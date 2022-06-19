Trend Meter MT5

Very powerful indicator! converted from TradingView with upgraded alerts and added notifications. Ideal use in EAs.



Use as a supplementary Indicator to confirm your entries, but it is as good on it's own.

The indicator consists of 3 different Trend Meters and a 2 Trend Bars which are used to confirm trend



How to Use:



The more Trend meters are lit up the better =>>

-more GREEN COLOR at one bar means more confirmation to open buy trade,

- more RED COLOR signals for one bar = more confirmation for sell

different

This is, Trend METER isfor analyzesso choice of best suitable combination depends on your targeted symbol or strategy



INPUT OPTIONS

-there are 3 dot trends and 2 bar trends. Then all of these are combined into 2 main dot trends at the top



First two input parameters show :



WT = Wave Trend Filtered by Trend = shows signal when all 8 different 'moving average' calculations confirms same market trend

(*! WT takes longer time to load or sometimes fails to load at start(adding indicator to chart) => try changing timeframe few times until WT shows output on desired chart)



TM = All 3 Trend Meters Align = shows signal when all 3 'dot trends' show same new aligned trend

------------------------------------------------------------

options for dot trend:

1. MACD cross 12_26_9

2. MACD cross 8_21_5

3. Mom and Dad cross TopDogTrading

4. RSI signal line cross-RSI 13 signal 21

5. RSI 13_50

6. RSI 5_50

7. Trend Candles

8. MA cross

(9. turn off)

------------------------------------------------------------

options for bar trend:

1. MA cross (ma1 & 2 for topbar, ma3 & 4 for bottom bar)

2. MA direction - fast - MA1 and MA2

3. MA direction - slow- MA1 and MA2

4. MA direction - fast - MA3 and MA4

5. MA direction - slow- MA3 and MA4

(6. turn off)



after that there are options for these 4 different MA calculations



Alerts: -are sending clear BUY or SELL signal after selected rules shows colors match

-turn on/off

-notifications on/off = mobile app alerts

Alert Combination: - these settings affect how many rules have to be passed in order to send alert:

-WT = wave trend must be active (this is supporting or main rule)

-TM = all 3 plots must change into same color (this is MAIN SIGNAL and should be the main alert, or the only one active)

-2 bars = bars must have the same color (this is supporting rule = cannot be the only one active)

-----------------------------

*If all 3 rules are active, every indicator output must be the same color in order to generate alerts



Supporting Indicators:

rsi1 parameters

rsi2 parameters

macd1 parameters

macd2 parameters



Note: it is very resource heavy indicator for metatrader so I wouldn't recommend using on more than 5 charts at the same time.





