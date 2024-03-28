AlgoAlpha Median Proximity Percentile
- Indicators
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KO PARTNERS LTDI am an Architect with a full-time commitment to algorithmic trading development.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
About:
Introducing the "Median Proximity Percentile" developed by AlgoAlpha, a sophisticated trading indicator engineered to augment market analysis.
This tool adeptly monitors the proximity of median prices over a designated historical period and delineates its percentile position amidst dynamically evolving standard deviation bands.
It furnishes traders with invaluable insights essential for well-informed decision-making.
Features:
- Color-Coded Visuals: Facilitate intuitive comprehension of market trends through color-coded plots delineating bullish or bearish signals.
- Flexibility: Tailor the indicator to align with your trading strategy by customizing preferred price sources and adjusting lookback lengths.
Insight into the Code:
Select your desired price data source and specify lookback lengths for both median and Exponential Moving Average (EMA) calculations.