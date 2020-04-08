XTA Trend Analyzer

Tool converted from tradingview. A simple indicator that plots difference between 2 moving averages and depicts convergance/divergance in color coded format.
Anything <= 0 is  red and shows a  bearish trend whereas > 0 is  green and shows  bullish trend.

Adjust the input parameters as following for your preferred time frame :
  • 4-Hr: Exponential, 15, 30
  • Daily: Exponential, 10, 20
  • Weekly: Exponential, 5, 10


Recommended products
FFx MACD
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.2 (5)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
QualifiedEngulfing Is Free Version Of ProEngulfing Indicator  ProEngulfing Is Paid Version Of This Indicator  Download It Here . What is Different Between free and paid version of ProEngulfing ?  Free version has limitation of One Signal Per Day Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Introducing QualifiedEngulfing   – Your Professional Engulf Pattern In
FREE
FFx Momentum
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4 (1)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Fractals
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Force Index
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx ParabolicSAR
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Bollinger Bands
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.75 (4)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx ATR
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Sm Ichimoku Scanner
Steeve Christian Martol
5 (5)
Indicators
Multi Time Frame Indicator acts as a Scanner based on the Ichimoku Trading System. The outcome is displayed on a board. This helps you to make "at a glance" a mental picture of the System without having to open the chart. Up to 10 Currencies can be watched. Scanned elements And Legend "KUMO Futur" - Green : The Kumo Futur is Bullish. "KUMO Futur" - Red : The Kumo Futur is Bearish. "PRICE Cross KJ" - Green : The Price is Above the Kijun Sen.  "PRICE Cross KJ" - Red : The Price is Below the Kijun
FREE
FFx Volumes
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
3.5 (2)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx OnBalanceVolume
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx RSI
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4 (1)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Envelopes
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (2)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
TPX Calculadora de Lotes
TPX
Indicators
The tool that will help you calculate the lot accurately for the risk you need, if you want to risk 1% of your account, just enter the entry, target and stop values ​​ and you will have the lot size to use and only lose the chosen percentage. You can also choose a fixed value. This tool will help you with consistency, because you can only be consistent if you operate consistently and enter with fixed loss values, it is an INFALLIBLE way to be consistent!!!!
FREE
FFx RVI
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Awesome Oscillator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4 (1)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Accelerator Oscillator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
TreendLines
Sajjad Karimi
Indicators
''Trendlines'' is an Indicator, that every Trader need and shows Trendline and  Support and resistance levels in all  Timeframe's. Also In 1-hour, 4-hour and daily time frames and Current timeframes, support, and resistance levels are specified and trend lines are drawn so that the trader can see all levels on a chart.   In   Properties   it is possible to turn off unnecessary Lines.  In ' Tendency indicator '' , as full package of Predictions that every Trader need, there  is also the Predict
FREE
FFx CCI
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Tipu Heikin Ashi Panel
Kaleem Haider
4.56 (18)
Indicators
Tipu Heikin-Ashi Panel is the modified version of the original Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes here . A professional version of this indicator is available here . Features An easy to use Panel that shows the Heiken Ashi trend of selected timeframe. Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space. Heikin means "the average", and Ashi means "foot
FREE
FFx Moving Average
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx Standard Deviation
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
SchaffTrendCycle indicator
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
What is Schaff Trend Cycle? The Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is an oscillator-type indicator designed to detect trend reversals in a timely manner. Compared to traditional indicators like moving averages or MACD, it combines cyclical patterns with momentum to more clearly identify the beginning and end of trends. Main Features Clear trend reversal signals: The cycle line rises in an uptrend and falls in a downtrend. Noise reduction in ranging markets: Smoothing based on cyclical timing helps filter
FREE
The True Market Indicator
Thomas William Kelly
Indicators
The Ultimate Indicator For Trading Trend This indicator clearly shows you the strength of the market in one direction or the other, which means that you can trade knowing you are either with or against the market. When used in conjunction with the +3R principles you are sure to have some serious results. The +3R Principles Routine - This is when you trade and how often  Rules - This is the rule you follow  Risk:Reward - This is the percentage amount of your account which is at risk Whether you t
FREE
Basic Supply Demand
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4 (2)
Indicators
Basic supply demand   indicator is a powerful tool designed to enhance your market analysis and help you identify key areas of opportunity on any chart. With an intuitive and easy-to-use interface, this free Metatrader indicator gives you a clear view of supply and demand zones, allowing you to make more informed and accurate trading decisions /   Free MT5 version Dashboard Scanner for this indicator: ( Basic Supply Demand Dashboard ) Features The indicator   automatically   scans the chart for
FREE
Strong Trends With Magic Entries Free
FXsolutions
5 (6)
Indicators
With this system you can spot high-probability trades in direction of strong trends. You can profit from stop hunt moves initiated by the smart money! Important Information How you can maximize the potential of the scanner, please read here: www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718109 Please read also the blog about the usage of the indicator: Professional Trading With Strong Momentum This FREE Version of the indicator works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the indicator can be found here:
FREE
FFx Stochastic
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.6 (5)
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.26 (58)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. VERSION MT5 - More useful indicators There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: 1. To the right of the price (runs behind the price); 2. As a comment (in the upper
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Indicators
MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
More from author
UT BOT Alerts 5
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
Good old UT BOT converted from TradingView script by ' QuantNomad ', initially by ' Yo_adriiiiaan ' and ' HPotter ' - so you can bet this is powerful tool. If you know, you know. This is top of the line, while keeping it really simple. Main function: trend identification with trend switch points , created by EMA(source) and ATR -source is CLOSE PRICE with option to use HEIKEN ASHI chart instead, for this you need "Heiken Ashi" indicator - its available as free download by MetaQuotes One of th
UT BOT Alerts MT4
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
Good old UT BOT converted from TradingView script by ' QuantNomad ', initially by ' Yo_adriiiiaan ' and ' HPotter ' - so you can bet this is powerful tool. If you know, you know. This is top of the line, while keeping it really simple. Main function: trend identification with trend switch points , created by EMA(source) and ATR -source is CLOSE PRICE with option to use HEIKEN ASHI chart instead, for this you need "Heiken Ashi" indicator - its available as free download by MetaQuotes One of th
FREE
QQE Mod Indicator
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
The Quantitative Qualitative Estimation (QQE) indicator is derived from Wilder’s famous Relative Strength Index (RSI). In essence, the QQE is a heavily smoothed RSI. Modification of this version: ( converted from tradingview script by Mihkell00, original from Glaz, 100% identical output) So there are Two QQEs. One that is shown on the chart as columns, and the other "hidden" in the background which also has a 50 MA   bollinger band   acting as a zero line. When both of them agree - you get a b
Smart Trade Panel MT5test
Filip Valkovic
Utilities
this is DEMO VERISON (for demo acc.) of  TRADING OVERLAY with PARTIAL take profit    ("virtual TP")   and % risk lot size   --- full version available   on my 'seller page' as well as version for MT4 Take better control of your trades with ease ! Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool!   Main goal with this tool is very SIMPLE and FAST operation!    Works like any EA, add it to selected chart and trade ! Features: start tra
FREE
Trend Meter MT5
Filip Valkovic
5 (1)
Indicators
Very powerful indicator! converted from TradingView with upgraded alerts and added notifications.  Ideal use in EAs. Use as a supplementary Indicator to confirm your entries, but it is as good on it's own. The indicator consists of 3 different Trend Meters and a  2 Trend Bars which are used to confirm trend How to Use: The more Trend meters are lit up the better =>>   -more GREEN COLOR at one bar means more confirmation to open buy  trade, - more RED COLOR signals for one bar = more confirmat
Advanced Fibonacci Indicator for EA
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
This Fibonacci Indicator is showing fibo retracement lines on chart for EA trading same as the default tool from Metatrader's menu, except this one is fully automatic and changes along with the chart (with modes B and C, then mode A is always fixed by set levels) AND it also offers the line levels for the Expert Advisors to read (buffers) , so you can set your trades based on crossover\crossunder on those fibo lines. You can choose from 3 modes for selecting the max HIGH and min LOW limit, and
FREE
QQE Mod MT4
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
The   Quantitative Qualitative Estimation   (QQE) indicator is derived from Wilder’s famous Relative Strength Index (RSI). In essence, the QQE is a heavily smoothed RSI. Modification of this version: (   converted from tradingview   script by Mihkell00, original from Glaz, 100% identical output) So there are Two QQEs. One that is shown on the chart as columns, and the other "hidden" in the background which also has a 50 MA   bollinger band   acting as a zero line. When both of them agree - y
Virtual Assistant MINI
Filip Valkovic
Utilities
Virtual Assistant MINI   VIRTUALL ASSISTANT = MAKE YOUR TP AND SL VIRTUAL!   Tool meant to control your stop loss and take profit by converting them to virtual SL/TP (with support for TRAILING) Convert all SL and TP to virtual so your exits on trades are hidden from your broker! Run this EA on any graph, choose 1MIN timeframe (VA is autosaving data only on new bar detected, so graph TF equals to VA autosave period) !!! When using virtual trade exits, stable connection is needed for order executi
FREE
Simple History Statistics MT5
Filip Valkovic
Utilities
Simple Stats is utility for trades history management. (works as Expert Advisor) Allowing you to:   see trading performance for each symbol separately , and so it     helps you to find the M0ST and the W0RST profitable type of trades  based on past results. filters: see only manual trades see only EA trades see only EA trades from one specific Magic Number select time period for history SS will  distinguish reports with filename - each history report is named with account number an
Smart Trade Panel MT4test
Filip Valkovic
3 (1)
Utilities
TRADING PANEL - CHART OVERLAY with:   PARTIAL TAKE PROFIT  ("virtual TP")   % RISK LOT SIZE  TRAILING STOP LOSS  Fast and simple control of your trades this is DEM0 VERISON (for DEM0 acc.)   of    TRADING OVERLAY with PARTIAL take profit    ("virtual TP")   and % risk lot size   --- full version available   on my 'seller page' as well as version for MT5 Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool ! Works like any EA, add it
FREE
Custom Currency strength indicator
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
CUSTOM Currency strength indicator -CHOOSE ANY CURENCIES that you want to calculate strength for, indicator will automatically compare all symbols /pairs from 8 selected currencies based on KU-chart calculations. -8 major currencies are used by default -add indicator to any chart -made for 15min timeframe= last 1 day change calculated, 30min = last 2 days and so on -clear currency distinguish  by color and name on chart  -if you chose non-standard currency, make sure all of inputted values hav
FREE
Simple History Statistics
Filip Valkovic
5 (1)
Utilities
Simple Stats is utility for history management. Allowing you to clearly see trading performance for each symbol separately , and so it helps you to find the most and the worst profitable type of trades based on past results. History period depends on settings of your terminal, so if you want to get report for each month, you have to use custom period and run SIMPLE STATS for each. SS will  distinguish reports with filename - each history report is named with account number and date of the oldest
FREE
AGS Scalping 2
Filip Valkovic
Experts
AGS Scalper 2  is a powerful and versatile trading robot with very customizable risk/profit Trading strategy : identification of overbought and oversold conditions of the market, and checking for trend reverse Just look at the first screenshot .  I’ve made 264% profit per month!  First month u sing this EA, I achieved  win   ratio 100% with maximal DD 18%.  It was just from one pair, this EA can run on more pairs, maximizing profit and minimalizing risk .   It was just the first version of AGS,
Virtual Assistant
Filip Valkovic
Utilities
VIRTUALL ASSISTANT = MAKE YOUR TP AND SL VIRTUAL!   Tool meant to control your stop loss and take profit. Main idea of this program is to convert all SL and TP to virtual so your exits on trades are hidden from your broker. Run this EA on any graph, choose 1MIN timeframe (VA is autosaving data only on new bar detected, so graph TF equals to VA autosave period) !!! When using virtual trade exits, stable connection is needed for order execution! Best works with VPS! Developed with ECN accounts. 
EASY Trade Copier MT4 or MT5
Filip Valkovic
1 (1)
Utilities
AUTOMATIC TRADE COPIER for local * use . (copy trades between several metatrader terminals on the local computer/ *or GLOBALLY after setting your network /server !) Can copy trades from one or several main MT4 accounts to several MT4 and MT5 accounts (no limit). For MT4 to MT5 copy you have to also get version for Metatrader 5 here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80843 - very fast execution (theoretically up to 5ms delay, depends on computer speed) - user can set speed of copying (re
Heiken Plus Indicator MT4
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
HEIKEN PLUS is the only indicator you really need to be a successful trader , without in depth knowledge of the forex trading or any tools.  Also there is automatically trading  MT5  EA available   now:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89517?   with superb SL/TP management!  and sky high profit targets !    MT5 ONLY ! For Metatrader5 version visit:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/83761?source=Site Very suitable tool for new traders or advanced traders too. HEIKEN+ is a combin
Smart Trade Panel MT4
Filip Valkovic
Utilities
RISK CALCULATOR - TRADING PANEL - CHART OVERLAY with:   PARTIAL TAKE PROFIT  ("virtual TP")   % RISK LOT SIZE  TRAILING STOP LOSS  Fast and simple control of your trades Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool!   Works like any EA, add it to selected chart and trade ! Features: start trade with   calculated lot   based on   % of account balance * that you want to risk/ or based on   how much money you want to risk  *r
Chart Notes MT4 the Multiline text on chart
Filip Valkovic
Utilities
Chart Notes = MULTI LINE TEXT INPUT ON CHART FOR MT4   is finally here! # sticky notes This indicator is a powerful text editor for placing notes on chart, similarly like the feature on Tradingview.  There are 2 types of messages: anchored (on screen ) and free (on chart).  1. Anchored = stays on the same place on screen (x point, y point) -this text can be   EDITED on click   (first line is for dragging the message around- this line is edited via right clicking- >properties) -move the message
Smart Manager Dashboard
Filip Valkovic
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Manager Dashboard - with auto virtual TP and auto virtual SL for all trades. -this EA is a powerful trade manager that can manage all symbols and all trades at once , all from one chart so it is a must have tool for every trader who keeps more trades at once. -it mainly does 2 things : INFO ABOUT TRADES and CLOSING TRADES   (grouped by their symbol, so with this tool it is very easy and fast to manage even hundreds of trades ) -add to any chart, any timeframe and you are all set -this to
Fractal Trendlines
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
Classic Fractals indicator for MT4, with additional Trendlines connecting the latest couples of fractals ( fractals are showing highest high, and lowest low on each period) Rules for trendlines: -if new top fractal is below the last one = new resistance line -if new bot fractal is above the last one = new support line -Trendlines can be hidden -Fractals can be hidden Fractal Period = can be both even or uneven number, as it is setting for half (one side) of the bars sequence for findin
AGS Scalper 2 MT5
Filip Valkovic
Experts
finally coming to MT5 too: AGS Scalper 2  is a powerful and versatile trading robot with very customizable risk/gain ratio Trading strategy :   identification of overbought and oversold conditions of the market, and checking for trend reverse Just look at the first screenshot .  I’ve made 264% profit per month!  First month u sing this EA, I achieved  win   ratio 100% with maximal DD 18%.  It was just from one pair, this EA can run on more pairs, maximizing profit and minimalizing risk .   It w
EASY Trade Copier MT5 or MT4
Filip Valkovic
Utilities
AUTOMATIC TRADE COPIER for local *   use . (copy trades between several metatrader terminals on the local computer/ *or GLOBALLY after setting your network /server !) Can copy trades from one or   several main MT5 accounts   to several MT5 and MT4 accounts   (no limit). For MT5 to MT4 copy you have to also get version for Metatrader 4 here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80842 - very fast execution (theoretically up to 5ms delay, depends on computer speed) - user can set speed of copy
FFcal for MT5 news calendar
Filip Valkovic
Experts
EXPER ADIVSOR that gets economic news calendar from forexfacotry.com and calculates time until next news happen or since last news happened. It shows exactly same output as ffcal for MT4 by Derk Wehler, original version may be available at forexfacotry This version is clean, done  WITHOUT ANY DLL IMPORTS !!!  Additionally it creates excel file  with latest news  in your datafolder-> ".../MQL5/Files" , (* so this data can be used if  you want to use news in EA , just load data from this file, I
Volatility Oscillator
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
Tool converted from tradingview indicator. Modified version with pivot points calculated in a more intuitive way. This tool displays relative   volatility   and directional trend. Excellent way to pickup diversions and reversals. Length can be lowered to 11 or 13 in settings to show price range. Can be used to identify patterns such as parallel channels and likely direction of price action.
Heiken Plus Indicator
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
HEIKEN PLUS is the only indicator you really need to be a successful trader , without in depth knowledge of the forex trading or any tools. Also there is automatically trading EA available now: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89517? with superb SL/TP management! and sky high profit targets !!! Very suitable tool for new traders or advanced traders too. This is MT5 version. For MT4 version visit :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85235?source=Site HEIKEN+ is a combination of 2 i
Risk Reward Ratio with TP SL Boxes
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
RISK TO REWARD TOOL for MT5 with UI on chart: (creates similar RR boxes like on tradingview)  -creates and deletes draggable boxes on chart, ANY SYMBOL, ANY TF. Menu buttons: NEW BUY,       NEW SELL,     DELETE ALL,   ( and minimize) -draggable target TP level -draggable SL limit level -text labels with pips SL TP, RR ratio-there is  no limit of boxes -but program remembers first 100 boxes after changing input. there is parameter "delete_on_init" so false = every created box stays as it is, true
Heiken PLUS Trader
Filip Valkovic
Experts
I automated trading strategy based on my HEIKEN+ Indicator which is included in this EA, and it worked out very well !   "HEIKEN PLUS is the only indicator you really need to be a successful trader , without in depth knowledge of the forex trading or any tools." Very suitable tool for new traders or advanced traders too. Check my seller page to see info about the indicator.  HEIKEN+ is a combination of 2 indicators : normal Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi smoothed. It sends signal when these two
Smart Trade Panel MT5
Filip Valkovic
Utilities
RISK CALCULATOR - TRADING PANEL - CHART OVERLAY with:   PARTIAL TAKE PROFIT  ("virtual TP")   % RISK LOT SIZE  TRAILING STOP LOSS  Fast and simple control of your trades Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool!   Works like any EA, add it to selected chart and trade ! (this version is converted from MT4) Features: start trade with   calculated lot   based on   % of account balance * that you want to risk/ or based on
Chart Notes the Multi line text on chart
Filip Valkovic
Utilities
Chart Notes = MULTI LINE TEXT INPUT ON CHART FOR MT5 is finally here! # sticky notes This indicator is a powerful text editor for placing notes on chart, similarly like the feature on Tradingview. There are 2 types of messages: anchored (on screen ) and free (on chart).  1. Anchored = stays on the same place on screen (x point, y point) -this text can be EDITED on click (first line is for dragging the message around- this line is edited via right clicking- >properties) -move the messages by dra
Smart Manager Dashboard MT5
Filip Valkovic
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Manager Dashboard - with auto virtual TP and auto virtual SL for all trades. [Converted from MT4 version - All screenshots are from MT4] -this EA is a powerful trade manager that can   manage all symbols and all trades at once , all from one chart so it is a   must have tool for every trader   who keeps more trades at once. -it mainly does 2 things :   INFO ABOUT TRADES   and   CLOSING TRADES   (grouped by their symbol, so with this tool it is   very easy and fast to manage even hundreds
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review