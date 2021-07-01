Simple History Statistics

Simple Stats is utility for history management. Allowing you to clearly see trading performance for each symbol separately, and so it helps you to find the most and the worst profitable type of trades based on past results.

History period depends on settings of your terminal, so if you want to get report for each month, you have to use custom period and run SIMPLE STATS for each. SS will distinguish reports with filename - each history report is named with account number and date of the oldest order executed in targeted period.

FOR EACH SYMBOL in your history it will calculate:

count of buy orders (buys)count of sell orders (sells)for all buys togetherfor all sells togetherfor buysfor sellsfor symbol-totalfor symbol

-total fees for symbol (swap and commission)

Also it calculates these stats for all symbols combined, results are saved in .CSV file (saved in : Mt4 terminal -> Open Data folder -> MQL -> Files )

filters:

✅ see only manual trades

✅ see only EA trades

✅ see only EA trades from one specific Magic Number

(select time period in mt4 history tab)

-FILTERS: if you want to only get history for one EA, input its magic number into 'this_MAGIC_NUMBER_only' and set EA orders=true, manual orders=false;



How to use: Just set history period that you want (in your MT4) and start the EA on any graph, it will generate stats file, after that you can remove EA from graph.





* EXCEL is not needed to properly work with the stats data, you can use google sheets and when you open the .csv file, just copy its content into google sheet and then split text into columns to get perfect table

* when running SS again make sure that you don't have open any .CSV files that it needs to modify.

* It only creates the stats one time when adding on chart (init) , when changing timeframe of that chart, it will recreate stats again.





Feel free to message me with new features ideas.



