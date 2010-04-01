Magic Candles MT 5

Magic Candles is a new product that allows identifying the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend or flat).

This indicator paints bars in different colors depending on the current state of the market and signals the user about trend changes with alerts.

Magic Candles is perfect for trading currencies (including cryptocurrencies) and binary options.





Advantages

Suitable for scalping and intraday trading.

The indicator does not redraw (recalculate), signals are generated strictly on the "Close of the bar".

It can be used as a standalone tool or together with other indicators.

System of notifications to email and mobile device on new indicator signals.

Simple indicator setup, minimum parameters.

Works on any financial instruments and markets.





How to use the product

When the last candle's color changes from gray to red, open a sell order.

When the candle color changes from gray to green, open a buy order.

When a gray bar appears, close the open orders, as the flat is expected.





Parameters

Zone BUY - color of buy candles (green by default).

- color of buy candles (green by default). Zone SELL - color of sell candles (red by default).

- color of sell candles (red by default). Neutral zone - color of flat (gray by default).

- color of flat (gray by default). Alert - enable/disable Alert. If true - enabled, false - disabled.

- enable/disable Alert. If true - enabled, false - disabled. Email - enable/disable sending e-mails. If true - enabled, false - disabled.

- enable/disable sending e-mails. If true - enabled, false - disabled. Push - enable/disable sending messages to the mobile terminal. If true - enabled, false - disabled.

My other developments can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/genino/seller



