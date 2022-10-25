Kali FigChartiste
- Indicators
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ALAIN MICHEL AUGEI am French so excuse my bad English. From Paris, I started coding my first indicators and expert seven years ago now. I have some notions in c, c ++, python, I also have knowledge of linux especially in security test (kali linux at the beginning and now parrot security), wifi, radio, password etx
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 16 November 2022
Small free indicator to detect certain chart patterns, shoulder head shoulder / reverse, triple top / bottom, cup, flags and others...
I designed it a while ago, it detects figures in m1, m5, m15, m30 and h1.
I hope it will be useful to you because I don't trade much with this indicator, I have a few others that I will try to put online quickly maybe you will find it useful, good Trade friends.
It is better to use the zigzag that is installed in the basic.I couldn't change the color in my environment.
↓ Thank you for your reply.（edit）