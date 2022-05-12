FFcal for MT5 news calendar

EXPER ADIVSOR that gets economic news calendar from forexfacotry.com and calculates time until next news happen or since last news happened.

It shows exactly same output as ffcal for MT4 by Derk Wehler, original version may be available at forexfacotry

This version is clean, done WITHOUT ANY DLL IMPORTS !!! 


Additionally it creates excel file with latest news in your datafolder-> ".../MQL5/Files" , (* so this data can be used if you want to use news in EA, just load data from this file, I can msg you info if needed)


Output info on chart:

  1. last news with time past
    1. impact of news
    2. previous %
    3. forecast %
  2. upcoming news with time until
    1. impact of news
    2. previous %

How to use: 
1. add https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml to your list of addresses for WebRequest. You can find this in Tools->Options->Expert Advisors-> Allow WebRequest
2. and tick the checkbox to allowed.  ( you will get error code 4014 if you don't do this)

3. When adding EA to chart (any TF, any symbol), set first parameter TestingMode = false !!! otherwise its not turned on

Alerts when news are coming can be turn on to specific number of minutes before event, or off ( to turn off set input param Alert1MinsBefore =-1 and Alert2MinsBefore =-1)


This is complex EA with lots of input parameters, you don't need to worry about any of them, just run this on any chart and set first parameter to false;

It works great and its very practical indicator/EA. I wasn't able to find anything like this for MT5, and it was almost impossible to make and bring it here to mql5.com, but impossible can't stop me, so here you are. 


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MQL TOOLS SL
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sergio-98
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sergio-98 2026.01.17 12:22 
 

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Filip Valkovic
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Reply from developer Filip Valkovic 2026.01.17 15:04
Thank you for acknowledging that you completely ignored the description and placed a sabotaging review that just tells about your quality not the product. What a senseless reasoning. But I wish you all the best, get better soon.
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