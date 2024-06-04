Aurum Apex Mt4 EA

5
AURUM APEX: The 2026 Gold Standard in Automated Trading
  • A High-Frequency (HFT) Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD, now MT4 & MT5

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179737


Here are the investor (read-only) login details for each account:

MetaTrader 4

Account: 12754297

Investor Password: BinaryforexeaAurum-MT4


MetaTrader 5

Account: 52904796

Investor Password: BinaryforexeaAurum-MT5


Whether you're starting with a modest balance or a larger one, Aurum Apex adapts, compounding aggressively when you want speed, or cruising with razor-thin drawdown when you want calm. The throttle is always yours.

REQUIREMENTS

  • Account type: RAW or ECN only. No micro, mini, cent or standard accounts!!
  • Account Type - MT5: HEDGING required. The EA does NOT work on NETTING accounts(MT4 is always hedging, no action needed there).
  • Leverage: Use the highest your broker offers,this matters most if you plan to run a small-capital account, where margin headroom is everything.
  • VPS? Not required. The live operation you're watching was executed with a 152 ms delay, no premium hosting needed to get these results.


RECOMMENDATIONS

  • There is no "correct" profit target to stop at. Run it, observe it, and find the rhythm that you feel aligned with, your comfort with risk and exposure is personal.
  • Monitor your account, and switch the EA off whenever you judge it's time. And above all: withdraw your profit. A consistent percentage taken out every day, keeping only your original risk on the table, beats a hundred "what-ifs" left flying. How much you aim for and how long you stay exposed is entirely your call.


Do I need a preset?

  • You have 2 presets available:

    200+ Preset: Designed for accounts starting from $200 and up.
    1K+ Preset: Designed for accounts starting from $1,000 and up.

    In other words, if your initial capital is below $1,000, use the 200+ Preset.

    If your initial capital is $1,000 or more (for example, a $10,000 account), you can use the 1K+ Preset.

 

If you ever have a question or want to fine-tune something for your specific situation, just message me and I'll build the exact preset for your case


Small accounts vs. larger accounts

A smaller account is naturally pushed harder than a big one, that's simply how the math works, and it's why small balances post higher percentages in far less time. If you specifically want a $1,000 or 10k account to trade as aggressively as a $200 one, don't force it blindly,  write to me and I'll provide the right preset for it.


Any doubts or questions, just reach out. I'm here to help.

Reviews 2
1441692
113
1441692 2025.03.07 15:04 
 

This ea makes good profit daily Realy check broker !!! Not all brokers play fair game I changed broker and ea makes good profit

ohb5038
179
ohb5038 2024.09.04 08:07 
 

EA work is very hard, but if you can add a key to the operating panel to add a suspension of the transaction, it will be perfect.

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Sergiy Podolyak
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This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
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Vsevolod Merzlov
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Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
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Zhengdong Gao
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New Year 1-Month Promotion: Currently priced at $68 USD, promotion ends May 30, 2026. After the promotion, the price will revert to $500 USD per month. Gold Sniper EA (Expert Advisor) In real trading, losses are not terrible; what's terrible is the lack of order, goals, and discipline after losses. The Recovery Profit Manager was created to solve this core problem. ⸻ Core Product Philosophy This EA does not pursue frequent trading; it dynamically monitors and automatically opens posi
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Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
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Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
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1441692 2025.03.07 15:04 
 

This ea makes good profit daily Realy check broker !!! Not all brokers play fair game I changed broker and ea makes good profit

ohb5038
179
ohb5038 2024.09.04 08:07 
 

EA work is very hard, but if you can add a key to the operating panel to add a suspension of the transaction, it will be perfect.

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