Simple History Statistics
- Utilities
-
Filip ValkovicFounder of XraiderStudios (connect via fiverr.com)
Developer - Trader - Professor
Feel free to contact me with request about a job for MT4/MT5.
I specialize in converting tradingview scripts to metatrader.
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 19 February 2025
Simple Stats is utility for history management. Allowing you to clearly see trading performance for each symbol separately, and so it helps you to find the most and the worst profitable type of trades based on past results.
History period depends on settings of your terminal, so if you want to get report for each month, you have to use custom period and run SIMPLE STATS for each. SS will distinguish reports with filename - each history report is named with account number and date of the oldest order executed in targeted period.
FOR EACH SYMBOL in your history it will calculate:
-count of buy orders (buys)
-count of sell orders (sells)
-lot for all buys together
-lot for all sells together
-win ratio for buys
-win ratio for sells
-total win ratio for symbol
-total profit of buy and sell
-total profit for symbol
-total fees for symbol (swap and commission)
Also it calculates these stats for all symbols combined, results are saved in .CSV file (saved in : Mt4 terminal -> Open Data folder -> MQL -> Files )
filters:
✅ see only manual trades
✅ see only EA trades
✅ see only EA trades from one specific Magic Number
(select time period in mt4 history tab)
✅ see only manual trades
-FILTERS: if you want to only get history for one EA, input its magic number into 'this_MAGIC_NUMBER_only' and set EA orders=true, manual orders=false;
How to use: Just set history period that you want (in your MT4) and start the EA on any graph, it will generate stats file, after that you can remove EA from graph.
* when running SS again make sure that you don't have open any .CSV files that it needs to modify.
* It only creates the stats one time when adding on chart (init) , when changing timeframe of that chart, it will recreate stats again.
Feel free to message me with new features ideas.
This EA is not working. or we dont know how to use it