Auto Changer for contracts date

Underlying assets with expiration date can change automatically to next date in the chart.

Some brokers offer underlying assets with expiration date. For example to March, June, September, or December. This tool switches automatically to the next date. Expert Advisors, indicators, charts, or templates receive automatically the new contract.

Automatically supported formats: NameMMMYY (Jp225Mar17) or NameMMYY (SugarMr17).

Use as an indicator. Path \MQL4\Indicators.





Example

From UsaIndJun17, UsaIndSep17, UsaIndDec17 to UsaIndMar18 and so on.





Inputs