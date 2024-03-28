AlgoAlpha Median Proximity Percentile

About: 


Introducing the "Median Proximity Percentile" developed by AlgoAlpha, a sophisticated trading indicator engineered to augment market analysis.

This tool adeptly monitors the proximity of median prices over a designated historical period and delineates its percentile position amidst dynamically evolving standard deviation bands.

It furnishes traders with invaluable insights essential for well-informed decision-making.


Features:

  1. Color-Coded Visuals: Facilitate intuitive comprehension of market trends through color-coded plots delineating bullish or bearish signals.
  2. Flexibility: Tailor the indicator to align with your trading strategy by customizing preferred price sources and adjusting lookback lengths.

Insight into the Code:

Select your desired price data source and specify lookback lengths for both median and Exponential Moving Average (EMA) calculations.


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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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KO PARTNERS LTD
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KO PARTNERS LTD
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KO PARTNERS LTD
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KO PARTNERS LTD
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KO PARTNERS LTD
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KO PARTNERS LTD
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KO PARTNERS LTD
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KO PARTNERS LTD
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KO PARTNERS LTD
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KO PARTNERS LTD
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KO PARTNERS LTD
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