MA3 Trend MT4
- Indicators
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Sergei LinskiiForex trading experience since 2010. I am an active trader and developer of trading strategies for manual trading, as well as algorithms for automatic trading by Expert Advisors. Now I'm trade only gold, as it is the best symbol for trading and stable profit.
- Version: 2.55
- Updated: 31 March 2025
MA3 Trend - is the good trend indicator on three MAs.
Benefits of the indicator:
- The indicator produces signals with high accuracy.
- The confirmed signal of the indicator does not disappear and is not redrawn.
- You can trade on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform of any broker.
- You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices etc.).
- You can trade on any timeframes (M5-M15 scalping and day trading / M30-H1 medium-term trading / H4-D1 long-term trading).
- Individual parameters (color, size etc.) are available to change in the indicator settings so that each trader can easily customize the indicator for themselves.
- The indicator can be used as an excellent main addition to your trading system.
Version of the MA3 Trend MT4 indicator for MetaTrader 5
I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!
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