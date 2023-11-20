Trend reversal ml4
- Indicators
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 7 September 2024
- Activations: 20
"Trend reversal ml4" is a unique indicator designed to determine the moments of price reversal in real time. This is a ready-made trading system for Metatrader4. The indicator does not redraw its values! Based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis, this indicator provides you with clear signals about possible market entry and exit points, helping you make informed decisions.
Advantages of the indicator:
- high signal accuracy.
- the indicator itself shows the trader whether it is configured correctly or not. Near the zero candle the indicator draws the TOTAL value. If the value is negative, then you need to adjust the indicator settings, and if the value is positive, then the settings are selected correctly and you can start trading.
- the indicator does not redraw its values.
- The indicator can be used on all timeframes and all currency pairs.
- This is a ready-made trading system.
Peculiarities:
Reversal arrows:
- Red arrows clearly indicate possible points for opening sell transactions, warning of an upcoming price drop.
- Blue arrows highlight areas for opening buy trades, signaling a possible upward movement.
Multi-period analysis:
- The indicator supports analysis of multiple time intervals, which allows you to take into account trends and reversals at different time levels.
Application in various market conditions:
- The Precision Reversal Pro strategy is based on careful research into volatility and liquidity, making it an effective tool in both calm and active market conditions.
Flexibility of settings:
- The indicator allows you to customize parameters according to your preferences and trading style
Ease of use:
- Easily install the indicator on your MetaTrader 4 trading chart and instantly receive reversal signals.
How to use:
- when the indicator draws a red arrow on the chart, the trader needs to open a sell trade.
- when the indicator draws a blue arrow on the chart, the trader needs to open a buy deal.
Андрей, спасибо Вам большое, очень хороший индикатор и даёт отличные сигналы. Но хотелось бы чтобы в нём были алерты, заранее большое Вам спасибо!!