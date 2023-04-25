Gold TL MTF 5
- Indicators
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Sergei LinskiiForex trading experience since 2010. I am an active trader and developer of trading strategies for manual trading, as well as algorithms for automatic trading by Expert Advisors. Now I'm trade only gold, as it is the best symbol for trading and stable profit.
- Version: 1.0
Gold TL MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price and reflects trend lines along the fractals of a specific timeframe (TF).
Benefits of the indicator:
- The indicator produces signals with high accuracy.
- The confirmed signal of the indicator does not disappear and is not redrawn.
- You can trade on the MetaTrader 5 trading platform of any broker.
- You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices etc.).
- You can trade on any timeframes (M1-M15 scalping and day trading / M30-H1 medium-term trading / H4-D1 long-term trade).
- Individual parameters (TF, color etc.) are available to change in the indicator settings so that each trader can easily customize the indicator for themselves.
- The indicator can be used as an excellent main addition to your trading system, as well as an independent trading system.
Version of the Gold TL MTF indicator for MetaTrader 4
I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!
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