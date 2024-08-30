Hedge Recovery Grid MT5


Introducing Hedge Recovery Grid MT5 – an advanced Expert Advisor designed for traders who seek to optimize their recovery strategies.

Powered by the Pivot Point Supertrend indicator, this EA combines the precision of pivot points with the trend-following strength of Supertrend, creating a robust grid-based recovery system.

Whether the market moves in your favor or against you, Hedge Recovery Grid MT5 intelligently manages positions to minimize losses and maximize profits.

Perfect for both trending and ranging markets, this EA provides a powerful toolset for traders aiming to enhance their risk management and recovery strategies on MT5.


NOTE: This is not an aggressive Recovery EA so recovery may take time, however it does the job and you can also manually close all the positions once your profits are higher than losses. Contact me for set files and help if required


Advantages:

  • The Expert Advisor (EA) automatically locks positions, adjusts Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels, and removes pending orders as needed.
  • It allows for the gradual recovery of losing positions, reducing the load on the deposit.
  • The EA can be utilized to recover losses for individual Expert Advisors or across all open symbols.
  • It combines robust functionality with straightforward and customizable settings tailored to specific scenarios.
  • The system includes numerous built-in protective features, such as trend filtering and overlap management, to enhance risk management.


Back Testing: 15 Mins - 1hr Timeframe (Recommended for both Indicator and chart)

When conducting back tests, please ensure that the appropriate settings are used and adjusted as needed. For optimal accuracy, select the "Every tick based on real ticks" option or download real market data via Dukascopy from Tickdata Suite.


Grid Recovery Setting Recommended Input:

Draw Lines - True.

Positive Grid Distance - 50-100 (for Gold: 1500, 1000) 

Virtual Take Profit - 50 (Varies)

Virtual Stop Loss - 0 (disabled)

TP diff btw all magic numbers - True (30-50)

Tp diff btw overall buy and sell positions - True (30-50)

2nd Trade multiplier - 0.5 or 1.5

3rd Trade multiplier - 0.5 or 1.5

4th Trade multiplier - 0.5 or 1.5

5th Trade multiplier - 0.5 or 1.5

6th Trade multiplier - 0.5 or 1.5

Max Number of open Trades - 12


Pivot Point Super Trend Setting Recommended Input:

Signal Timeframe confirmation for Hedge Orders: 2 mins, 15Mins or 1Hr

Pivot Point Period - 2

ATR Factor - 3 or 5

ATR Period - 10 or 100

Note: The higher the ATR Factor and Period the more refined the signal. The lower the ATR Factor Period the more signals are taken.


Manual Bulk Operation for Closing Orders:

Once the profits generated from the recovery operation exceed the current losses, you can close all trades using the bulk operation to close all trades. The Expert Advisor (EA) will continue generating profits and recovering the existing hedge. However, it is crucial to close all trades once the recovery profit surpasses the current drawdown to optimize earnings.


Please contact me if you have any issues or require set files.

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l.thurstan
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l.thurstan 2024.09.15 19:00 
 

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KO PARTNERS LTD
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Reply from developer Adekanmi Ayodele Ojuri 2024.09.15 19:04
Thank you for your review, I am glad it helps. This is what every trader should have in their portfolio as risk management is key towards Trading.
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