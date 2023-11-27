Chart Notes MT4 the Multiline text on chart

Chart Notes = MULTI LINE TEXT INPUT ON CHART FOR MT4 is finally here! # sticky notes

This indicator is a powerful text editor for placing notes on chart, similarly like the feature on Tradingview. 
There are 2 types of messages: anchored (on screen ) and free (on chart). 

1. Anchored = stays on the same place on screen (x point, y point)
-this text can be EDITED on click (first line is for dragging the message around- this line is edited via right clicking- >properties)
-move the messages by dragging the first line
-then resizing the box of the message is done via right clicking- >properties with changing first line width, rest of the lines are adjusted after dragging the msg.

2. Unanchored/free = is attached to point on chart (time and price), and is moving as the chart changes
-text cannot be changed after placing (only via editing the object properties)
-size is changing with the chart timeframe and scale 
(there is a input option  "auto resize" that will try to keep the messages the same width as when they were created after changing chart scale, line height spacing is recalculated after dragging )
-box (the background) can be dragged to move and resize ("auto resize" input option must be false in order to keep desired size)
-(  *This version for MT4 was converted from MT5 version, and there may be some differences in text stylization, for example in MT4: text alignment for unanchored messages is centered)



Functions: 
-input font for all messages
-for EACH message: font size, text color, background color, bg on/off, anchored on/off
-all notes can be moved by dragging 1. top-left point for anchored or 2. middle point for unanchored
-double-clicking on these points shows/hides the points (so note is locked in place)
-anchored notes are all created in the middle of the chart
-free notes are created on the left bar bottom or on the right bar (setting in input parameter)
-each note can be deleted and edited via properties -settings for size/border/color
-panel can be minimized and then moved
-color picker on chart for both text color and background color (after opening color palette it can be closed by clicking on 'free space' on main panel (no text or buttons))
-2 separate "delete all" buttons for both types of messages with 3-click confirmation safety, deletes all messages of selected type for current chart.
-saving panel settings to file = so changing TF or removing and adding this indicator again will keep the same input text for each line
(save is done on indicator's de-init or with save button)
(EACH symbol has its own save file for each account, so adding this indicator to second chart of the same symbol will load the same panel and text)
-minimizing panel resets lines to last saved state
(so you can clear or edit all text and then go back to last saved by minimizing panel)
-Notes are saved when exiting Metatrader and keep on chart upon starting the app again, closing the chart will delete all messages)

Input parameters:

-count of lines = number of input boxes (for editing each line, maximum count is limited to 20 )
-font for all notes
-"auto resize" -when active , indicator keeps the messages the same size (only WIDTH) after changing chart scale, TF...
(*NOTE that fonts in MT5 have different pixel spacing so its impossible to automatically scale the box to fit the text length for every case and font)
(message HEIGHT = vertical spacing between lines is auto-adjusting after dragging the messages))
-Place note on first visible bar LEFT= if true new unanchored note is added to bottom-left, if false this message is added to middle-right end of the chart (LATEST BAR), anchored messages are always added in middle
-and 4 color settings for panel, buttons, default note background, default note text


Buttons:

-minimalize: hides the panel and enables moving it on chart. Maximizing panel will load the last saved settings and text input

-chart notes: for dragging the panel on chart

-SAVE Settings :  saves panel data for current symbol= all input text, panel position, panel visibility, note fontsize-color-bg color, use background, anchored status, 'char notes' button selected state
(SAVE is done automatically when changing TF or removing the indicator, LOAD is done on changing TF or maximizing panel)

-Clear all inputs: deletes all text from edit boxes

-2 Delete buttons =deletes all messages of selected type (click 3 times to confirm)

-NEW NOTE = places a new note with current text (takes all input lines that contains text) on chart

(anchored is put in the middle, unanchored are on left bar bottom  or right bar middle (left bar is the first visible bar on chart, and right bar is the newest bar added on chart )
(width is auto calculated to maximum length of all lines, height is auto calculated based on font size and current chart scale)


SCREENSHOTS ARE FROM MT5 version ( in MT4 Text alignment for unanchored messages is centered)


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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Daniel Stein
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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Volatility Oscillator
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Tool converted from tradingview indicator. Modified version with pivot points calculated in a more intuitive way. This tool displays relative   volatility   and directional trend. Excellent way to pickup diversions and reversals. Length can be lowered to 11 or 13 in settings to show price range. Can be used to identify patterns such as parallel channels and likely direction of price action.
Heiken Plus Indicator
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RISK TO REWARD TOOL for MT5 with UI on chart: (creates similar RR boxes like on tradingview)  -creates and deletes draggable boxes on chart, ANY SYMBOL, ANY TF. Menu buttons: NEW BUY,       NEW SELL,     DELETE ALL,   ( and minimize) -draggable target TP level -draggable SL limit level -text labels with pips SL TP, RR ratio-there is  no limit of boxes -but program remembers first 100 boxes after changing input. there is parameter "delete_on_init" so false = every created box stays as it is, true
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I automated trading strategy based on my HEIKEN+ Indicator which is included in this EA, and it worked out very well !   "HEIKEN PLUS is the only indicator you really need to be a successful trader , without in depth knowledge of the forex trading or any tools." Very suitable tool for new traders or advanced traders too. Check my seller page to see info about the indicator.  HEIKEN+ is a combination of 2 indicators : normal Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi smoothed. It sends signal when these two
QQE Mod Indicator
Filip Valkovic
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The Quantitative Qualitative Estimation (QQE) indicator is derived from Wilder’s famous Relative Strength Index (RSI). In essence, the QQE is a heavily smoothed RSI. Modification of this version: ( converted from tradingview script by Mihkell00, original from Glaz, 100% identical output) So there are Two QQEs. One that is shown on the chart as columns, and the other "hidden" in the background which also has a 50 MA   bollinger band   acting as a zero line. When both of them agree - you get a b
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RISK CALCULATOR - TRADING PANEL - CHART OVERLAY with:   PARTIAL TAKE PROFIT  ("virtual TP")   % RISK LOT SIZE  TRAILING STOP LOSS  Fast and simple control of your trades Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool!   Works like any EA, add it to selected chart and trade ! (this version is converted from MT4) Features: start trade with   calculated lot   based on   % of account balance * that you want to risk/ or based on
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1 (1)
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Chart Notes = MULTI LINE TEXT INPUT ON CHART FOR MT5 is finally here! # sticky notes This indicator is a powerful text editor for placing notes on chart, similarly like the feature on Tradingview. There are 2 types of messages: anchored (on screen ) and free (on chart).  1. Anchored = stays on the same place on screen (x point, y point) -this text can be EDITED on click (first line is for dragging the message around- this line is edited via right clicking- >properties) -move the messages by dra
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Filip Valkovic
5 (1)
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Smart Manager Dashboard - with auto virtual TP and auto virtual SL for all trades. [Converted from MT4 version - All screenshots are from MT4] -this EA is a powerful trade manager that can   manage all symbols and all trades at once , all from one chart so it is a   must have tool for every trader   who keeps more trades at once. -it mainly does 2 things :   INFO ABOUT TRADES   and   CLOSING TRADES   (grouped by their symbol, so with this tool it is   very easy and fast to manage even hundreds
Simple History Statistics MT5
Filip Valkovic
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Simple Stats is utility for trades history management. (works as Expert Advisor) Allowing you to:   see trading performance for each symbol separately , and so it     helps you to find the M0ST and the W0RST profitable type of trades  based on past results. filters: see only manual trades see only EA trades see only EA trades from one specific Magic Number select time period for history SS will  distinguish reports with filename - each history report is named with account number an
UT BOT Alerts 5
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Indicators
Good old UT BOT converted from TradingView script by ' QuantNomad ', initially by ' Yo_adriiiiaan ' and ' HPotter ' - so you can bet this is powerful tool. If you know, you know. This is top of the line, while keeping it really simple. Main function: trend identification with trend switch points , created by EMA(source) and ATR -source is CLOSE PRICE with option to use HEIKEN ASHI chart instead, for this you need "Heiken Ashi" indicator - its available as free download by MetaQuotes One of th
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