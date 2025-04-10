Gold ATR MTF 5

Gold ATR MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The algorithm of the indicator ATR (Average True Range) analyses the movement of the asset price and reflects volatility by drawing the corresponding levels in specified percentages (%) of the opening price of the specified timeframe (D1). Indicators (red and/or blue D1 H4) of the symbol price movement direction and arrow signals are additional and essential aids for comfortable and profitable intraday trading and/or scalping. Daily profit can be from 20 pips for Forex symbols or from 50 pips for Gold symbol.

Live Signal of manual trading >>> [ Click Here ]

Indicator features:

This is a super indicator with Magic, trend direction detector and two Blocks of trend arrows for comfortable and profitable trading. Red Button for switching blocks is displayed on the chart. Magic is set in the indicator settings, so that you can install the indicator on two charts displaying different Blocks.

Gold ATR MTF can be placed on two charts with different arrow buffers ( DM and SF ). For this in the settings, you need to select different Magic, for example, one has Magic=999, another has Magic=666. Then you can select the arrow buffer with the red button on the chart.

). For this in the settings, you need to select different Magic, for example, one has Magic=999, another has Magic=666. Then you can select the arrow buffer with the red button on the chart. In GOLD ATR MTF, the levels (ATR) can expand slightly only when the price moves strongly, the trend direction indicator (red and/or blue D1 H4) can be redrawn only when the price moves strongly, the buffer arrows (SF) are redrawn depending on the price volatility, the buffer arrows (DM) are non-repaint.

The arrow buffers (DM and SF) in the indicator settings have a separate arrow filter for comfortable and profitable trading (UseFiltrATR = true;).

The best indicator signals:

For SELL = red colour of the pointers (D1 H4) of the symbol price direction + signal arrow of one or both buffers (DM and SF) in the same direction.

For BUY = blue colour of the pointers (D1 H4) of the symbol price movement direction + signal arrow of one or both buffers (DM and SF) in the same direction.

Benefits of the indicator:

The indicator produces signals with high accuracy. You can trade on the MetaTrader 5 trading platform of any broker. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices etc.). It is best to trade on the M30 timeframe (scalping and/or day trading). Individual parameters (TF, color etc.) are available to change in the indicator settings so that each trader can easily customize the indicator for themselves. The indicator can be used as an excellent main addition to your trading system, as well as an independent trading system.

WARNING: All my Indicators and Expert Advisors are sold only through MQL5.

All my products that hackers are trying to sell through other sites and at a different price are counterfeit that will not work correctly and stably!!!



WARNING: Don't look for magic arrows, they don't exist. No indicator in the world can guess or predict a trend reversal 100%.

NOTE: The entry accuracy and profitability of trading depends only on the skill of the trader. Any indicator is only an assistant for the trader, and not a guide to action. The Golden Rule - go to open an order by trend, take your profit and wait until the next best signal.





Version of the Gold ATR MTF indicator for MetaTrader 4

I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!