Heiken PLUS Trader

I automated trading strategy based on my HEIKEN+ Indicator which is included in this EA, and it worked out very well ! 

"HEIKEN PLUS is the only indicator you really need to be a successful trader, without in depth knowledge of the forex trading or any tools."
Very suitable tool for new traders or advanced traders too. Check my seller page to see info about the indicator.

 HEIKEN+ is a combination of 2 indicators : normal Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi smoothed.
It sends signal when these two meet with signals and confirm the same trend with additional chart analyzation
to produce very reliable, smart and simple to use trade openings. Possible to adjust to any currency.

And so to make the strategy even more simple, here is EA to take all trades for you, with very customizable and easy-to-set performance.
Indicator alone best works with these timeframes 1 MIN/5 MIN or 1HOUR/4HOUR.

But this EA is specially build and configured for 1 HOUR CHART (default build for EURUSD), where its able to generate very high profit gains with still low maximal drawdown,  
thanks to its 3 layers of "safety-net" :

Trades can be closed to minimalize loss with one of these functions:
  1. close on opposite signal (-buy is closed when sell is opened, after receiving sell signal, vice versa)
  2. close on trend reverse
  3. close by stop levels (TP,SL - can be fixed or trailing stop also)

Not only these 3 rules add stability to performance, it also adds to maximizing profit with closing trades in the right moment.

MAIN FEATURES:

-every trade with TP and SL (3 types of stops: base/atr/signal distance)
-scaling LOT with free margin 
-trailing SL 
-TRAILING TP
-ALERTS (3 types  : PC/mobile/emails)
-very SOLID trading strategy!
-easy to do optimization in strategy tester (recommended to optimize input settings every 3 months! - its all about 2 things : TP+SL values or type, and then trailing: TP step, SL step )
-easy to adjust to any symbol on different timeframes ( with optimization of more input values, recommended TF: 30MIN/ 1HOUR /4HOUR)


Input options: (all price/stop input values are in POINTS)
  • STOP MODE - choose type of TP and SL : base points value / atr auto-adjust / 'distance to last signal' auto-adjust
  • TP_base = number of points for TP - used when stop mode = base
  • SL_base  =  number of points for SL - used when stop mode = base
  • atr_multiplier = used when stop mode = atr
  • distance_multiplier = used when stop mode = distance
  • trailing = ON/OFF;

  • TP_trail_step = number of points to trail TP
  • SL_trail_step =  number of points to trail SL
  • close_against_trend = ON/OFF = close trades after number of bars go opposite direction
  • trend_limit = number of bars needed to confirm opposite trend
  • -after that there are options to turn on 3 types of alerts 
  • folowing HEIKEN indicators settings
  • at the end 1 parameter for ATR indicator (while using ATR STOP MODE, this number may be important to change for different timeframes than 1 HOUR)


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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