Heiken PLUS Trader

close on opposite signal (-buy is closed when sell is opened, after receiving sell signal, vice versa) close on trend reverse close by stop levels (TP,SL - can be fixed or trailing stop also)



Not only these 3 rules add stability to performance, it also adds to maximizing profit with closing trades in the right moment.



MAIN FEATURES: -every trade with TP and SL (3 types of stops: base/atr/signal distance)

-scaling LOT with free margin

-trailing SL

-TRAILING TP

-ALERTS (3 types : PC/mobile/emails)

-very SOLID trading strategy!

-easy to do optimization in strategy tester (recommended to optimize input settings every 3 months! - its all about 2 things : TP+SL values or type, and then trailing: TP step, SL step )

-easy to adjust to any symbol on different timeframes ( with optimization of more input values, recommended TF: 30MIN/ 1HOUR /4HOUR)

STOP MODE - choose type of TP and SL : base points value / atr auto-adjust / 'distance to last signal' auto-adjust

TP_base = number of points for TP - used when stop mode = base

for TP - used when stop mode = base SL_base = number of points for SL - used when stop mode = base

for SL - atr_multiplier = used when stop mode = atr

distance_multiplier = used when stop mode = distance

trailing = ON/OFF;

TP_trail_step = number of points to trail TP

SL_trail_step = number of points to trail SL

close_against_trend = ON/OFF = close trades after number of bars go opposite direction

trend_limit = number of bars needed to confirm opposite trend

-after that there are options to turn on 3 types of alerts

folowing HEIKEN indicators settings



at the end 1 parameter for ATR indicator (while using ATR STOP MODE, this number may be important to change for different timeframes than 1 HOUR)

I automated trading strategy based on my HEIKEN+ Indicator which is included in this EA, and it worked out very well !, without in depth knowledge of the forex trading or any tools."Very suitable tool for new traders or advanced traders too. Check my seller page to see info about the indicator.HEIKEN+ is a combination of 2 indicators : normal Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi smoothed.It sends signal when these two meet with signals and confirm the same trend with additional chart analyzationto produce veryandtrade openings. Possible to adjust toAnd so to make the strategy even more simple, here is EA to take all trades for you, withIndicator alone best works with these timeframes 1 MIN/5 MIN or 1HOUR/4HOUR.But this EA is specially build andwhere its able togains with stillthanks to itsTrades can be closed to minimalize loss with one of these functions:Input options: (all price/stop input values are in



