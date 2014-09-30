Prototype 4 is an automated trading system, which opens positions in trend direction from correction based on data of built-in indicators. Test results show a stable profits for almost 15 years since 2000 (see. the screenshots), as well as in real trading.

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/r0s/seller

This Expert Advisor can be used in combination with Prototype 1. Part of the orders of two Expert Advisors is hedged (opened in different directions).

The Expert Advisor works on any account with any deposit (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, RUR etc.) on any currency pair and period, but adjustment of parameters can be required for specific currency pairs. The default settings are selected for EURUSD M15. The EA determines the lot size, adjusts the settings for the 5-digit server, identifies and adjusts to any deposit currency, as well as determines the time difference from GMT (for testing set the value of the deviation from GMT manually, because MetaTrader does not provides a time deviation for testing).

An important additional advantage of the EA is its resilience, since its code contains the mechanism of backup of files, in which the variables used in the program are stored. In case of failure, trading will be continued from the same place automatically. For each account, on which the EA is used, separate files, different from those of the other account, will be created.





Note

When testing and optimizing, set ManualGMTOffset manually. It is calculated as the difference between the terminal time and GMT or UTC (not to be confused with London time).

For example: the terminal time is 15:02, while GMT is 12:02 (can be found on the Internet), so ManualGMTOffset = 15:02-12:02 = 3.





Recommendations

The EA can trade witj any deposit, which is enough to open an order with a minimum lot. Therefore, choose a broker account with the minimum lot as little as possible, for a more accurate calculation of lots. I recommend 3000 with the minimum lot of 0.01 (if a cent account, then 30 dollars (3000 cents) per 0.01 of a cent lot). Choose a broker with the spread for EURUSD less than or equal to 2 points. Do not use the EA together with other Expert Advisors on the same account.

Caution: The positive results in the past do not guarantee profit in the future.





Parameters