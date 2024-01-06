Pivot Point Super Trend Indicator and Alerts MT5

Introducing the Pivot Point SuperTrend MT5 version of the Trading View indicator by LonesomeTheBlue.


A revolutionary script designed to optimize your trading strategies by combining the power of Pivot Points with the precision of SuperTrend indicators. This unique algorithm offers an enhanced approach to identifying and staying within trends, delivering unparalleled performance in today's dynamic markets.



Key Features:

  1. Enhanced Trend Identification: By integrating Pivot Points and calculating their averages, our script generates higher/lower bands using ATR. This results in trendlines that effectively capture market movements, keeping you aligned with the prevailing trends for longer durations.

  2. Weighted Pivot Points: We've incorporated a smoothing mechanism by assigning weight to past pivot points. This ensures a more refined and steady analysis, reducing unnecessary noise and false signals.

  3. Customizable Alerts: Stay informed about crucial Buy/Sell entry points with our built-in alert system. Capture opportunities promptly and react to market changes efficiently.

  4. Support/Resistance Lines: Harness the power of Pivot Points to establish support and resistance lines. Gain deeper insights into potential price movements and market behavior. You have the flexibility to display or hide these lines based on your preference.

  5. Responsive Pivot Point Period: Adjust the Pivot Point Period and witness real-time reactions. Observe how smaller periods increase sensitivity to trendlines, allowing for precise adjustments tailored to your trading strategy.


Benefits:

  • Improved Accuracy: Our script's innovative fusion of Pivot Points and SuperTrend leads to more accurate trend identification, enhancing your decision-making process.

  • Versatile Functionality: Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, the Pivot Point SuperTrend script adapts to your needs, offering both simplicity and advanced features.

  • Time-Saving Automation: Save valuable time with automated alerts that notify you of optimal entry points, enabling you to focus on strategic decisions rather than constant market monitoring.


Get ready to elevate your trading experience with the Pivot Point SuperTrend script. It's time to optimize your trading strategy and maximize your potential for success in the markets.


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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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KO PARTNERS LTD
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KO PARTNERS LTD
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KO PARTNERS LTD
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KO PARTNERS LTD
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KO PARTNERS LTD
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KO PARTNERS LTD
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KO PARTNERS LTD
Experts
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KO PARTNERS LTD
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KO PARTNERS LTD
Experts
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KO PARTNERS LTD
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KO PARTNERS LTD
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KO PARTNERS LTD
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