Automatic Trailing Stop EA

Maximize Your Trading Potential with Our Trailing Stop Expert Advisor!

Are you tired of watching potential profits slip away due to unpredictable market fluctuations? Say goodbye to missed opportunities and hello to consistent gains with our revolutionary Trailing Stop EA, designed to safeguard your profits and minimize losses during your trading journey.





Why Choose Our Trailing Stop EA?

1.Flexible Trailing Stop Methods: Whether you prefer a fixed distance in pips or a percentage-based approach, our EA adapts to your trading style for optimal results.

2. Customizable Parameters: Tailor the Trailing Trigger, Trailing Stop, Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Time Frame to suit your specific trading preferences and market conditions.

3. Protective Measures: Enable Stop Loss and Take Profit overrides to ensure your trades are shielded from unexpected market swings, providing you with peace of mind.

4. Real-Time Monitoring: With the ability to trail multiple positions simultaneously, our EA monitors each trade on a separate tab, allowing you to manage your portfolio effectively.

5. Basket Close Options: Optimize your trading strategy by setting criteria for closing positions based on total dollar profits, losses, percentage gains, or equity balance.









How It Works:

Simply open a new tab for the asset you wish to trail, place our Trailing Stop EA on the chart, and configure the parameters according to your trading goals. Let our EA handle the rest, allowing you to focus on discovering new opportunities while safeguarding your hard-earned profits.









Why Wait? Elevate Your Trading Experience Today!

Don't let potential profits slip away. Empower your trades with precision, control, and protection using our Trailing Stop EA. Maximize your gains and minimize losses with a tool designed to enhance your trading performance.

Ready to take your trading to the next level? Try our Trailing Stop EA now and experience the difference!



