XTA Trend Analyzer
- Indicators
- Filip Valkovic
- Version: 1.0
Tool converted from tradingview. A simple indicator that plots difference between 2 moving averages and depicts convergance/divergance in color coded format.
Anything <= 0 is red and shows a bearish trend whereas > 0 is green and shows bullish trend.
Adjust the input parameters as following for your preferred time frame :
- 4-Hr: Exponential, 15, 30
- Daily: Exponential, 10, 20
- Weekly: Exponential, 5, 10