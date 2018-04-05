Correlation GridXpert MT5

A correlation trading strategy in the Forex market involves taking advantage of the statistical relationship between two or more currency pairs. The basic premise is that certain currency pairs move in relation to each other due to economic, geopolitical, or market factors. By understanding these relationships, a trader can exploit divergences and convergences to generate profits.


    Types of Correlation

    Here are the three types of correlation that exist in the financial world:

    Positive Correlation: When two assets move in the same direction, they share a positive correlation. A classic example can be seen in the relationship between oil prices and the stocks of oil companies. As oil prices rise, the revenue and profits of oil companies generally increase, leading to a rise in their stock prices. This direct relationship highlights a positive correlation. Companies such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron often exhibit this trend.

    Negative Correlation: In contrast, negatively correlated assets move in opposite directions. Consider the relationship between gold and the stock market. Investors often flock to gold during market instability, leading to a rise in gold prices as stock asset prices fall. This inverse correlation relationship exemplifies a negative correlation.

    No Correlation: Although it’s very rarely in financial markets, some assets have unrelated movements, showcasing no correlation, meaning zero correlation. For instance, the price of wheat and technology stocks generally do not follow a predictable movement pattern with each other.


    The EUR/USD and GBP/USD:

    An example of strong positive correlation between two currency pairs is: EUR/USD and GBP/USD. This means when the EUR/USD chalks up a high, you’ll typically see a similar scenario on the GBP/USD.

    A trader who enters long on the EUR/USD and also the GBP/USD, therefore, is exposed to greater directional risk – essentially doubling your position size.

    If you have a directional bias for a given currency, you can spread your risk using two strongly positive correlated pairs.


    The EUR/USD and USD/CHF:

    Two well-known inversely correlated markets are the EUR/USD and USD/CHF. This means when the EUR/USD chalks up a high, you’ll typically see the opposite form on the USD/CHF, and vice versa.

    By acknowledging this correlation, traders can avoid positions that effectively cancel each other out. If you have a directional bias, buying both EUR/USD and USD/CHF will offset the moves in each pair.

    Should you look to hedge – defined as a risk management strategy used in limiting or offsetting the probability of loss from fluctuations in prices – you can enter long (buy) EUR/USD and if it starts moving against you, you can hedge the position by selling a negatively correlated pair, such as USD/CHF.


    Note: This EA uses the Pivot Points Super trend indicator for entry signals.

    Parameters can be adjusted accordingly and this EA can also be used independently of the correlation strategy. 

    Recommended products
    SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
    Adam Gerasimov
    Experts
    SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
    Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
    Experts
    Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    Experts
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
    Malaysian Support and Resistance
    Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
    Experts
    Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
    Hamster Scalping mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.71 (242)
    Experts
    Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
    The Gold Buyer
    Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
    Experts
    Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
    HMA Scalper Pro EA
    Vladimir Shumikhin
    5 (2)
    Experts
    HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
    LT Gap EA
    BacktestPro LLC
    Experts
    Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
    ProTrade EA
    Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
    Experts
    Key Features   Automated Candle Pattern Recognition 10 Professional Patterns : Detects Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Morning/Evening Star, Piercing/Dark Cloud, and 6 additional professional candlestick patterns Smart Filtering : Combine multiple patterns with configurable confirmation logic Volume Confirmation : Optional volume filter to validate pattern strength Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Separate execution and bias timeframes for better timing   Trading Dashboard Int
    Eldorado Scalper
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    Experts
    Eldorado Scalper: A Premium Algorithm for Trading XAUUSD Eldorado Scalper is a multidimensional algorithmic system designed for selective gold trading (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. The approach is based on market matrix analysis, which combines price dynamics, momentum, volatility, liquidity, and session structure. Trading Logic Live Signal The system doesn't react to chaotic movements, but filters out market noise. Its goal is not to maximize the number of trades, but to pinpoint structured opp
    Trade bot Smartic
    Dmytro Merenko
    Experts
    ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
    Cyclone Intraday
    Mikhail Mitin
    5 (1)
    Experts
    How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
    BTC Breakout Scalper No Grid No Martingale
    Huu Loi Ly
    Experts
    Strategy Overview BTC Breakout Scalper Pro is a breakout scalper for BTCUSD M1 that places pending stop orders at high-volatility breakout points, confirmed by RSI filter (12/88 extremes) and ADX M15 ≥ 20 (trending market only). The EA does NOT use martingale, grid, or hedging. Each trade is a single position with predefined SL/TP based on price percentage. Position size scales with account equity via the built-in Smart_Lots algorithm — bounded by your chosen MaxLots cap (.set file). Backtest Re
    ExtremeX
    Noelle Chua Mei Ping
    Experts
    This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
    Aurevia Btcusd EA MT5
    Anastase Byiringiro
    Experts
    Aurevia BTCUSD EA MT5  Professional BTCUSD Automated Trading by Utazima MentorCreate Aurevia BTCUSD EA MT5 is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed specifically for BTCUSD / Bitcoin . It combines H1 market analysis, M1 execution monitoring, multi-layer signal confirmation, automatic trade management, broker-aware execution and capital-based risk control. OFFICIAL PUBLIC DEMO MONITORING Public monitoring for Aurevia BTCUSD EA MT5 started on 17 August 2026. The public demo account has
    Fundamental Robot MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Experts
    Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
    Goldmost MT5
    Hongliang Ding
    Experts
    Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management. The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke
    Apex Gold Dynamics 11
    Nicola Biacca Notari
    Experts
    English Version Apex Gold Dynamics - Battalion 11 (XAUUSD / Gold) Attention: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is highly recommended (and specifically engineered) to operate under the command of the Vanguard Sentinel Core master algorithm. ️ WHAT'S NEW (LATEST UPDATE) Broker-Agnostic Symbol Mapping: You can now dynamically edit and customize asset symbols directly from the input parameters. This essen
    VR Black Box MT5
    Vladimir Pastushak
    1 (1)
    Experts
    VR Black Box is a modern automatic trading expert developed by an experienced trader programmer. A powerful trading tool built on a proven trend-following market movement strategy. This robot has gone through a long path of development and improvement, regularly updating and adapting to changing market conditions. Over years of operation on real trading accounts, it has proven itself as a reliable assistant for both beginners and experienced traders. Set files, demo versions of the product, inst
    Magic Grid MT5
    Aliaksandr Charkes
    4.14 (7)
    Experts
    Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
    US500 Scalper
    Sergey Batudayev
    Experts
    The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States. Peculiarities: Automated trading solutions:   The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach:   The advisor combine
    ComplexEuro Edge Pro
    Luke Anthony Coles
    Experts
    REAL BACKTEST / LONG TERM PROFITIBILITY Introducing ComplexEuro Edge PRO , an advanced Expert Advisor, meticulously designed 'EURUSD' trading system that specializes in executing high-precision trades by implementing a unique set of strict conditions and technical criteria.  ComplexEuro is unlike other EAs that rely on generic algorithms , martingale/grid or other 'AI' gimmicks that do not work long term. Minimum Deposit : $100 TimeFrame : M1 Pair : EURUSD VPS is recommended Auto Close at weeke
    Magic EA MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Experts
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
    Gyroscopes mt5
    Nadiya Mirosh
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
    FiboBreakout XAU
    Daniel Maslowski
    Experts
    FiboBreakout Gold 5M EA – High-Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD FiboBreakout Gold 5M is an advanced, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered specifically to exploit the high volatility of Gold ( XAUUSD ) on the 5-minute (5M) timeframe. By combining classic Fibonacci breakout mechanics with modern algorithmic filters, this EA captures explosive intraday moves while strictly protecting your capital. Key Features ("The Good Stuff") Dynamic Fibonacci Engine: The EA continuously scans a
    RSI Master PRO EA
    Luis Corso
    Experts
    RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
    Trifecta Confluence
    Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
    Experts
    Trifecta Confluence Trifecta Confluence — Trade Only When the Market Truly Agrees Most Expert Advisors fire on a single signal — one moving average cross, one oscillator spike, one candle pattern — and get chopped apart the moment the market goes quiet or erratic. Trifecta Confluence was built on a different premise: a trade is only worth taking when three independent, mathematically distinct dimensions of price behavior all point the same direction at the same time. The Three-Engine Core Every
    Smart M Quantum
    Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
    Experts
    Smart Money Quantum EA Smart Money Quantum is an advanced algorithmic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically to trade XAU/USD (gold) on the M15 timeframe. This system combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC) principles with institutional risk management to capture high-probability movements in the gold market. Key Features Trading Strategy SMC Methodology: Accurately identifies and trades institutional Order Blocks Break & Retest System: Confirms liquidity zones before executing trades RSI
    Renko Logic
    Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
    Experts
    MetaTrader 5 Renko Expert Advisor - User Guide Overview This Expert Advisor implements a complete Renko-based trading system with custom brick calculation, visual display, and automated trading logic. -The EA only for Rent unlimited Version coming soon. Features 1. Renko Engine Custom Renko Calculation : Built from scratch, no offline charts needed No Repainting : Uses only closed Renko bricks Configurable Brick Size : Set in points via input parameters Real-time Brick Formation : Automatically
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Quantum Titan MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.56 (9)
    Experts
    Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
    Smart Gold Hunter
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.27 (48)
    Experts
    No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
    Quantum Queen X MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (36)
    Experts
    The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.48 (105)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (47)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
    Scalping Robot Pro MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.42 (149)
    Experts
    Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
    ThunderGold Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    5 (10)
    Experts
    ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
    Fan Yang
    4.3 (27)
    Experts
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
    TwisterPro Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.43 (136)
    Experts
    Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (215)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
    Lizard
    Marco Scherer
    4.11 (44)
    Experts
    WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
    Gold Snap
    Chen Jia Qi
    4.5 (18)
    Experts
    Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
    Cortex IDX
    Vladimir Mametov
    5 (2)
    Experts
    It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
    Quantum Athena X
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
    Zoomini
    Gennady Sergienko
    1.64 (14)
    Experts
    Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
    Vexora sera
    Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
    Zerqon EA
    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.37 (30)
    Experts
    Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (506)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
    Pulse Engine
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.08 (37)
    Experts
    UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
    Logan MT5
    Thierry Ouellet
    4.42 (31)
    Experts
    LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
    Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.55 (22)
    Experts
    UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
    Goldwave EA MT5
    Shengzu Zhong
    4.53 (74)
    Experts
    Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Experts
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    The Gold Space
    Ayush V Jain
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
    Nexorion Initium Novum EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.17 (24)
    Experts
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.56 (48)
    Experts
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
    Ghost Scalper MT5
    Thomas Christoph Lipka
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
    Boring Pips MT5
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    4.77 (53)
    Experts
    Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
    More from author
    Automatic Trailing Stop EA
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Maximize Your Trading Potential with Our Trailing Stop Expert Advisor! Are you tired of watching potential profits slip away due to unpredictable market fluctuations? Say goodbye to missed opportunities and hello to consistent gains with our revolutionary Trailing Stop EA, designed to safeguard your profits and minimize losses during your trading journey. Why Choose Our Trailing Stop EA? 1. Flexible Trailing Stop Methods : Whether you prefer a fixed distance in pips or a percentage-based appro
    FREE
    ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    5 (1)
    Experts
    PLEASE NOTE : This expert advisor is designed exclusively for trade recovery and should not be used as a standard automated trading system. IMPORTANT : This EA represents one of the most comprehensive and robust recovery solutions currently available to the public. It is an essential tool for any trader seeking added protection during adverse market conditions. Safeguard your account and trade with confidence, knowing that this recovery system is engineered to help stabilize and preserve your e
    Daily Range Fib Retracement Levels
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    Indicators
    Unlock the power of Fibonacci with our advanced indicator! This tool precisely plots Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high and low, identifying the next day's key support and resistance levels. Perfect for day trading and swing trading, it has consistently generated weekly profits for me. Elevate your trading strategy and seize profitable opportunities with ease. NOTE: In the Input section make sure the draw labels are set to "True" so you can see each levels.
    Arbitrage ATR Dashboard
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    Indicators
    This is a Free Display Dashboard for The  ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5 EA. This indicator is used to track existing Total hedge positions (Account Summary) , Balance, Equity, P/L and Symbols, Correlation Status. Please adjust size and colours according to your desired preference. Feel free to message me if there are any queries required. Please note that this an indicator and not an Expert Advisor. LINK TO THE EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/131269?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#descr
    FREE
    UT BOT Indicator and Alerts MT5
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    Indicators
    Elevate Your Trading Experience with the famous UT Bot Alert Indicator! Summary: The UT Bot Alert Indicator by Quant Nomad has a proven track record and is your gateway to a more profitable trading journey. It's a meticulously crafted tool designed to provide precision, real-time insights, and a user-friendly experience.  Key Features: 1. Precision Analysis: Powered by advanced algorithms for accurate trend identification, pinpointing critical support and resistance levels. 2. Real-time Alert
    Pivot Point Super Trend Indicator and Alerts MT5
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    Indicators
    Introducing the Pivot Point SuperTrend MT5 version of the Trading View indicator by LonesomeTheBlue. A revolutionary script designed to optimize your trading strategies by combining the power of Pivot Points with the precision of SuperTrend indicators. This unique algorithm offers an enhanced approach to identifying and staying within trends, delivering unparalleled performance in today's dynamic markets. Key Features: Enhanced Trend Identification: By integrating Pivot Points and calculating
    AlgoAlpha Median Proximity Percentile
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    Indicators
    About:  Introducing the "Median Proximity Percentile" developed by AlgoAlpha, a sophisticated trading indicator engineered to augment market analysis. This tool adeptly monitors the proximity of median prices over a designated historical period and delineates its percentile position amidst dynamically evolving standard deviation bands. It furnishes traders with invaluable insights essential for well-informed decision-making. Features: Color-Coded Visuals: Facilitate intuitive comprehension of
    Hedge Recovery Grid MT5
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    Experts
    Introducing   Hedge Recovery Grid MT5   – an advanced Expert Advisor designed for traders who seek to optimize their recovery strategies. Powered by the Pivot Point Supertrend indicator, this EA combines the precision of pivot points with the trend-following strength of Supertrend, creating a robust grid-based recovery system. Whether the market moves in your favor or against you, Hedge Recovery Grid MT5 intelligently manages positions to minimize losses and maximize profits. Perfect for both t
    Prop Firm Mastery MT5
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    Experts
    The   Prop Firm Mastery EA   is a cutting-edge low risk expert advisor designed for   multi-symbol   trading with   advanced correlation filters   to increase trade accuracy. Unlike traditional EAs that blindly take trades, this EA ensures   only the strongest Buy and Sell setups   by analyzing   correlation strength   between your chosen trading pairs. This state-of-the-art EA combines pending order execution with a suite of powerful filters to optimize your entry and exit points across up to f
    Better RSI MT5
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    Indicators
    This Indicator enhances the default Relative Strength Index (RSI) by introducing several improvements. First, it visually highlights overbought and oversold regions by changing the RSI color from white to red. Second, it includes additional reference lines at 20, 40, 50, 60, and 80, providing a clearer framework for assessing RSI values. The most notable feature is the use of the middle 50-line to indicate the current market cycle. The color of the 50-line dynamically reflects the cycle: green f
    Advanced Market Structure Pro
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    Indicators
    Advanced Market Structure Pro - Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Indicator Overview Advanced Market Structure Pro is a sophisticated technical analysis indicator that combines Zero Lag EMA (ZLEMA) technology with adaptive volatility bands to identify high-probability trend changes and continuation signals across multiple timeframes. This indicator provides traders with a complete market structure analysis system suitable for all trading styles, from scalping to position trading. Key Features 1. Ze
    Smart Zones Pro
    KO PARTNERS LTD
    Indicators
    Smart Zone Pro is an advanced support and resistance indicator that automatically identifies key market levels and provides high-probability trading opportunities. Unlike static S&R levels, this intelligent system creates dynamic channels that adapt to market volatility using sophisticated ATR-based calculations. Key Features: Smart Channel Detection : Automatically identifies the strongest support and resistance zones based on recent price action ATR-Based Precision : Uses Average True Range to
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review