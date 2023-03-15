MA3 Trend MT4

4.17

MA3 Trend - is the good trend indicator on three MAs.

 

Benefits of the indicator:

  1. The indicator produces signals with high accuracy.
  2. The confirmed signal of the indicator does not disappear and is not redrawn.
  3. You can trade on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform of any broker.
  4. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices etc.).
  5. You can trade on any timeframes (M5-M15 scalping and day trading / M30-H1 medium-term trading / H4-D1 long-term trading).
  6. Individual parameters (color, size etc.) are available to change in the indicator settings so that each trader can easily customize the indicator for themselves.
  7. The indicator can be used as an excellent main addition to your trading system.

 

Version of the MA3 Trend MT4 indicator for MetaTrader 5 

I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!

Reviews 9
Holger Schiemann
223
Holger Schiemann 2025.04.03 07:57 
 

top

Melike Yalçınoğlu
163
Melike Yalçınoğlu 2025.03.31 11:30 
 

Highly recommended...

This.Is.Akan
388
This.Is.Akan 2024.06.30 09:56 
 

Very good

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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Sergei Linskii
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Gold Levels MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price, displays price levels of support and resistance from all time frames (TF) using the Murray method based on the Gann theory. The indicator indicates overbought and oversold fields, giving an idea of possible reversal points and at the same time giving some idea of the strength of the current trend. Description of levels: (Extreme Overshoot) - these levels are the ultimate
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Gold Trend - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red histogram + red SHORT pointer + yellow signal arrow in the same direction + red trend direction arrow . For BUY = blue histogram + blue LONG pointer + aqua signal arrow in the same direction + blue trend direction arrow . Benefits of th
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Sergei Linskii
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Gold Venamax - this is a best stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] Indicator features: This is a super indicator with Magic and two Blocks of trend arrows for comfortable and profitable trading. Red Button for switching blocks is displayed on the chart. Magic is set in the indicator settings, so that you can install the indicator on two chart
Gold Levels MTF MT4
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Gold Levels MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price, displays price levels of support and resistance from all time frames (TF) using the Murray method based on the Gann theory. The indicator indicates overbought and oversold fields, giving an idea of possible reversal points and at the same time giving some idea of the strength of the current trend.   Description of levels: (Extreme Overshoot) - these levels are the ultimat
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MA3 Trend MT5  - is the good trend indicator on three MAs .   Benefits of the indicator: The indicator produces signals with high accuracy. The confirmed signal of the indicator does not disappear and is not redrawn. You can trade on the MetaTrader 5 trading platform of any broker. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices etc.). You can trade on any timeframes (M5-M15 scalping and day trading / M30-H1 medium-term trading / H4-D1 long-term trading). Indi
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Gold PL MTF 5
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold PL MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price and automatically reflects the important Pivot Levels of the specified timeframe (TF) using the Fibonacci method (golden section). Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The indicator perfectly describes the price trajectory of the selected timeframe (day, week, month, year), determines the beginning of a trend and the beginning of a correction, which may develop i
Gold PL MTF 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold PL MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price and automatically reflects the important Pivot Levels of the specified timeframe (TF) using the Fibonacci method (golden section). Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The indicator perfectly describes the price trajectory of the selected timeframe (day, week, month, year), determines the beginning of a trend and the beginning of a correction, which may develop i
Gold Venamax MT5
Sergei Linskii
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Indicators
Gold Venamax - this is a best stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] Indicator features: This is a super indicator with Magic and two Blocks of trend arrows for comfortable and profitable trading. Red Button for switching blocks is displayed on the chart. Magic is set in the indicator settings, so that you can install the indicator on two chart
Gold TL MTF 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold TL MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price and reflects trend lines along the fractals of a specific timeframe (TF).   Benefits of the indicator: The indicator produces signals with high accuracy. The confirmed signal of the indicator does not disappear and is not redrawn. You can trade on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform of any broker. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices e
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Gold TL MTF 5
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold TL MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price and reflects trend lines along the fractals of a specific timeframe (TF).   Benefits of the indicator: The indicator produces signals with high accuracy. The confirmed signal of the indicator does not disappear and is not redrawn. You can trade on the MetaTrader 5 trading platform of any broker. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices e
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Sergei Linskii
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Stat Monitor is a good information indicator. Benefits of the indicator: The indicator provides useful information - the current spread, the cost of one lot of the symbol, trading leverage and the recommended lot size for trading. You can use the indicator on the MetaTrader 5 trading platform of any broker. The indicator provides useful information. Version of the Stat Monitor indicator for MetaTrader 4 I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!
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Sergei Linskii
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Utilities
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Stat Monitor 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Stat Monitor is a good information indicator. Benefits of the indicator: The indicator provides useful information - the current spread, the cost of one lot of the symbol, trading leverage and the recommended lot size for trading. You can use the indicator on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform of any broker. The indicator provides useful information. Version of the Stat Monitor indicator for MetaTrader 5 I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!
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Orders Manager MT4
Sergei Linskii
Utilities
Orders Manager  is a simple and indispensable assistant for managing all your orders.   Inputs: Magic = 999;                          // Magic  TakeProfit = 1000;                 // Take Profit. If = 0 the level is not setts. StopLoss = 0;                         // Stop Loss. If = 0 the level is not setts. Slippage = 10;                       // Slippage GeneralProfit = false;            // Closing all orders based on total profit. If false the function is disabled and works according to TakePr
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Gold Pointer
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold Pointer - is the good trend indicator. The indicator's unique algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset's price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines the most profitable entry points and generates a signal to open BUY or SELL order. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red trend line + red TF indicator + yellow signal arrow in the same direction. For BUY = blue trend line + blue TF indicat
Gold ATR MTF 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold ATR MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator.  The algorithm of the indicator ATR (Average True Range) analyses the movement of the asset price and reflects volatility by drawing the corresponding levels in specified percentages (%) of the opening price of the specified timeframe (D1). Indicators (red and/or blue D1 H4) of the symbol price movement direction and arrow signals are additional and essential aids for comfortable and profitable intraday trading and/or scalping. Daily profi
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Sergei Linskii
3 (2)
Indicators
Gold TMAF MTF  - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red upper boundary of TMA2 above the red upper boundary of TMA1 + red fractal indicator above + yellow SR signal arrow in the same direction. For BUY = blue lower boundary of TMA2 below the blue lower boundary of TMA1 + blue fractal ind
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Sergei Linskii
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Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold Trend - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red histogram + red SHORT pointer + yellow signal arrow in the same direction + red trend direction arrow. For BUY = blue histogram + blue LONG pointer + aqua signal arrow in the same direction + blue trend direction arrow. Benefits of the
Gold Targets 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold Targets are the best trend indicator. The indicator's unique algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines the most profitable entry points, issues a signal in the form of an arrow and the price level (BUY Entry / SELL Entry) to open an order. The indicator also immediately displays the price level for Stop Loss and five price levels for Take Profit. ATTENTION: The indicator is very easy to use. Install t
FXmax EA MT4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
FXmax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 4 . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses Meta Trader 4 standard indicators.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization. Recommendations:  Broker - Rob
Gold Pointer MT5
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold Pointer  - is the good trend indicator. The indicator's unique algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset's price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines the most profitable entry points and generates a signal to open BUY or SELL order. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red trend line + red TF indicator + yellow signal arrow in the same direction. For BUY = blue trend line + blue TF indicat
Gold ATR MTF 5
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold ATR MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator.  The algorithm of the indicator ATR (Average True Range) analyses the movement of the asset price and reflects volatility by drawing the corresponding levels in specified percentages (%) of the opening price of the specified timeframe (D1). Indicators (red and/or blue D1 H4) of the symbol price movement direction and arrow signals are additional and essential aids for comfortable and profitable intraday trading and/or scalping. Daily profi
Gold TMAFractal MTF 5
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold TMAF MTF  - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red upper boundary of TMA2 above the red upper boundary of TMA1 + red fractal indicator above + yellow SR signal arrow in the same direction. For BUY = blue lower boundary of TMA2 below the blue lower boundary of TMA1 + blue fractal ind
Gold Targets 5
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold Targets are the best trend indicator. The indicator's unique algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines the most profitable entry points, issues a signal in the form of an arrow and the price level (BUY Entry / SELL Entry) to open an order. The indicator also immediately displays the price level for Stop Loss and five price levels for Take Profit. ATTENTION: The indicator is very easy to use. Install t
BTCmax EA
Sergei Linskii
Experts
BTCmax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 5 . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses advanced money management and lot multiplier.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5, you will receive Set file for real Weltrade account + Set file to optimization at any oth
FXmax EA MT5
Sergei Linskii
Experts
FXmax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 5 . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses Meta Trader 5 standard indicators.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization. Monitoring in the real accoun
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Holger Schiemann
223
Holger Schiemann 2025.04.03 07:57 
 

top

Melike Yalçınoğlu
163
Melike Yalçınoğlu 2025.03.31 11:30 
 

Highly recommended...

Kevin Joseph Dempsey
456
Kevin Joseph Dempsey 2024.10.25 09:12 
 

This is a repainting indicator. It will blow your account.

This.Is.Akan
388
This.Is.Akan 2024.06.30 09:56 
 

Very good

molicsbolics
171
molicsbolics 2024.06.17 05:40 
 

Beautiful! The moving averages can be set in different ways as well as types so very useful and versatile. Thank you.

vandreifx
224
vandreifx 2024.05.18 09:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Calix Fujimoto
467
Calix Fujimoto 2024.05.08 10:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Luis Neto
380
Luis Neto 2024.04.18 14:10 
 

BOM INDICADOR.

Salavat Yulamanov
14831
Salavat Yulamanov 2023.08.01 09:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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