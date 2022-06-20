Volatility Oscillator
- Indicators
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Filip ValkovicFounder of XraiderStudios (connect via fiverr.com)
Developer - Trader - Professor
Feel free to contact me with request about a job for MT4/MT5.
I specialize in converting tradingview scripts to metatrader.
- Version: 1.30
- Activations: 10
Tool converted from tradingview indicator. Modified version with pivot points calculated in a more intuitive way.
This tool displays relative volatility and directional trend. Excellent way to pickup diversions and reversals. Length can be lowered to 11 or 13 in settings to show price range.
Can be used to identify patterns such as parallel channels and likely direction of price action.
This tool displays relative volatility and directional trend. Excellent way to pickup diversions and reversals. Length can be lowered to 11 or 13 in settings to show price range.
Can be used to identify patterns such as parallel channels and likely direction of price action.