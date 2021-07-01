Simple History Statistics

5

Simple Stats is utility for history management. Allowing you to clearly see trading performance for each symbol separately, and so it helps you to find the most and the worst profitable type of trades based on past results.

History period depends on settings of your terminal, so if you want to get report for each month, you have to use custom period and run SIMPLE STATS for each. SS will distinguish reports with filename - each history report is named with account number and date of the oldest order executed in targeted period.

FOR EACH SYMBOL in your history it will calculate:

-count of buy orders (buys)
-count of sell orders (sells)
-lot for all buys together
-lot for all sells together
-win ratio for buys
-win ratio for sells
-total win ratio for symbol
-total profit of buy and sell
-total profit for symbol

-total fees for symbol (swap and commission)

Also it calculates these stats for all symbols combined, results are saved in .CSV file (saved in : Mt4 terminal -> Open Data folder -> MQL -> Files )

filters:
✅ see only manual trades

✅ see only EA trades

✅ see only EA trades from one specific Magic Number

(select time period in mt4 history tab)

-FILTERS: if you want to only get history for one EA, input  its magic number into 'this_MAGIC_NUMBER_only' and set EA orders=true, manual orders=false;

How to use: Just set history period that you want (in your MT4) and start the EA on any graph, it will generate stats file, after that you can remove EA from graph. 

* EXCEL is not needed to properly work with the stats data, you can use google sheets and when you open the .csv file, just copy its content into google sheet and then split text into columns to get perfect table
* when running SS again make sure that you don't have open any .CSV files that it needs to modify.
* It only creates the stats one time when adding on chart (init) , when changing timeframe of that chart, it will recreate stats again.

Feel free to message me with new features ideas.


Reviews 1
Shahed Zare
59
Shahed Zare 2025.02.08 16:54 
 

This EA is not working. or we dont know how to use it

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Indicators
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Utilities
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Filip Valkovic
Utilities
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1 (1)
Utilities
Chart Notes = MULTI LINE TEXT INPUT ON CHART FOR MT5 is finally here! # sticky notes This indicator is a powerful text editor for placing notes on chart, similarly like the feature on Tradingview. There are 2 types of messages: anchored (on screen ) and free (on chart).  1. Anchored = stays on the same place on screen (x point, y point) -this text can be EDITED on click (first line is for dragging the message around- this line is edited via right clicking- >properties) -move the messages by dra
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5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Manager Dashboard - with auto virtual TP and auto virtual SL for all trades. [Converted from MT4 version - All screenshots are from MT4] -this EA is a powerful trade manager that can   manage all symbols and all trades at once , all from one chart so it is a   must have tool for every trader   who keeps more trades at once. -it mainly does 2 things :   INFO ABOUT TRADES   and   CLOSING TRADES   (grouped by their symbol, so with this tool it is   very easy and fast to manage even hundreds
Simple History Statistics MT5
Filip Valkovic
Utilities
Simple Stats is utility for trades history management. (works as Expert Advisor) Allowing you to:   see trading performance for each symbol separately , and so it     helps you to find the M0ST and the W0RST profitable type of trades  based on past results. filters: see only manual trades see only EA trades see only EA trades from one specific Magic Number select time period for history SS will  distinguish reports with filename - each history report is named with account number an
UT BOT Alerts 5
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
Good old UT BOT converted from TradingView script by ' QuantNomad ', initially by ' Yo_adriiiiaan ' and ' HPotter ' - so you can bet this is powerful tool. If you know, you know. This is top of the line, while keeping it really simple. Main function: trend identification with trend switch points , created by EMA(source) and ATR -source is CLOSE PRICE with option to use HEIKEN ASHI chart instead, for this you need "Heiken Ashi" indicator - its available as free download by MetaQuotes One of th
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Shahed Zare
59
Shahed Zare 2025.02.08 16:54 
 

This EA is not working. or we dont know how to use it

Filip Valkovic
7378
Reply from developer Filip Valkovic 2025.02.19 03:13
the second part is true,
add on chart, it quickly makes a file with report, then go into your files and open the file to see the statistics.
It cannot be more 'simple'
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