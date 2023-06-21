Gold TMAFractal MTF 4

Gold TMAF MTF - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones.

Live Signal of manual trading >>> [ Click Here ]

The best indicator signals:

For SELL = red upper boundary of TMA2 above the red upper boundary of TMA1 + red fractal indicator above + yellow SR signal arrow in the same direction.

For BUY = blue lower boundary of TMA2 below the blue lower boundary of TMA1 + blue fractal indicator from below + aqua SR signal arrow in the same direction.

Indicators (red and/or blue W1 MN) are additional and essential aids for comfortable and profitable trading.

The SR arrow buffer has a separate arrow filter in the indicator settings (UseFiltrSR = true;) for comfortable and profitable trading.

Benefits of the indicator:

The indicator produces signals with high accuracy. A confirmed arrow signal is non-repaint, a fractal signal can be redrawn for half a period. You can trade on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform of any broker. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices etc.). It is better to trade on M30- H1 timeframe (medium-term trading). Individual parameters (TF, color etc.) are available to change in the indicator settings so that each trader can easily customize the indicator for themselves. The indicator can be used as an excellent main addition to your trading system, as well as an independent trading system.

WARNING: All my Indicators and Expert Advisors are sold only through MQL5.

All my products that hackers are trying to sell through other sites and at a different price are counterfeit that will not work correctly and stably!!!



WARNING: Don't look for magic arrows, they don't exist. No indicator in the world can guess or predict a trend reversal 100%.

NOTE: The entry accuracy and profitability of trading depends only on the skill of the trader. Any indicator is only an assistant for the trader, and not a guide to action. The Golden Rule - go to open an order by trend, take your profit and wait until the next best signal.





Version of the Gold TMAF MTF indicator for MetaTrader 5

I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!