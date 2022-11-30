Smart Trade Panel MT5test

this is DEMO VERISON (for demo acc.) of  TRADING OVERLAY with PARTIAL take profit  ("virtual TP")  and % risk lot size 

---full version available on my 'seller page' as well as version for MT4

Take better control of your trades with ease ! Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool!  

Main goal with this tool is very SIMPLE and FAST operation!  Works like any EA, add it to selected chart and trade !


Features:

  1. start trade with calculated lot based on % of account balance* that you want to risk/ or based on how much money you want to risk
    • *risk can be calculated based on : account balance/ free margin / account equity
    • LOT based on risk is calculated also based on how big STOP loss is used, EXAMPLE: trade-A with [1% risk with 100 SL] results in 2x bigger lot, as trade-B with [1% risk with 200 SL]
  2. choose market order or limit order
    • when creating limit order you can drag white line on graph to price where you want trade to open
  3. all trades are with predefined SL and TP levels (you can set and use default values or use last used TP and SL value -in pips) 
    • SL and TP are set by dragging red and green line on the chart, so you see exactly where you want price to be
  4. select order from list of all orders of current chart/pair
  5. set selected order to BE (break even stop loss- after commission)
  6. set selected order to partially close - program can save 2 PTP (partial take profit)levels for each trade,
    •  these are also set with dragging lines on chart (PTP1=green line, PTP2= yellow line) Volume of partially closed order is set  in input parameters (by % of whole lot)
  7. very fast trading!! (with option to repeat trades with lastly used lot/TP/SL)
  8. customable GUI (trade panel)


About Input Parameters and HOW to USE:

-defaultTP -default SL are values (in points) to be used as default TP and SL for every new trade
-allow saving  this is about saving and keeping correct partial TP levels for each trade, so after going offline and starting metatrader again, trades are checked for PTP.
-repeated orders with one click :
Panel normally works this way:
1. you click on SELL or BUY
2. it places 2 lines on chart , you can set precise level for TP and SL by dragging lines
3. click ENTER to confirm settings and open new trade , lines to set TP SL are removed.
With "repeated orders with one click it becomes more simple" 
1. after placing trade before, lines stay on chart and can be moved again for new trade, press ENTER to repeat the same trade again.

-use default SL/TP levels = if this is true, every time you set new trade lines are set to same "default TP and SL" distance from open price

= if false, lines are set to saved distance that was used for last order placed.


HOW to place Partial Take profit: (% of lot can be set only in input parameters and these % are shared for all trades on selected chart.)
  1. click on list or trades
  2. select order that was previously placed
  3. click TP1 and GREEN line will appear on chart, drag line to desired level where partial lot should be closed, 
    • after you release the line, PTP1 is saved, and panel will print message with info to the terminal
  4.  same goes for TP2. = YELLOW line
  5.  when you click TP1 or TP2 again, lines disappear, then, after clicking again, they appear in previously saved positions
    • so while TP1 and TP2 are active, lines are visible,
    • you can select next trade from the list and dragging the lines again will save new PTP1/2 for newly selected trade
NOTES: this tool saves PTP levels to savefile for each account and each symbol, that means when you add this tool to 2 charts with same symbol, it can overwrite data, and partial TP levels will be lost



































    Recommended products
    Axilgo PipPiper CoPilot
    Theory Y Technologies Pty Ltd
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot Elevate your trading game with the Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot, the first in our revolutionary Pip Piper Series. This all-inclusive toolset is meticulously crafted for serious traders, focusing on key areas such as Risk Management, Trade Management, Prop Firm Rule Compliance, and Advanced Account Management . With CoPilot, you’re not just investing in a tool—you’re gaining a strategic partner in the intricate world of trading. Important Notice: To ensure you receive the fu
    FREE
    Exact Time
    Boris Sedov
    Utilities
    Exact Time — detailed time on the seconds chart. The utility shows the opening time of the selected candle. This is necessary when working with seconds charts. For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Inputs Base corner — the chart corner to which an object Is attached. X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner. Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner. Text font — font name Font size — font size Color — text color
    FREE
    Global Session Map MT5
    Gai Li Zhou
    Utilities
    Global Session Map turns one MetaTrader 5 chart into a clear session workspace. It shows which major trading sessions are active in broker time, when the next transition occurs, and where session overlaps appear. The panel is designed for discretionary traders who need reliable time context without entry signals or profit claims. Session windows and display preferences are configurable and remain available after chart or terminal restarts. Main functions • Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York s
    FREE
    Ticks Downloader for MT5
    Mounir Cheikh
    Utilities
    This tool allows you to export Ticks for any financial instrument available in MetaTrader 5. You can download multiple symbols into the same CSV file. You can also schedule the download frequency (every 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). There is no need to open multiple charts to get the latest data—the tool downloads the data directly. The CSV file will be stored in the following folder: \MQL5\Files . How it works Select the symbols to download: Click an item to select or deselect it. Enter the CSV
    FREE
    FWS Storm Watch Economic News Radar
    Maya Roma Oberholzer
    Utilities
    ️ FWS Storm Watch — Economic News Radar & Storm Warning System Never get blindsided by news again. Storm Watch monitors the MT5 Economic Calendar in real time, filters upcoming events by currency and impact level, calculates a weather-style severity rating, and alerts you before high-impact releases. All from a compact on-chart panel with a stunning browser-based web dashboard. Part of the Forex Weather Station suite. Uses MT5's built-in calendar. What It Shows Severity Rating — Weather-styl
    FREE
    CloseAllOrders at once
    Lamont Simone Reynecke
    Libraries
    Simple program i created, to help close all your orders instantly when you are busy scalping the market or if you want to avoid news days but still have a lot of orders and pending orders open and can't close them in time.. with this script all you're problems will be solved. Simple drag and drop and the script automatically does it's thing, quick and easy  also a very good tool to use when scalping
    FREE
    AW Trade Copier Slave
    Arnon Wongchai
    Utilities
    URGENT: PLEASE READ BEFORE DOWNLOADING This EA is ONLY the "Receiver" (Slave) part of the copy trade system. IT WILL NOT WORK ON ITS OWN! To successfully copy trades, you MUST have the "Master" (Sender) EA installed on your provider account. GET THE REQUIRED "MASTER" EA HERE:   AW Trade Copier Master Unlock lightning-fast trade replication across multiple MetaTrader 5 accounts on the same PC or VPS. The AW Local Trade Copier is designed for speed, reliability, and ease of use
    FREE
    BuntuFx Copier
    Muhammad Syahrul
    Utilities
    First 10 Copies is Free BuntuFx Copier Pro is a fast and reliable trade copier for synchronizing orders between Master and Slave accounts on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Main Features MT4 and MT5 cross-platform copying Market and pending order synchronization Automatic SL, TP, partial close, and order close copying Multiple lot modes: multiplier, fixed lot, risk percentage, and lot sequence Symbol mapping and suffix support Magic number, symbol, direction, and comment filters Reverse trading
    FREE
    MACD Colored ZeroLag
    Farzin Sadeghi Bonjar
    4.73 (11)
    Indicators
    It is the MQL5 version of zero lag MACD that was available for MT4 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9993 Also there was a colored version of it here but it had some problems: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8703 I fixed the MT4 version which has 95 lines of code. It took me 5 days to write the MT5 version.(reading the logs and testing multiple times and finding out the difference of MT5 and MT4!) My first MQL5 version of this indicator had 400 lines of code but I optimized my own code again and n
    FREE
    KING Fusion MACD Vol
    Ahmed Al-askar
    Indicators
    - وصف المنتج - مؤشر احترافي متكامل لا يعد KING Fusion MACD-Vol من KING TRADING EA مجرد MACD آخر — فهو عبارة عن مجموعة أدوات تداول كاملة تجمع بين مؤشرات احترافية متعددة في نافذة فرعية واحدة أنيقة. لم تعد بحاجة إلى تحميل مخططك بأدوات منفصلة. يجمع هذا المؤشر بين: MACD مع خطوط مزدوجة ورسم بياني مكبر رسم بياني ملون ومثبت بالحجم ملصقات ديناميكية مع قيم المؤشرات في الوقت الفعلي (ATR، ADX، RSI، Volume) عداد تنازلي للبار التنبيهات المتقاطعة (مرئية + صوتية) كل ما تحتاجه من الوضوح والسرعة والدقة -
    FREE
    ZABTradeInfoPanel
    Mr Adisorn Mayang
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    TradeInfo Panel is a lightweight indicator that displays your trading performance directly on the chart as a draggable dark-themed panel. It tracks daily profit and loss, pips, gain percentage, and lot volume for Today, Yesterday, and the previous 3 trading days. It also calculates automatic summaries for the current Week, Month, and Year. All values include commission and swap for accurate net results. Features Daily performance for the last 5 trading days with Pips, Profit, Gain%, and Lots. We
    FREE
    Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
    Tonny Obare
    4.85 (52)
    Indicators
    Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
    FREE
    Position Selective Close MT5
    Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
    Utilities
    The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
    FREE
    Manager Time Position
    Aliou Ba
    Utilities
    This Small tool allows you to define a time counter in minutes for the closing of your positions according to the number of minutes you have set. For example if you set it to 30 Min, the tool will close each open position after 30 minutes from its opening. The settings ACTIVE: It is to activate the tool and use it to close your positions after the number of minutes defined. MANAGE: you to choose with the symbols managed by the tool. Choose "ALL CURENCY" if you want the system to apply to
    FREE
    LT Clock MT5
    Thiago Duarte
    5 (10)
    Utilities
    Simple indicator that draws the market hours on chart (broker, local and GMT). Functions: Horizontal distance - from border. Vertical distance - from border. Color - text color. Font - text font. Size - text size. Corner - which chart corner will be drawn. Show seconds - show or hide seconds. Draw as background - candles front or back. Label local - text before local time. Label broker - text before broker time. Label GMT - text before GMT time. Separator - separator between label and time Objec
    FREE
    Clean Chart Nice View Erase All Objects
    Gerald Birkner
    Utilities
    SIMPLE AND QUICK CHART CLEANUP SCRIPT - FREE FOR ALL - EASY TO DRAG AND DROP ONTO THE CHART - A MUST HAVE IN MY EYES Everybody loves to draw on a chart! But cleaning is nobodies favor. Most of the time it will be faster to dump all and redraw the important part. Repetition makes you good! ALWAYS think about that! KEEP IT GROWING, ;-) I wish you a good day, Traders! If you need something, send me a message. Best wishes to you from Vienna!
    FREE
    TradeVantage MT5 Script
    Mathew Louis Sau Kinminja
    Utilities
    TradeVantage MT5 Script is a user-friendly, efficient tool designed for MetaTrader 5 traders to manage open positions with ease. This script offers four powerful trade management options through a straightforward dialog box, enabling rapid execution on the current chart's symbol. Whether you're looking to close all positions, secure profits, minimize losses, or set positions to break-even, TradeVantage simplifies the process with reliability and precision. Key Features: ·        Close All Positi
    FREE
    Rulebook Exporter Journal
    Fatih Klavun
    Utilities
    RULEBOOK — The Ultimate Trading Dashboard & AI Coach (NEW UPDATE) Before you read everything below, let me tell you in one sentence what Rulebook is: It's a comprehensive MetaTrader trading dashboard and journal platform, but unlike TradeZella or other journal services, there are absolutely no monthly fees — you pay once and use it for a lifetime. Transform your MetaTrader 5 into a professional, data-driven trading cockpit! Rulebook is the bridge between your MetaTrader and a state-of-the-art we
    FREE
    MarketPro toolkit
    Johannes Hermanus Cilliers
    Libraries
    Start earning profits by copying All trades are sent by our successful Forex trader & are extremely profitable. You can earn profits by copying trades daily Trial Period included You'll also get access to extremely powerful trading education which is designed in a simple way for you to become a profitable trader, even if you have no trading experience. https://ec137gsj1wp5tp7dbjkdkxfr4x.hop.clickbank.net/?cbpage=vip
    FREE
    BRiCK Convert4To5 MT5 Free
    Yutaka Yokouchi
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    * This product was converted using  "BRiCK Convert4To5 MT4 "  based on the MQL4 source file of  "BRiCK Convert4To5 MT4 Free" . "Convert4To5" is a Script that converts MQL4 source files into MQL5 source files. Experts, Indicators, Scripts, and Libraries with extension ".mq4" will be available for MT5. Parameter None. Procedure 1. Open the following folder.     terminal_data_folder\MQL4\Files\ (in the terminal menu select to view "File" - "Open the data directory") 2. Confirm that the BRiCK_Conv
    FREE
    CloseAll MT5
    Mr Sorachai Pitakjarukul
    4.5 (2)
    Utilities
    ขอบคุณ แรงบันดาลใจ จากโค้ชแพม ที่ทำให้เริ่มทำ    Close all ตัวนี้  และขอขอบคุณทุกคนที่ให้ความรู็มาโดยตลอด ไม่ว่าจะทางตรงทางอ้อม ขอบคุณทุกคนที่ให้ความรู้เพื่อนร่วมเทรด ทั้งนี้เพื่อให้นักเทรดทุกคนได้มีเครื่องมือในการควบคุมการปิดการซื้อขาย จึงขอพัฒนาโปรแกรม close all version 5 ได้ใช้ทุกคน  Close all and update profit Version 1.00 (MT5) Full version Give you free  For MT4 Click  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79252 Fix TPSL calculate  Program function Tab 1 Close order function and show br
    FREE
    Magic Protector
    Adarsh P Raju
    Utilities
    MAGIC PROTECTOR — Advanced Equity Protection EA Magic Protector   is a utility built for traders who want better control over daily, weekly, or monthly risk exposure. The EA continuously monitors trading performance based on your selected protection period and helps prevent further losses or overtrading once your defined limits are reached. It can work with either the entire account or only trades belonging to a specific Magic Number, making it suitable for traders running multiple Expert Ad
    FREE
    Simple Trade Copier Follower
    Niklas Templin
    Utilities
    EA Follower Version any Follow Copy Account  (Acc. Number)  need a open MT Terminal, download multiple times Step1:   Open Master MT5 Terminal    =  install master- Version   (on any Symbol just one Time) Step2:   Open Follower MT5 Terminal = install follower- Version  (on any Symbol just one Time) Step3:   all Trades from any Symbol or any Robot are copy now to follow- Terminal immediately for simple copy set on Chart and   Start   no optimization. This Robot is a Trade Copier for MT5 that auto
    FREE
    Pivot Levels of Day Or Week Or Month
    Nikolay Mitrofanov
    5 (3)
    Utilities
    The utility draws pivot levels based on a selection from day week month The previous candlestick of the selected timeframe is taken and the values for the levels are calculated using the following formulas: Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + (R1 -S1) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot)); The style and thickness for all lines are adjusted. The colors for the R, Pivot and S lines ar
    FREE
    Trade Receiver Free MT5
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.08 (13)
    Utilities
    Trade Receiver Free is a free tool to copy trades/signals from multiple MT4/MT5 accounts. The provider account must use copier EA to send the signal. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Trade Receiver Free . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free . - For MT5 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free MT5 . - For cTrader receiver, please download Trade Receiver Free cTrader . - If you only need copy from MT4 account to u
    FREE
    TradeVision Pro
    Ian Nganga Comba
    Experts
    TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics and Monitoring Dashboard TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is a trading analytics and account monitoring solution designed for MetaTrader 5 users. The product organizes MT5 trading data in a structured web-based dashboard, allowing traders to review account information, monitor open positions, analyze trading history, track strategies, maintain a trading journal, and review performance statistics. TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is d
    FREE
    CC CopyCopy
    Luiz Eduardo Teodoro De Carvalho
    Utilities
    *** Free Version: Maximum Lot 0.10 *** CopyCopy: Smart Replication Manager for MT5 CopyCopy is the ultimate tool for those who want to replicate trades with complete autonomy. Many signals and EAs operate with minimum lots (0.01) that do not match your account size or your growth strategy. With CopyCopy, you turn this limitation into an opportunity, taking full control over volume and risk. The difference? You don't have to copy "all or nothing." You decide exactly where the orders come from.
    FREE
    MML Data Bridge
    Rylan Wallace
    Libraries
    INTRODUCING MML Data Bridge The demand for bridging external data and machine learning with trading platforms is higher than ever. MetaTrader 5 is a powerful environment for trading and back testing, but without a data bridge, MT5 is largely isolated from using any external data. MML Bridge is a developer tool that allows users to bridge external data into MT5 for back testing, live trading, and optimization. It's built for ease of use, providing users with a simple function API that drip-feeds
    FREE
    MetaToolsLab Cloud Copier For MT5 Master EA
    Mr Valentin Michel Draperi
    Utilities
    Copy your MT5 trades to accounts anywhere in the world with the   MetaToolsLab Master EA . Unlike local copiers that only work between terminals on the   same   PC or VPS, MetaToolsLab uses a secure cloud relay — so you can broadcast your trades to followers across   different computers, VPS providers, brokers, and continents , with   sub-second delivery   and   no broker passwords . Whether you're a signal provider, a multi-account trader, or an account manager, the Master EA installs in about
    FREE
    Margin Required and Max Lot Size Can Open
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    2 (2)
    Libraries
    The UZFX - Margin Required and Max Lot Size script for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is designed to help traders quickly determine the margin required to open a 1-lot position and calculate the maximum lot size they can trade based on their current account equity. This tool is essential for risk management and position sizing, allowing traders to plan their trades efficiently. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Si
    FREE
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Trade Assistant MT5
    Evgeniy Kravchenko
    4.41 (215)
    Utilities
    It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
    Forex Trade Manager MT5
    InvestSoft
    4.98 (670)
    Utilities
    Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
    Local Trade Copier EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.97 (146)
    Utilities
    Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
    TradePanel MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.88 (166)
    Utilities
    Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
    Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
    Abdul Jalil
    5 (5)
    Utilities
    ================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
    Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
    Lukas Roth
    5 (30)
    Utilities
    Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
    Astro Trade MT5
    Indra Maulana
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.97 (35)
    Utilities
    Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
    HINN MagicEntry Extra
    ALGOFLOW OÜ
    4.71 (17)
    Utilities
    LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
    Power Candles Scanner
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
    Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
    Sergio Marquez Uroz
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
    Trade copier MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.58 (52)
    Utilities
    Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
    FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
    Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
    5 (3)
    Utilities
    Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
    Telegram To MT5 Ultra
    Mirel Daniel Gheonu
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
    Premium Trade Manager
    Daniel Stein
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
    Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
    Trade Manager DaneTrades
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.23 (30)
    Utilities
    DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
    Anchor Trade Manager
    Kalinskie Gilliam
    5 (7)
    Utilities
    Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
    Trade Dashboard MT5
    Fatemeh Ameri
    4.95 (132)
    Utilities
    Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
    Custom Alerts AIO MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
    Order flow footprint chart
    Abdul Jalil
    4.4 (5)
    Utilities
    Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
    Timeless Charts
    Samuel Manoel De Souza
    5 (8)
    Utilities
    Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
    YuClusters
    Yury Kulikov
    4.93 (43)
    Utilities
    Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
    Seconds Chart MT5
    Boris Sedov
    4.61 (18)
    Utilities
    Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
    Quant AI Agents
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
    Telegram To MT5 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.96 (48)
    Utilities
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
    MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
    Shaoping Kuang
    3.67 (3)
    Utilities
    Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
    Trade Command Center
    Nguyen Thanh Trieu
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
    Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.83 (6)
    Utilities
    Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
    MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
    Lukas Roth
    4.87 (31)
    Utilities
    MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
    More from author
    UT BOT Alerts MT4
    Filip Valkovic
    Indicators
    Good old UT BOT converted from TradingView script by ' QuantNomad ', initially by ' Yo_adriiiiaan ' and ' HPotter ' - so you can bet this is powerful tool. If you know, you know. This is top of the line, while keeping it really simple. Main function: trend identification with trend switch points , created by EMA(source) and ATR -source is CLOSE PRICE with option to use HEIKEN ASHI chart instead, for this you need "Heiken Ashi" indicator - its available as free download by MetaQuotes One of th
    FREE
    Trend Meter MT5
    Filip Valkovic
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Very powerful indicator! converted from TradingView with upgraded alerts and added notifications.  Ideal use in EAs. Use as a supplementary Indicator to confirm your entries, but it is as good on it's own. The indicator consists of 3 different Trend Meters and a  2 Trend Bars which are used to confirm trend How to Use: The more Trend meters are lit up the better =>>   -more GREEN COLOR at one bar means more confirmation to open buy  trade, - more RED COLOR signals for one bar = more confirmat
    EASY Trade Copier MT5 or MT4
    Filip Valkovic
    Utilities
    AUTOMATIC TRADE COPIER for local *   use . (copy trades between several metatrader terminals on the local computer/ *or GLOBALLY after setting your network /server !) Can copy trades from one or   several main MT5 accounts   to several MT5 and MT4 accounts   (no limit). For MT5 to MT4 copy you have to also get version for Metatrader 4 here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80842 - very fast execution (theoretically up to 5ms delay, depends on computer speed) - user can set speed of copy
    Fractal Trendlines
    Filip Valkovic
    Indicators
    Classic Fractals indicator for MT4, with additional Trendlines connecting the latest couples of fractals ( fractals are showing highest high, and lowest low on each period) Rules for trendlines: -if new top fractal is below the last one = new resistance line -if new bot fractal is above the last one = new support line -Trendlines can be hidden -Fractals can be hidden Fractal Period = can be both even or uneven number, as it is setting for half (one side) of the bars sequence for findin
    Advanced Fibonacci Indicator for EA
    Filip Valkovic
    Indicators
    This Fibonacci Indicator is showing fibo retracement lines on chart for EA trading same as the default tool from Metatrader's menu, except this one is fully automatic and changes along with the chart (with modes B and C, then mode A is always fixed by set levels) AND it also offers the line levels for the Expert Advisors to read (buffers) , so you can set your trades based on crossover\crossunder on those fibo lines. You can choose from 3 modes for selecting the max HIGH and min LOW limit, and
    FREE
    Smart Trade Panel MT4test
    Filip Valkovic
    3 (1)
    Utilities
    TRADING PANEL - CHART OVERLAY with:   PARTIAL TAKE PROFIT  ("virtual TP")   % RISK LOT SIZE  TRAILING STOP LOSS  Fast and simple control of your trades this is DEM0 VERISON (for DEM0 acc.)   of    TRADING OVERLAY with PARTIAL take profit    ("virtual TP")   and % risk lot size   --- full version available   on my 'seller page' as well as version for MT5 Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool ! Works like any EA, add it
    FREE
    Virtual Assistant MINI
    Filip Valkovic
    Utilities
    Virtual Assistant MINI   VIRTUALL ASSISTANT = MAKE YOUR TP AND SL VIRTUAL!   Tool meant to control your stop loss and take profit by converting them to virtual SL/TP (with support for TRAILING) Convert all SL and TP to virtual so your exits on trades are hidden from your broker! Run this EA on any graph, choose 1MIN timeframe (VA is autosaving data only on new bar detected, so graph TF equals to VA autosave period) !!! When using virtual trade exits, stable connection is needed for order executi
    FREE
    XTA Trend Analyzer
    Filip Valkovic
    Indicators
    Tool converted from tradingview. A simple indicator that plots difference between 2 moving averages and depicts convergance/divergance in color coded format. Anything <= 0 is   red   and shows a   bearish   trend whereas > 0 is   green   and shows   bullish   trend. Adjust the input parameters as following for your preferred time frame : 4-Hr: Exponential, 15, 30 Daily: Exponential, 10, 20 Weekly: Exponential, 5, 10
    FREE
    Custom Currency strength indicator
    Filip Valkovic
    Indicators
    CUSTOM Currency strength indicator -CHOOSE ANY CURENCIES that you want to calculate strength for, indicator will automatically compare all symbols /pairs from 8 selected currencies based on KU-chart calculations. -8 major currencies are used by default -add indicator to any chart -made for 15min timeframe= last 1 day change calculated, 30min = last 2 days and so on -clear currency distinguish  by color and name on chart  -if you chose non-standard currency, make sure all of inputted values hav
    FREE
    Simple History Statistics
    Filip Valkovic
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Simple Stats is utility for history management. Allowing you to clearly see trading performance for each symbol separately , and so it helps you to find the most and the worst profitable type of trades based on past results. History period depends on settings of your terminal, so if you want to get report for each month, you have to use custom period and run SIMPLE STATS for each. SS will  distinguish reports with filename - each history report is named with account number and date of the oldest
    FREE
    AGS Scalping 2
    Filip Valkovic
    Experts
    AGS Scalper 2  is a powerful and versatile trading robot with very customizable risk/profit Trading strategy : identification of overbought and oversold conditions of the market, and checking for trend reverse Just look at the first screenshot .  I’ve made 264% profit per month!  First month u sing this EA, I achieved  win   ratio 100% with maximal DD 18%.  It was just from one pair, this EA can run on more pairs, maximizing profit and minimalizing risk .   It was just the first version of AGS,
    Virtual Assistant
    Filip Valkovic
    Utilities
    VIRTUALL ASSISTANT = MAKE YOUR TP AND SL VIRTUAL!   Tool meant to control your stop loss and take profit. Main idea of this program is to convert all SL and TP to virtual so your exits on trades are hidden from your broker. Run this EA on any graph, choose 1MIN timeframe (VA is autosaving data only on new bar detected, so graph TF equals to VA autosave period) !!! When using virtual trade exits, stable connection is needed for order execution! Best works with VPS! Developed with ECN accounts. 
    EASY Trade Copier MT4 or MT5
    Filip Valkovic
    1 (1)
    Utilities
    AUTOMATIC TRADE COPIER for local * use . (copy trades between several metatrader terminals on the local computer/ *or GLOBALLY after setting your network /server !) Can copy trades from one or several main MT4 accounts to several MT4 and MT5 accounts (no limit). For MT4 to MT5 copy you have to also get version for Metatrader 5 here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80843 - very fast execution (theoretically up to 5ms delay, depends on computer speed) - user can set speed of copying (re
    Heiken Plus Indicator MT4
    Filip Valkovic
    Indicators
    HEIKEN PLUS is the only indicator you really need to be a successful trader , without in depth knowledge of the forex trading or any tools.  Also there is automatically trading  MT5  EA available   now:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89517?   with superb SL/TP management!  and sky high profit targets !    MT5 ONLY ! For Metatrader5 version visit:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/83761?source=Site Very suitable tool for new traders or advanced traders too. HEIKEN+ is a combin
    Smart Trade Panel MT4
    Filip Valkovic
    Utilities
    RISK CALCULATOR - TRADING PANEL - CHART OVERLAY with:   PARTIAL TAKE PROFIT  ("virtual TP")   % RISK LOT SIZE  TRAILING STOP LOSS  Fast and simple control of your trades Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool!   Works like any EA, add it to selected chart and trade ! Features: start trade with   calculated lot   based on   % of account balance * that you want to risk/ or based on   how much money you want to risk  *r
    Chart Notes MT4 the Multiline text on chart
    Filip Valkovic
    Utilities
    Chart Notes = MULTI LINE TEXT INPUT ON CHART FOR MT4   is finally here! # sticky notes This indicator is a powerful text editor for placing notes on chart, similarly like the feature on Tradingview.  There are 2 types of messages: anchored (on screen ) and free (on chart).  1. Anchored = stays on the same place on screen (x point, y point) -this text can be   EDITED on click   (first line is for dragging the message around- this line is edited via right clicking- >properties) -move the message
    Smart Manager Dashboard
    Filip Valkovic
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Smart Manager Dashboard - with auto virtual TP and auto virtual SL for all trades. -this EA is a powerful trade manager that can manage all symbols and all trades at once , all from one chart so it is a must have tool for every trader who keeps more trades at once. -it mainly does 2 things : INFO ABOUT TRADES and CLOSING TRADES   (grouped by their symbol, so with this tool it is very easy and fast to manage even hundreds of trades ) -add to any chart, any timeframe and you are all set -this to
    QQE Mod MT4
    Filip Valkovic
    Indicators
    The   Quantitative Qualitative Estimation   (QQE) indicator is derived from Wilder’s famous Relative Strength Index (RSI). In essence, the QQE is a heavily smoothed RSI. Modification of this version: (   converted from tradingview   script by Mihkell00, original from Glaz, 100% identical output) So there are Two QQEs. One that is shown on the chart as columns, and the other "hidden" in the background which also has a 50 MA   bollinger band   acting as a zero line. When both of them agree - y
    AGS Scalper 2 MT5
    Filip Valkovic
    Experts
    finally coming to MT5 too: AGS Scalper 2  is a powerful and versatile trading robot with very customizable risk/gain ratio Trading strategy :   identification of overbought and oversold conditions of the market, and checking for trend reverse Just look at the first screenshot .  I’ve made 264% profit per month!  First month u sing this EA, I achieved  win   ratio 100% with maximal DD 18%.  It was just from one pair, this EA can run on more pairs, maximizing profit and minimalizing risk .   It w
    FFcal for MT5 news calendar
    Filip Valkovic
    Experts
    EXPER ADIVSOR that gets economic news calendar from forexfacotry.com and calculates time until next news happen or since last news happened. It shows exactly same output as ffcal for MT4 by Derk Wehler, original version may be available at forexfacotry This version is clean, done  WITHOUT ANY DLL IMPORTS !!!  Additionally it creates excel file  with latest news  in your datafolder-> ".../MQL5/Files" , (* so this data can be used if  you want to use news in EA , just load data from this file, I
    Volatility Oscillator
    Filip Valkovic
    Indicators
    Tool converted from tradingview indicator. Modified version with pivot points calculated in a more intuitive way. This tool displays relative   volatility   and directional trend. Excellent way to pickup diversions and reversals. Length can be lowered to 11 or 13 in settings to show price range. Can be used to identify patterns such as parallel channels and likely direction of price action.
    Heiken Plus Indicator
    Filip Valkovic
    Indicators
    HEIKEN PLUS is the only indicator you really need to be a successful trader , without in depth knowledge of the forex trading or any tools. Also there is automatically trading EA available now: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89517? with superb SL/TP management! and sky high profit targets !!! Very suitable tool for new traders or advanced traders too. This is MT5 version. For MT4 version visit :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85235?source=Site HEIKEN+ is a combination of 2 i
    Risk Reward Ratio with TP SL Boxes
    Filip Valkovic
    Indicators
    RISK TO REWARD TOOL for MT5 with UI on chart: (creates similar RR boxes like on tradingview)  -creates and deletes draggable boxes on chart, ANY SYMBOL, ANY TF. Menu buttons: NEW BUY,       NEW SELL,     DELETE ALL,   ( and minimize) -draggable target TP level -draggable SL limit level -text labels with pips SL TP, RR ratio-there is  no limit of boxes -but program remembers first 100 boxes after changing input. there is parameter "delete_on_init" so false = every created box stays as it is, true
    Heiken PLUS Trader
    Filip Valkovic
    Experts
    I automated trading strategy based on my HEIKEN+ Indicator which is included in this EA, and it worked out very well !   "HEIKEN PLUS is the only indicator you really need to be a successful trader , without in depth knowledge of the forex trading or any tools." Very suitable tool for new traders or advanced traders too. Check my seller page to see info about the indicator.  HEIKEN+ is a combination of 2 indicators : normal Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi smoothed. It sends signal when these two
    QQE Mod Indicator
    Filip Valkovic
    Indicators
    The Quantitative Qualitative Estimation (QQE) indicator is derived from Wilder’s famous Relative Strength Index (RSI). In essence, the QQE is a heavily smoothed RSI. Modification of this version: ( converted from tradingview script by Mihkell00, original from Glaz, 100% identical output) So there are Two QQEs. One that is shown on the chart as columns, and the other "hidden" in the background which also has a 50 MA   bollinger band   acting as a zero line. When both of them agree - you get a b
    Smart Trade Panel MT5
    Filip Valkovic
    Utilities
    RISK CALCULATOR - TRADING PANEL - CHART OVERLAY with:   PARTIAL TAKE PROFIT  ("virtual TP")   % RISK LOT SIZE  TRAILING STOP LOSS  Fast and simple control of your trades Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool!   Works like any EA, add it to selected chart and trade ! (this version is converted from MT4) Features: start trade with   calculated lot   based on   % of account balance * that you want to risk/ or based on
    Chart Notes the Multi line text on chart
    Filip Valkovic
    1 (1)
    Utilities
    Chart Notes = MULTI LINE TEXT INPUT ON CHART FOR MT5 is finally here! # sticky notes This indicator is a powerful text editor for placing notes on chart, similarly like the feature on Tradingview. There are 2 types of messages: anchored (on screen ) and free (on chart).  1. Anchored = stays on the same place on screen (x point, y point) -this text can be EDITED on click (first line is for dragging the message around- this line is edited via right clicking- >properties) -move the messages by dra
    Smart Manager Dashboard MT5
    Filip Valkovic
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Smart Manager Dashboard - with auto virtual TP and auto virtual SL for all trades. [Converted from MT4 version - All screenshots are from MT4] -this EA is a powerful trade manager that can   manage all symbols and all trades at once , all from one chart so it is a   must have tool for every trader   who keeps more trades at once. -it mainly does 2 things :   INFO ABOUT TRADES   and   CLOSING TRADES   (grouped by their symbol, so with this tool it is   very easy and fast to manage even hundreds
    Simple History Statistics MT5
    Filip Valkovic
    Utilities
    Simple Stats is utility for trades history management. (works as Expert Advisor) Allowing you to:   see trading performance for each symbol separately , and so it     helps you to find the M0ST and the W0RST profitable type of trades  based on past results. filters: see only manual trades see only EA trades see only EA trades from one specific Magic Number select time period for history SS will  distinguish reports with filename - each history report is named with account number an
    UT BOT Alerts 5
    Filip Valkovic
    Indicators
    Good old UT BOT converted from TradingView script by ' QuantNomad ', initially by ' Yo_adriiiiaan ' and ' HPotter ' - so you can bet this is powerful tool. If you know, you know. This is top of the line, while keeping it really simple. Main function: trend identification with trend switch points , created by EMA(source) and ATR -source is CLOSE PRICE with option to use HEIKEN ASHI chart instead, for this you need "Heiken Ashi" indicator - its available as free download by MetaQuotes One of th
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review