Advanced Fibonacci Indicator for EA

This Fibonacci Indicator is showing fibo retracement lines on chart for EA trading

same as the default tool from Metatrader's menu, except this one is fully automatic and changes along with the chart (with modes B and C, then mode A is always fixed by set levels)
AND it also offers the line levels for the Expert Advisors to read (buffers), so you can set your trades based on crossover\crossunder on those fibo lines.


You can choose from 3 modes for selecting the max HIGH and min LOW limit,
and you can set exact position of each of 6 fibo lines , with percentage inputs for the retracement formula.


---Input Parameters:

Mode for price scale calculation- choose mode A/B/C to set how is HIGH and LOW limit calculated (A=choose exact price, B=price from last bar on selected timeframe, C= current timeframe last period of bars)

Bigger timeframe last bar (B mode) - for mode B => last bar of this timeframe sets the HIGH and LOW limit

This timeframe bar period - for mode C => how many bars back are searched for max HIGH and min LOW to set as limits

Lines lenght in bars- set how long are the fibonacci lines ( how many bars back will indicator draw)

width- for the fibonacci lines

set_color- of lines

level1-level6-  PERCENTAGE for exact levels position, same as the fibo retracement formula (0 = price of HIGH limit, 100 = price of LOW limit)





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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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1 (1)
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Filip Valkovic
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Good old UT BOT converted from TradingView script by ' QuantNomad ', initially by ' Yo_adriiiiaan ' and ' HPotter ' - so you can bet this is powerful tool. If you know, you know. This is top of the line, while keeping it really simple. Main function: trend identification with trend switch points , created by EMA(source) and ATR -source is CLOSE PRICE with option to use HEIKEN ASHI chart instead, for this you need "Heiken Ashi" indicator - its available as free download by MetaQuotes One of th
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