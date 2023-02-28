Gold Pointer MT5

Gold Pointer - is the good trend indicator. The indicator's unique algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset's price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines the most profitable entry points and generates a signal to open BUY or SELL order.

Live Signal of manual trading >>> [ Click Here ]

The best indicator signals:

  • For SELL = red trend line + red TF indicator + yellow signal arrow in the same direction.
  • For BUY = blue trend line + blue TF indicator + aqua signal arrow in the same direction.

Benefits of the indicator:

  1. The indicator produces signals with high accuracy.
  2. The confirmed signal of the indicator does not disappear and is non-repaint - after the signal is confirmed (Arrow) by a sound notification (Alert & Message).
  3. You can trade on the MetaTrader 5 trading platform of any broker.
  4. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices etc.).
  5. You can trade on any timeframes (M5-M15 scalping and day trading / M30-H1 medium-term trading / H4-D1 long-term trading).
  6. Individual parameters (color, size etc.) are available to change in the indicator settings so that each trader can easily customize the indicator for themselves.
  7. The indicator can be used as an excellent main addition to your trading system, as well as an independent trading system.
  8. On the chart, regardless of the timeframe on which the indicator is set, the status of the trend is displayed from six timeframes (M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1).
  9. The chart also displays a timer until the candle/bar of the current timeframe closes.
  10. Additional property - the LineTF parameter in the indicator settings allows you to convert the trend line on the current timeframe into a trend line from the selected higher or lower timeframe in one click. In this way, you can filter high-risk signals or track points to add orders on the trend or partially close orders to take profits.

Note: The additional property of this miracle indicator will be available to you only after purchase and activation.

WARNING: All my Indicators and Expert Advisors are sold only through MQL5.
All my products that hackers are trying to sell through other sites and at a different price are counterfeit that will not work correctly and stably!!!

WARNING: Don't look for magic arrows, they don't exist. No indicator in the world can guess or predict a trend reversal 100%.

NOTE: The entry accuracy and profitability of trading depends only on the skill of the trader. Any indicator is only an assistant for the trader, and not a guide to action. The Golden Rule - go to open an order by trend, take your profit and wait until the next best signal.


Version of the Gold Pointer indicator for MetaTrader 4 

I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!

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PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
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Dominic Minguy Jean
2631
Dominic Minguy Jean 2023.11.28 19:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergei Linskii
38097
Reply from developer Sergei Linskii 2023.11.28 19:30
Thanks for your review. But any indicator is just an assistant to the trader in trading. The presence of display bugs cannot be. Pls, confirm with screenshots where this occurs.
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