Trend reversal ml4

3
"Trend reversal ml4" is a unique indicator designed to determine the moments of price reversal in real time. This is a ready-made trading system for Metatrader4. The indicator does not redraw its values! Based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis, this indicator provides you with clear signals about possible market entry and exit points, helping you make informed decisions.

Advantages of the indicator:
  • high signal accuracy.
  • the indicator itself shows the trader whether it is configured correctly or not. Near the zero candle the indicator draws the TOTAL value. If the value is negative, then you need to adjust the indicator settings, and if the value is positive, then the settings are selected correctly and you can start trading.
  • the indicator does not redraw its values.
  • The indicator can be used on all timeframes and all currency pairs.
  • This is a ready-made trading system.

Peculiarities:


Reversal arrows:
  • Red arrows clearly indicate possible points for opening sell transactions, warning of an upcoming price drop.
  • Blue arrows highlight areas for opening buy trades, signaling a possible upward movement.

Multi-period analysis:
  • The indicator supports analysis of multiple time intervals, which allows you to take into account trends and reversals at different time levels.
Application in various market conditions:
  • The Precision Reversal Pro strategy is based on careful research into volatility and liquidity, making it an effective tool in both calm and active market conditions.

Flexibility of settings:
  • The indicator allows you to customize parameters according to your preferences and trading style

Ease of use:
  • Easily install the indicator on your MetaTrader 4 trading chart and instantly receive reversal signals.

How to use:
  1. when the indicator draws a red arrow on the chart, the trader needs to open a sell trade.
  2. when the indicator draws a blue arrow on the chart, the trader needs to open a buy deal.
Reviews 2
Leonid Shamis
343
Leonid Shamis 2024.03.10 14:51 
 

Андрей, спасибо Вам большое, очень хороший индикатор и даёт отличные сигналы. Но хотелось бы чтобы в нём были алерты, заранее большое Вам спасибо!!

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Mechanism Trend
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Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Attention! Friends, since there have been many scammers on the Internet recently selling indicators called ForexGump, we decided to warn you that only on our page is the LICENSE AUTHOR'S VERSION of the INDICATOR sold! We do not sell this indicator on other sites at a price lower than this! All indicators are sold cheaper - fakes! And even more often sold demo versions that stop working in a week! Therefore, in order not to risk your money, buy this indicator only on this site! Forex Gump Scalpin
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Bomb Scalper is a ready-made mechanical trading system that analyzes the market using 12 market signals, as well as candle patterns, providing signals for opening and closing trades. On the screenshot below, you can see how the system draws the blue arrow for buying and the red one for selling. Order close signal is shown as the yellow arrow. Besides, during a closing signal, the indicator calculates potential profit/loss. How the indicator works After launching, Bomb Scalper navigates through
Striker
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Stiker is a robot capable of trading in automatic or semi-automatic mode . If auto=true in the robot settings, the robot automatically opens and closes orders on its own when a signal appears. If auto=false, the robot analyzes the market and shows signals on the screen, while a trader manually confirms opening or closing orders by clicking the Open Buy and Close Order buttons. This is done to enable traders make trading decisions themselves. This reduces the trading risk. Striker is a smart syst
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Indicators
If you do not yet have your trading strategy, you can take advantage of our ready-made trading strategy, which is most effective for EURUSD H1 currency pair. The indicator "Ready Made Scalping System" automatically analyzes the market and shows the trader when to open and close orders. You just need to follow his instructions. When the arrow appears - open the order, when a square appears with a tick - close the warrant. For convenience of the trader, the indicator when signals appear sends a m
Amok
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Amok is a fully automatic trading system that was developed for trading on the EURUSD currency pair, H1 timeframe on micro accounts. Nevertheless, as practice shows, this trading system works well in other currency pairs. Principle of work of the trading robot Amok In the algorithm of the robot, there are more than 7 different trading strategies. This was done to ensure that the robot could work more stably in different market conditions. The program part of the robot uses 12 different indicato
ForexGumpXL
Andrey Kozak
5 (1)
Indicators
ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
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Jun Ito
703
Jun Ito 2025.06.26 03:22 
 

Not reversed.

Leonid Shamis
343
Leonid Shamis 2024.03.10 14:51 
 

Андрей, спасибо Вам большое, очень хороший индикатор и даёт отличные сигналы. Но хотелось бы чтобы в нём были алерты, заранее большое Вам спасибо!!

Andrey Kozak
47202
Reply from developer Andrey Kozak 2024.03.10 15:52
Добрый день! Спасибо за Ваш отзыв! В самое ближайшее время добавим алерты!
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