages and loss and profit. It has partial exit (TP1) capability too. How to install the demo version + Demo file: Trader Ass
SubWindow OnOff MT4
Fabrizio Malavasi
Utilities
The purpose   of this utility is to manage one or more subwindow in the same chart by opening and closing them through a button or the keyboard keys How it works: If you want to handle more than one subwindow you need to reinstall the indicator . In this case some setups has to be customized onlu in the last subwindow installed and others setups in the installed subwindow during the first time installation. They are denoted in the input rispectively as ' LW ' and ' IW '. First of all install
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicators
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Group SL TP
Shailendra Singh
Utilities
Basket trading /Basket SL TP Group Trade SL TP This is very good utility when you want set SL TP for many open trades  or portfolio As soon your account equity reach SL or TP , This EA will close all trades . you are allowed to change SL and TP any time. Also you need not to monitor group trades all the time you just set SL and TP in utility and relax once SL / TP situation will come all trades will be closed. SL and TP are in $Amount like 100$ SL and 500$ TP so once your profit reaches 500
OTRX Fimathe Backtest
Fabio Rocha
Utilities
OTRX Fimathe Backtest is a tool for the Trader or Enthusiast who uses the Fimathe technique created by Trader Marcelo Ferreira to carry out his training and validate if he can obtain profitability. In this tool you will be able to: 1. Define whether you are looking for a buy or sell entry. (Trend). 2. Define by clicking twice on the horizontal lines where your Reference Zone and your Neutral Zone will be. 3. Monitor the entry, subcycle and exit of the trade. 4. Trading Summary, Daily, Week
FREE
WOW Dash Lucky Bunny
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า M5 timeframe with zigzag upward and downward Strategies Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M5 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M5 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterSeconds  - 60 seconds is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto cur
Forex 7 Major Pairs Candle Gap Volatility Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
Program Overview: This program is a trading tool designed to monitor and analyze the 7 major currency pairs. It is a variant of a similar program used for tracking stock indices, but this version focuses on the seven major currency pairs. The program helps in identifying and calculating significant price movements (gaps) between the high and low prices of these currency pairs over a specified time frame. It then provides insights through comments and alerts based on the calculated gaps. Major Cu
EA Trailling Stop Level
Yash Naresh Waghela
Utilities
Advanced Trailing Stop Loss Utility Optimize your trading strategy with the Advanced Trailing Stop Loss Utility , a powerful tool designed to dynamically protect your profits and minimize losses. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this utility ensures that your trades remain secure while maximizing potential gains. Key Features: Dynamic Stop Adjustment : Automatically adjusts the stop loss level as the market moves in your favor, locking in profits while allowing for market fluc
High frequency
Yan Jian Luo
Experts
High frequency arbitrage brushing orders! Attention! Attention! Attention!: Low cost and low point platforms are necessary for brushing orders. Please review first and then simulate trading. Do not directly conduct actual trading and test suitable trading varieties A set of arbitrage brushing strategies developed after years of research and development Suggested variety of gold
Close Trades Pro MT4
Osazee Asikhemhen
Utilities
Introducing the Revolutionary   Trade Closing Assistant ! Are you tired of manually closing hundreds trades? Are you a   scalper ,   day trader ,   swing trader   and  you want to maximize your profits and minimize your losses by closing multiple positions at thesame time under different conditions? Are you a   Prop Firm Trader  who wishes to avoid hitting maximum daily drawdown? Search no further. This kit is the ultimate solution for all you. GUIDE TO USE THE KIT 1. Shows the total profit/lo
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Fx Harvester Grid Gain One Way
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Utilities
You can trade one-way with this product. Pre-adjustable start and end price entries are made. Then, the transaction intervals are determined. When the price reaches its target, trade stops. The most important issue is to find the start and end according to the support resistance levels. In addition, the maximum number of transactions that can be opened with risk management can be limited. Some price levels will be given free of charge when purchasing this product. Thank you for your support by p
Recovery Drawdown MT4
Leonardo Antonio Camacaro Armas
3 (2)
Experts
"Recovery Drawdown" is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to address and overcome the challenge of drawdown in trading accounts. Drawdown occurs when an account experiences a series of consecutive losses, resulting in a significant decrease in available balance. This EA follows a cyclical strategy composed of several key steps. The first step is to close winning trades. This approach is implemented to secure the profits obtained up to that point and prevent them from turning into losse
Smarter Trade Manager DEMO
Khalil Abokwaik
Utilities
This is a DEMO version of the Smarter Trade Manager Smarter Trade Manager  is an advanced trade management tool that can monitor and manage your manual and EA trades according to the settings you choose. It works as an Expert Advisor (EA), it does not open any trades but it closes trades as per the auto closing settings or when manually pressing any of the close buttons. FEATURES: Three-dimensional  interactive  view of your trades Trade Summary, P/L, Alerts, Closure by  Currency Trade Summary,
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
TPSpro Trade PRO
Roman Podpora
4.67 (6)
Utilities
A tool that can instantly calculate position size or risk based on a given stop-loss level is critical for both professional and novice traders. The TRADE PRO trading utility provides fast and accurate calculations, helping you make decisions in time-sensitive and volatile market conditions. MT5 VERSION    /    Additional installation materials Main functions: Original. Simple. Effective. A unique and convenient way to open the main trading panel: Hover your mouse over the right side of the ch
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilities
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
Hedge Trade
Mothusi Malau
Utilities
️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 4. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo   |   MT5 Version   |   Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more sig
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Advanced MT4 Risk & Trade Control System Overview Free :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) is a fully–featured trade execution and risk management utility for MetaTrader 4. It is built for traders who require disciplined execution, strong risk protection, and intelligent automation on MT4. The system manages risk, protects equity, enforces daily limits, automates SL/TP logic, and provides a fast one-click trade panel with p
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (59)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
Utilities
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
Utilities
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
More from author
Demo Partial Close
Richard Reyes
Utilities
This Demo Version will only work with CHFJPY For the full version : For English go here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41117 For Spanish go here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41141 This EA does partial close to your positions every certain pips, and can move your Stop Loss to Break Even (Open Proce + 1 pip) when one of the partial close is made. The EA handles all trades of the chart symbol. It can be used with any pair or instrument on MT4. This EA will remember the sta
FREE
RR Partial Close
Richard Reyes
5 (1)
Utilities
This EA can not be used with the strategy tester. To test it you can try this demo version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41143 This EA does partial close to your positions every certain pips, and can move your Stop Loss to Break Even (Open Proce + 1 pip) when one of the partial close is made. The EA handles all trades of the chart symbol. It can be used with any pair or instrument on MT4. This EA will remember the state of the trades if MT4 is closed. Inputs Step pips  :  Indicates
Cierre Parcial
Richard Reyes
Utilities
Este EA no puede ser probado en el probador de estratégias.  Para probarlo descargue esta versión Demo: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41143 EA para realizar cierres parciales El EA realiza el cierre parcial de sus órdenes cada cierta cantidad de Pips, e incluso puede mover el Stop Loss a Break Even (Open Price + 1pip) cuando se realiza uno de los cierres parciales. El EA se activa en un Chart y maneja todos los trades del símbolo del chart. Se puede utilizar con cualquier Par o instru
Filter:
JohnSamonte
29
JohnSamonte 2021.12.29 12:14 
 

I've purchased this EA and I'm on the newest version 2.12 but the panel won't open for these FX pairs on a live account: EURNZD EURSGD GBPNZD GBPSGD Can you implement a fix for these 4 as your EA works for all the other pairs except for these ones.

Richard Reyes
902
Reply from developer Richard Reyes 2021.12.29 20:12
Could You contact me by telegram using @pachorr ?
Mohamed Sahifa
536
Mohamed Sahifa 2021.08.03 13:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Richard Reyes
902
Reply from developer Richard Reyes 2021.08.28 19:48
I uploaded a new version 2.12, with virtual take profits and the possibility to set the comment and magic number for the trades.I had to increase the price because mql5 changed the minimum price.
Reply to review