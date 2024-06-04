Aurum Apex Mt4 EA



Here are the investor (read-only) login details for each account:

MetaTrader 4

• Account: 12754297

• Investor Password: BinaryforexeaAurum-MT4





MetaTrader 5

• Account: 52904796

• Investor Password: BinaryforexeaAurum-MT5





Whether you're starting with a modest balance or a larger one, Aurum Apex adapts, compounding aggressively when you want speed, or cruising with razor-thin drawdown when you want calm. The throttle is always yours.





REQUIREMENTS

Account type: RAW or ECN only. No micro, mini, cent or standard accounts!!

Account Type - MT5: HEDGING required. The EA does NOT work on NETTING accounts . (MT4 is always hedging, no action needed there).

Leverage: Use the highest your broker offers,this matters most if you plan to run a small-capital account, where margin headroom is everything.

VPS? Not required. The live operation you're watching was executed with a 152 ms delay, no premium hosting needed to get these results.



RECOMMENDATIONS

There is no "correct" profit target to stop at . Run it, observe it, and find the rhythm that you feel aligned with, your comfort with risk and exposure is personal.

Monitor your account, and switch the EA off whenever you judge it's time. And above all: withdraw your profit. A consistent percentage taken out every day, keeping only your original risk on the table, beats a hundred "what-ifs" left flying. How much you aim for and how long you stay exposed is entirely your call.





Do I need a preset?

You have 2 presets available:



• 200+ Preset: Designed for accounts starting from $200 and up.

• 1K+ Preset: Designed for accounts starting from $1,000 and up.



In other words, if your initial capital is below $1,000, use the 200+ Preset.



If your initial capital is $1,000 or more (for example, a $10,000 account), you can use the 1K+ Preset.

If you ever have a question or want to fine-tune something for your specific situation, just message me and I'll build the exact preset for your case





Small accounts vs. larger accounts

A smaller account is naturally pushed harder than a big one, that's simply how the math works, and it's why small balances post higher percentages in far less time. If you specifically want a $1,000 or 10k account to trade as aggressively as a $200 one, don't force it blindly, write to me and I'll provide the right preset for it.

Any doubts or questions, just reach out. I'm here to help.