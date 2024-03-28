AlgoAlpha Median Proximity Percentile

About:



Introducing the "Median Proximity Percentile" developed by AlgoAlpha, a sophisticated trading indicator engineered to augment market analysis.

This tool adeptly monitors the proximity of median prices over a designated historical period and delineates its percentile position amidst dynamically evolving standard deviation bands.

It furnishes traders with invaluable insights essential for well-informed decision-making.





Features:

Color-Coded Visuals: Facilitate intuitive comprehension of market trends through color-coded plots delineating bullish or bearish signals. Flexibility: Tailor the indicator to align with your trading strategy by customizing preferred price sources and adjusting lookback lengths.





Insight into the Code:

Select your desired price data source and specify lookback lengths for both median and Exponential Moving Average (EMA) calculations.



