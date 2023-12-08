Smart Manager Dashboard

5

Smart Manager Dashboard - with auto virtual TP and auto virtual SL for all trades.

-this EA is a powerful trade manager that can manage all symbols and all trades at once, all from one chart so it is a must have tool for every trader who keeps more trades at once.
-it mainly does 2 things : INFO ABOUT TRADES and CLOSING TRADES  (grouped by their symbol, so with this tool it is very easy and fast to manage even hundreds of trades)
-add to any chart, any timeframe and you are all set

-this tool bassically removes necessity of TP or SL when opening trades, just open any trades you want with one click (without TP SL levels)
 and then use these auto close functions to manage your trade exits for ANY QUANTITY of trades
-so you can trade much faster and easier, and while it cannot treat each individual trade and use specific exit levels,
 it is much more useful for managing total risk on the account for all trades together

FEATURES: 
-shows info about all open trades grouped by their symbol, and then split into groups by direction ( buy trades, sell trades)
-option to: manage MANUAL + ALGO TRADES ( from any other EA) or only MANUAL.
-for each symbol it shows : total buy volume, total sell volume, total PROFIT or LOSS in $ (account currency with Swap and Commission) for buy trades and for sell trades
-real time updating each tick and each new trade operation
-can trigger alerts when closing trades with virtual TP/SL ('auto-close')
-for each symbol you can do 6 operations:
1.close all buy trades
2.close all sell trades
3.set auto TP close (virtual TP) for all trades
4.set your TP target in money value (how much $ (account currency) is enough to close all trades)
5.set auto SL close (virtual SL) for all trades
6.set your SL limit in money value (how much $   (account currency) is maximum loss when all trades need to close) 

Details:
-maximum symbols in the table at the same time= 30
-you can edit your symbol list in input parameters and choose what symbols to manage, and they will show in the table in the same order
-symbols without running(open) trades are automatically hidden from the table.
-you can turn on option to delete any pending orders too when closing trades 
-the table is automatically scaled to your window size (happens when changing timeframe or reloading)

AUTO CLOSE FUNCTIONS: always start with the INITIAL state (ON/OFF=> select this in input parameters)
-for each symbol you can set target and limit
-if total profit of the symbol is greater than your set value, all trades are closed
-if total loss of the symbol is greater than your set value, all trades are closed 
-after auto close is triggered, if your INITAIL state is 'false', it is turned off, so next time you open new trade for the same symbol it is not affected, until you turn on auto close again. 
-after auto close is triggered, target and limit is set back to Default values. ( from input parameters)
-auto close for each symbol is set to its INITAIL state when it triggers, or when you reload the table ( like just by changing the timeframe)

(AUTO LOSS CLOSE can be also used as a profit safeguard, when you are already in profit,
 example 100, you can set your limit to 50, so trades will close if profit falls under this value and so it means guaranteed profit at least 49)

Input parameters:
-Edit symbols used : input the symbols that you want to manage. KEEP IN MIND, THE NAMES MUST BE SAME AS IN YOUR MARKET WATCH (I recommend to save your settings as .set file(first time you add this EA to chart) and then just load it
-Default profit-close at $ value -this is just default value that will be set when you add the table to chart
-Default loss-close at $ value (negative) -this is just default value that will be set when you add the table to chart
-Initial PROFIT closeALL activated =this is default state for PROFIT auto-close function ( ON / OFF ) - it always begins in this state (after symbol closes all trades, it is hidden, then when you open new trades again, auto close is set to INITIAL state)
-Initial LOSS closeALL activated =this is default state for LOSS auto-close function ( ON / OFF ) - it always begins in this state
-Close trades from any EA too - option to manage manual+EA trades or only manual
-Delete pending orders when closing -option to also remove any pending orders for the same symbol when closing trade of this symbol
-Send ALERT when auto close triggers - option to turn on alerts when auto-close function triggers, with info about the operation.

and then these are for styling the table:
-Hide 0 trades symbols - show all symbols (ALL ROWS) in the table or show only symbols with open trades
-Show row lines  (show or  hide lines between rows in the table )
-Table color (background)
-Text color
-Font size



Reviews 1
Sven Markus Weller
4214
Sven Markus Weller 2024.01.07 12:59 
 

Are you also planning to offer an MT5 version of Smart Manager Dashboard? It is my absolute favorite for managing open positions profitably. Absolutely Five Stars!!!

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Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
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5 (31)
Utilities
News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). The AI Trade Assessment arrives in MetaTrader 4 — automatic verdicts on new entries and on-chart assess buttons alike. Existing setups keep working unchanged
Genesis Multiorder Assistent V3
Thorsten Kicherer
Utilities
MultiOrder Assistent V3.0   - Your professional trading assistant for MetaTrader 4 The  MultiOrder Manager  is a powerful trading tool designed to optimize your trading while managing risk efficiently. With intuitive features and a user-friendly interface, this Tool is ideal for traders who want to manage multiple orders simultaneously without losing track.   Symbols: FX pairs, gold and cryptocurrencies Here you get a detailed description of the parameters and functions Manual     Features and
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
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5 (1)
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
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Indicators
RISK TO REWARD TOOL for MT5 with UI on chart: (creates similar RR boxes like on tradingview)  -creates and deletes draggable boxes on chart, ANY SYMBOL, ANY TF. Menu buttons: NEW BUY,       NEW SELL,     DELETE ALL,   ( and minimize) -draggable target TP level -draggable SL limit level -text labels with pips SL TP, RR ratio-there is  no limit of boxes -but program remembers first 100 boxes after changing input. there is parameter "delete_on_init" so false = every created box stays as it is, true
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I automated trading strategy based on my HEIKEN+ Indicator which is included in this EA, and it worked out very well !   "HEIKEN PLUS is the only indicator you really need to be a successful trader , without in depth knowledge of the forex trading or any tools." Very suitable tool for new traders or advanced traders too. Check my seller page to see info about the indicator.  HEIKEN+ is a combination of 2 indicators : normal Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi smoothed. It sends signal when these two
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RISK CALCULATOR - TRADING PANEL - CHART OVERLAY with:   PARTIAL TAKE PROFIT  ("virtual TP")   % RISK LOT SIZE  TRAILING STOP LOSS  Fast and simple control of your trades Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool!   Works like any EA, add it to selected chart and trade ! (this version is converted from MT4) Features: start trade with   calculated lot   based on   % of account balance * that you want to risk/ or based on
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Chart Notes = MULTI LINE TEXT INPUT ON CHART FOR MT5 is finally here! # sticky notes This indicator is a powerful text editor for placing notes on chart, similarly like the feature on Tradingview. There are 2 types of messages: anchored (on screen ) and free (on chart).  1. Anchored = stays on the same place on screen (x point, y point) -this text can be EDITED on click (first line is for dragging the message around- this line is edited via right clicking- >properties) -move the messages by dra
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Filip Valkovic
5 (1)
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Filip Valkovic
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Simple Stats is utility for trades history management. (works as Expert Advisor) Allowing you to:   see trading performance for each symbol separately , and so it     helps you to find the M0ST and the W0RST profitable type of trades  based on past results. filters: see only manual trades see only EA trades see only EA trades from one specific Magic Number select time period for history SS will  distinguish reports with filename - each history report is named with account number an
UT BOT Alerts 5
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
Good old UT BOT converted from TradingView script by ' QuantNomad ', initially by ' Yo_adriiiiaan ' and ' HPotter ' - so you can bet this is powerful tool. If you know, you know. This is top of the line, while keeping it really simple. Main function: trend identification with trend switch points , created by EMA(source) and ATR -source is CLOSE PRICE with option to use HEIKEN ASHI chart instead, for this you need "Heiken Ashi" indicator - its available as free download by MetaQuotes One of th
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Sven Markus Weller
4214
Sven Markus Weller 2024.01.07 12:59 
 

Are you also planning to offer an MT5 version of Smart Manager Dashboard? It is my absolute favorite for managing open positions profitably. Absolutely Five Stars!!!

Filip Valkovic
7385
Reply from developer Filip Valkovic 2024.01.08 00:06
Thank you for very encouraging review ! YES, I will offer MT5 version by the end of the month(January).
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